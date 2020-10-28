 

Mimecast Joins the CrowdStrike Elevate Partner Program to Better Protect Customers from Advanced Cyberattacks

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 10:30  |  13   |   |   

Mimecast and CrowdStrike Announce an Integration to Strengthen the Security Posture of Joint Customers

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email and data security company, today announced it has joined the CrowdStrike Elevate Partner Program, an elite cybersecurity ecosystem delivering solutions and expertise to stop breaches. Organizations need an integrated threat intelligence strategy that enables the collection of data at the point of attack. Through Mimecast partnering with CrowdStrike, customers can better defend against threats at the perimeter, inside an organization and beyond, improving an organization's overall security posture.

The CrowdStrike Falcon platform offers cloud-based architecture that is highly scalable in nature and secures all devices and workloads in real-time across an organization. The Falcon platform’s artificial intelligence (AI) engine collects and monitors threat data from more than 4 trillion events weekly. This data is used to mitigate risk for clients, providing protection against today’s cyber threats by supporting large-scale data models that can recognize and prevent attempted intrusions. Complementary to Mimecast’s defense approach, this integration expands community immunity exponentially helping to quickly identify and resolve incidents.

Through this partnership, customers’ endpoints are enriched by email and web data along with indicators of compromise. The sharing of newly discovered threats and growing threat activity will improve customers’ overall cyber resilience postures by helping avoid downtime and costly breaches.

“As we think about how threats have evolved, a layered approach to email and web security is key to keeping an organization protected from threats it can and can’t see,” said Peter Bauer, chief executive officer of Mimecast. “Organizations need deep email threat intelligence that is integrated into their endpoint to make their systems work better together so the identification, prevention and response to threats are connected, orchestrated and automated. CrowdStrike was a perfect addition to our ecosystem of partners as the combination of endpoint, email and web security will offer Mimecast and CrowdStrike joint customers actionable threat intelligence to build a stronger cyber resilience posture.”

“Today’s complex threat environment includes rising eCrime activity that utilizes a multitude of tactics, such as targeting organizations through email phishing attacks for monetary gain. As such, multilayered risk mitigation strategies are necessary to secure employees from the endpoint to the email and web,” said Matthew Polly, vice president of worldwide alliances, channel and business development at CrowdStrike. “Partnering with Mimecast will offer joint customers strong security and insights into the threats they face from advanced cybercriminals in order to better secure their critical data, ultimately protecting day-to-day business operations.”

The partnership will also include robust reporting and measurement capabilities to help CISOs be fully aware of their cybersecurity ecosystem and learn from breaches that were prevented.

For those interested in learning more about the benefits of this integration, please contact: alliancepartner@mimecast.com

Mimecast has an industry leading cyber resilience ecosystem and API development platform designed to benefit joint customers. For a full list of partners, and for more information on the program click here: https://www.mimecast.com/tech-connect/tech-partners/

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world.

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. Learn more about us at www.mimecast.com.

Mimecast Social Media Resources
LinkedIn: Mimecast
Facebook: Mimecast
Twitter: @Mimecast
Blog: Cyber Resilience Insights

Press Contact
Alison Raymond Walsh
Press@Mimecast.com
617-393-7126

Investor Contact
Robert Sanders
Investors@Mimecast.com
617-393-7074


Mimecast UK Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Brixton Metals and High Power Exploration Sign Heads of Agreement for an Earn-In, Joint Venture of ...
Standard Lithium Featured on Critical Minerals Segment of Fox Business Networks “Mornings with ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Reports on Pre-development Activities at the Back River Gold Project
STMicroelectronics Introduces World’s First All-in-One, Multi-Zone, Direct Time-of-Flight Module
Panoro Minerals Delineating New Porphyry Discovery at Humamantata Project, Peru
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
AVITA Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Mimecast Research: Half of Workers Admit to Opening Emails They Considered Suspicious
21.10.20
Mimecast Strengthens Commitment to the Channel with Appointment of New Global Leader
15.10.20
Mimecast Deploys Smartsheet to Drive Strategic Enterprise Initiatives Across its Global Organization
08.10.20
Mimecast to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 2, 2020
08.10.20
Mimecast Announces Second Integration with Rapid7
06.10.20
Mimecast Recognized as a Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion
29.09.20
Mimecast Announces Integration with Theta Lake
28.09.20
Mimecast Limited Announces 2020 Annual General Meeting To Be Held In Camera