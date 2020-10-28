Rubius Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data for RTX-321, a Red Cell Therapeutic Oncology Product Candidate for HPV-Positive Cancers, Demonstrating its Dual Mechanism of Action

RTX-321 Induces Antigen-Specific Stimulation Combined with Broad Stimulation of Innate and Adaptive Immune Responses

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data supporting its lead artificial antigen-presenting cell (aAPC) program, RTX-321, for the potential treatment of human papillomavirus (HPV) 16-positive cancers. These data were presented today during the Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies (FOCIS) Virtual Annual Meeting and earlier this month at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Tumor Immunology Conference.



“Our preclinical data demonstrate, for the first time, that RTX-321 has a dual mechanism of action by not only functioning as an antigen-presenting cell to boost HPV 16 antigen-specific T cell responses, but also promoting broad immune system stimulation of both innate and adaptive immunity,” said Laurence Turka, M.D. chief scientific officer at Rubius Therapeutics. “The ability to engage both arms of the immune system is expected to provide a robust anti-tumor response by T cells and natural killer cells, making it harder for the tumor to escape by immune evasion. This dual mechanism of action is a key part of the development of epitope spreading, meaning that RTX-321 may induce the expansion of an immune response to secondary epitopes, or antigens, that are not expressed on RTX-321, as well as the development of a potent memory response, potentially enabling the body to remember a cancer’s identity, which is critical to providing long-term protection from recurrence of the tumor.”

Data Summaries

FOCIS Virtual Annual Meeting

An Engineered Allogeneic Artificial Antigen-Presenting Red Cell Therapeutic, RTX-321, Promotes Antigen-Specific T Cell Expansion and Anti-Tumor Activity – Poster #F290

• RTX-321 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf aAPC therapy product candidate that is engineered to induce a tumor-specific immune response by expanding antigen-specific T cells. RTX-321 expresses hundreds of thousands of copies of an HPV peptide antigen bound to major histocompatibility complex (MHC) class I proteins, the costimulatory molecule 4-1BBL and the cytokine IL-12 on the cell surface to mimic human T cell-APC interactions.