MSAB – Solid margins and increased profit

Comments from the CEO





I am proud to report that MSAB delivers one of the strongest quarters in terms of earnings in the company’s history. This is despite many complex challenges in the global market brought about by the ongoing pandemic.

The performance in this quarter has been preceded by good results in previous quarters this year. The three main reasons for this have been:

We stick to our long-term strategy of being number 1 when it comes to extracting data

We quickly adapted to the new reality of the pandemic

We help our customers in their digitalisation journey

During the quarter, we delivered more workshops, webinars and released better solutions than ever before. With the latest version of XRY, we now support data extraction from more than 33,000 mobile devices.

MSAB always wants to be ahead of the development. To act rather than react. We have built up our business and our good reputation by seeing trends and adapting in a short time. We have been able to adapt quickly to the new conditions and find new ways to do business and reach customers. In this way, we have turned challenges into opportunities.

From the first day of the crisis, MSAB has not only been able to maintain but also increase our capacity in customer support and sales. This has enabled us to offer our customers outstanding value by 2020.

What has become apparent during this pandemic period is that law enforcement agencies and other government institutions have more limited opportunities to start new projects. The great needs and demand still remain, but it takes longer before decisions are made and projects are launched.