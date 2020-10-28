 

Interim report for the first nine months of 2020 – Strong financial results. Portfolio transformation completed.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 08:00  |  21   |   |   

Today, Ørsted’s Board of Directors approved the interim report for the first nine months (9M) of 2020. Our operating profit (EBITDA) amounted to DKK 13.1 billion, a 2% increase compared to the same period last year.

Earnings from offshore and onshore wind farms in operation increased by 16% to DKK 11.6 billion driven by the ramp-up of power generation from Hornsea 1, Borssele 1 & 2, Lockett, Sage Draw, and Plum Creek.

In August, we closed the divestment of our Danish power distribution, residential customer, and city light businesses. The transaction resulted in a gain of DKK 11.1 billion. As a result, net profit amounted to DKK 14.6 billion.

Return on capital employed (ROCE) came in at 9%.

The green share of our heat and power generation increased from 83% to 89%.

Our EBITDA guidance is unchanged relative to the guidance in our interim financial report for H1 2020, and thus we reiterate our EBITDA guidance of DKK 16-17 billion in 2020. We maintain our expectations for gross investments of DKK 28-30 billion in 2020.

Henrik Poulsen, CEO and President of Ørsted, says:
“Despite the tenacious COVID-19 pandemic, our operations and financial performance in Q3 remain stable and fully in line with our expectations from the beginning of the year.

In Q3 2020, we reached an important strategic milestone for Ørsted as we completed our portfolio transformation into a global renewable energy company with the divestment of our Danish power distribution (Radius), residential customer, and city light businesses to the Danish energy company SEAS-NVE.

The construction of offshore wind, onshore wind, and solar PV assets across the globe is progressing satisfactorily, despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In Q3, we commissioned our onshore wind farm Willow Creek in Nebraska, US, and installed the last wind turbine at our offshore wind farm Borssele 1 & 2 in the Netherlands.

We took final investment decision on the onshore wind farm Western Trail in Texas in September. The greenfield project has a capacity of 367MW, is eligible for 100% PTC, and is expected to be commissioned during Q3 2021.

In addition, we acquired Haystack, a 298MW onshore wind development project in Nebraska, in October. The late-stage project further expands our portfolio in the SPP region. Haystack is expected to be commissioned during Q4 2021 and is also eligible for 100% PTC.                

Seite 1 von 3
Orsted Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Brixton Metals and High Power Exploration Sign Heads of Agreement for an Earn-In, Joint Venture of ...
Standard Lithium Featured on Critical Minerals Segment of Fox Business Networks “Mornings with ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Reports on Pre-development Activities at the Back River Gold Project
STMicroelectronics Introduces World’s First All-in-One, Multi-Zone, Direct Time-of-Flight Module
Panoro Minerals Delineating New Porphyry Discovery at Humamantata Project, Peru
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
AVITA Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
Ørsted to present first nine months results on 28 October

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
9
Orsted - offshore wind farm developer and operator