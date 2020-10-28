 

MSAB – Solid margins and increased profit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 08:00  |  13   |   |   

Third Quarter

  • Net sales came in at 93.3 SEK (93.3) million (+3.4 percent in local currencies).
  • EBIT amounted to SEK 29.4 (19.9) million.
  • The EBIT margin was 31.5 (21.3) percent.
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 21.4 (19.1) million.
  • Earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 1.16 (1.03).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -2.8 (13.5) million.

January - September

  • Net sales increased 8.8 percent to SEK 243.4 (223.7) million (+9.3 percent in local currencies).
  • EBIT amounted to SEK 32.6 (2.7) million.
  • The EBIT margin was 13.4 (1.2) percent.
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 23.3 (3.8) million.
  • Earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 1.26 (0.13).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 4.8 (7.3) million.
  • Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments at the end of the period amounted to SEK 49.0 (58.0) million.


Comments from the CEO


I am proud to report that MSAB delivers one of the strongest quarters in terms of earnings in the company’s history. This is despite many complex challenges in the global market brought about by the ongoing pandemic.

The performance in this quarter has been preceded by good results in previous quarters this year. The three main reasons for this have been:

  • We stick to our long-term strategy of being number 1 when it comes to extracting data
  • We quickly adapted to the new reality of the pandemic
  • We help our customers in their digitalisation journey

During the quarter, we delivered more workshops, webinars and released better solutions than ever before. With the latest version of XRY, we now support data extraction from more than 33,000 mobile devices.

MSAB always wants to be ahead of the development. To act rather than react. We have built up our business and our good reputation by seeing trends and adapting in a short time. We have been able to adapt quickly to the new conditions and find new ways to do business and reach customers. In this way, we have turned challenges into opportunities.

From the first day of the crisis, MSAB has not only been able to maintain but also increase our capacity in customer support and sales. This has enabled us to offer our customers outstanding value by 2020.

What has become apparent during this pandemic period is that law enforcement agencies and other government institutions have more limited opportunities to start new projects. The great needs and demand still remain, but it takes longer before decisions are made and projects are launched.

Seite 1 von 2
Micro Systemation (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Brixton Metals and High Power Exploration Sign Heads of Agreement for an Earn-In, Joint Venture of ...
Standard Lithium Featured on Critical Minerals Segment of Fox Business Networks “Mornings with ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Reports on Pre-development Activities at the Back River Gold Project
STMicroelectronics Introduces World’s First All-in-One, Multi-Zone, Direct Time-of-Flight Module
Panoro Minerals Delineating New Porphyry Discovery at Humamantata Project, Peru
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
AVITA Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...