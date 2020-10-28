Launch of Vilneles Skverai residential project (Vilnius, Lithuania)

UAB Merko Būstas, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has launched the Vilneles Skverai residential development project located on the outskirts of the Old Town of Vilnius at Manufakturu str. 7. The first stage includes six buildings with 250 apartments, which are scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2022.

In the first phase of the development, six 5–6-storey apartment buildings of energy class A+ will be built. All 250 apartments will have spacious balconies or terraces. The apartments will be equipped with air-recuperation system, which provides fresh air and ensures inconspicuous air distribution. Parking spaces, storage rooms and charging stations for electric cars will be located in underground parking garage. The size of the apartments ranges between 33 to 97 square metres and the price per square metre starts at 1,900 euros.

Additional information: UAB Merko Būstas, General Director Mr. Saulius Putrimas, phone: +370 5210 5330.

Priit Roosimägi

Head of Group Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

priit.roosimagi@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group’s revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.

