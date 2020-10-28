Interim report for the first nine months of 2020 – Strong financial results. Portfolio transformation completed.

Earnings from offshore and onshore wind farms in operation increased by 16% to DKK 11.6 billion driven by the ramp-up of power generation from Hornsea 1, Borssele 1 & 2, Lockett, Sage Draw, and Plum Creek.

Today, Ørsted’s Board of Directors approved the interim report for the first nine months (9M) of 2020. Our operating profit (EBITDA) amounted to DKK 13.1 billion, a 2% increase compared to the same period last year.

In August, we closed the divestment of our Danish power distribution, residential customer, and city light businesses. The transaction resulted in a gain of DKK 11.1 billion. As a result, net profit amounted to DKK 14.6 billion.

Return on capital employed (ROCE) came in at 9%.

The green share of our heat and power generation increased from 83% to 89%.

Our EBITDA guidance is unchanged relative to the guidance in our interim financial report for H1 2020, and thus we reiterate our EBITDA guidance of DKK 16-17 billion in 2020. We maintain our expectations for gross investments of DKK 28-30 billion in 2020.

Henrik Poulsen, CEO and President of Ørsted, says:

“Despite the tenacious COVID-19 pandemic, our operations and financial performance in Q3 remain stable and fully in line with our expectations from the beginning of the year.



In Q3 2020, we reached an important strategic milestone for Ørsted as we completed our portfolio transformation into a global renewable energy company with the divestment of our Danish power distribution (Radius), residential customer, and city light businesses to the Danish energy company SEAS-NVE.

The construction of offshore wind, onshore wind, and solar PV assets across the globe is progressing satisfactorily, despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In Q3, we commissioned our onshore wind farm Willow Creek in Nebraska, US, and installed the last wind turbine at our offshore wind farm Borssele 1 & 2 in the Netherlands.

We took final investment decision on the onshore wind farm Western Trail in Texas in September. The greenfield project has a capacity of 367MW, is eligible for 100% PTC, and is expected to be commissioned during Q3 2021.

In addition, we acquired Haystack, a 298MW onshore wind development project in Nebraska, in October. The late-stage project further expands our portfolio in the SPP region. Haystack is expected to be commissioned during Q4 2021 and is also eligible for 100% PTC.