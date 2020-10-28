 

Rackspace Technology Manages Basware Cloud Transformation with AWS Public Cloud Migration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 08:00  |  15   |   |   

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), the multicloud solutions provider, has enabled Basware’s cloud native service delivery operating on Amazon Web Services (AWS) public cloud. Basware, a global procure-to-pay and e-invoicing solution provider, began its cloud technology relationship with Rackspace Technology in early 2000. As part of the migration to a fully AWS environment, Rackspace Technology also evolved Basware’s security capabilities.

Basware and Rackspace Technology built a robust, world-class automation framework that speeds up deployment and provides ongoing operational improvements for its teams when serving customers. The automation allows for many operational processes, reducing the time taken for some from days to just minutes.

The Software-as-a-Service company can now spin-up testing environments more quickly, with more than 50 running at any given time compared to one or two previously. By taking advantage of AWS Spot Instances, Basware halved its continuous integration spend.

Over the last 10 years Rackspace Technology helped Basware through its transitions from on-premises, to managed hosting, to public cloud, and to the realisation that the cloud can be significantly more secure if approached correctly. Now it provides constant and proactive engagement through notifications of need-to-know security developments and recommended approaches.

The commercial flexibility provided by Rackspace Technology enabled a smooth transition to the AWS public cloud. That support came first in the shape of the early winding down of spend commitments associated with the dedicated environment’s infrastructure and secondly in the negotiations with AWS to secure enterprise discounts and appropriate support packages.

The relationship between Basware and Rackspace Technology has evolved to one built around continual and consistent support in a service-oriented and value focused way.

Alistair Gilbert, Director of DevOps, said: “The Rackspace Technology dedicated environment helped us to take full advantage of the raw infrastructure, to keep it secure and make sure that we had the required levels of availability and operability.”

Bert Stam, General Manager for Northern Europe at Rackspace Technology, said: “The business world is embracing ever greater digitalisation in response to the current global challenges experienced by many. Working with Rackspace Technology, organisations like Basware are able to focus on supporting their customers with innovative and modern approaches whilst our team of experts manage the complexities of the cloud.

“It’s inspiring to see how Basware is now able to better leverage its data to apply AI to provide automation and predictive insights. It has truly embraced the art of the possible with public cloud.”

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Devika Mistry
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
devika.mistry@rackspace.co.uk 


Rackspace Technology Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Brixton Metals and High Power Exploration Sign Heads of Agreement for an Earn-In, Joint Venture of ...
Standard Lithium Featured on Critical Minerals Segment of Fox Business Networks “Mornings with ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Reports on Pre-development Activities at the Back River Gold Project
STMicroelectronics Introduces World’s First All-in-One, Multi-Zone, Direct Time-of-Flight Module
Panoro Minerals Delineating New Porphyry Discovery at Humamantata Project, Peru
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
AVITA Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
Rackspace Technology ernennt Branchenveteran Amar Maletira zum President und Chief Financial Officer
22.10.20
Rackspace Technology Announces Enhanced, Full-Lifecycle Capabilities to Help Customers Envision, Develop, and Launch their IoT Solutions
21.10.20
Rackspace Technology Taps Industry Veteran Amar Maletira as President and Chief Financial Officer
08.10.20
Rackspace Technology helps Relay42 deliver up to 500,000 customer data events per second
07.10.20
Rackspace Technology macht mit Umstellung großer Kunden auf AWS einen Schritt in die Zukunft
06.10.20
Rackspace Technology Accelerates Momentum with Customer Transformations on AWS
02.10.20
Rackspace Technology und marktführendes Cloud-Sicherheitsunternehmen Armor kündigen neues Webinar zum Thema „The New Cybersecurity Landscape“ im Rahmen der Reihe „Solve Strategy“ an
01.10.20
Rackspace Technology and Cloud Security Leader, Armor, Announce The New Cybersecurity Landscape Solve Strategy Series Webinar
30.09.20
Rackspace Technology investiert erheblich in die Erweiterung seiner VMware Multicloud-Lösungen
29.09.20
Rackspace Technology Makes Significant Investment in Extending its VMware Multicloud Solutions