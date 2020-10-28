 

Transfer of shares held by Verkkokauppa.com Oyj for the payment of the remuneration to the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 08:45  |  17   |   |   

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock Exchange Release October 28, 2020 at 9:45 EET

Transfer of shares held by Verkkokauppa.com Oyj for the payment of the remuneration to the Board of Directors

Based on the decision of the Annual General Meeting held on March 31, 2020, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has today transferred a total of 5,088 treasury shares held by the Company to the Chairman and certain members of the Board of Directors as part of the annual fees of the Board of Directors. The payable amount of annual remuneration was paid fully in cash to Samuli Seppälä.

The Annual General Meeting of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj resolved on March 31, 2020 that as a rule 50 percent of the annual fee of the Chairman and the members of the Board of Directors will be paid in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj shares either purchased from the market or alternatively by using treasury shares held by the Company.

After the transfer of the shares, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj holds 352,898 treasury shares. The resolutions of the Annual General Meeting were announced in a company release on March 31, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Panu Porkka
CEO
panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Mikko Forsell
CFO
mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media
www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com in short

Verkkokauppa.com is Finland’s most popular and most visited Finnish online retailer, with the aim to sell to products to its customer at probably always cheaper prices. Depending on the season, the Company markets, sells, and distributes some 60,000–70,000 products in 26 different main product categories through its webstore, retail stores, and network of pick-up points. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, in addition to which products can be collected at more than 3,000 pick-up points. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and it is headquartered in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. The Company’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the ticker symbol VERK.


Verkkokauppa.com Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Brixton Metals and High Power Exploration Sign Heads of Agreement for an Earn-In, Joint Venture of ...
Standard Lithium Featured on Critical Minerals Segment of Fox Business Networks “Mornings with ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Reports on Pre-development Activities at the Back River Gold Project
STMicroelectronics Introduces World’s First All-in-One, Multi-Zone, Direct Time-of-Flight Module
Panoro Minerals Delineating New Porphyry Discovery at Humamantata Project, Peru
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
AVITA Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
Verkkokauppa.com's Interim Report for 1 January– 30 September 2020: Strong performance as e-commerce disruption continues to accelerate
23.10.20
Verkkokauppa.com decided on the fourth and final installment of the quarterly dividend
16.10.20
Verkkokauppa.com to publish the Interim report January – September 2020 on October 23, 2020