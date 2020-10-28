 

STMicroelectronics Establishes World’s First “Lab-in-Fab” to Advance Adoption of Piezoelectric MEMS in Singapore in Partnership with A*STAR and ULVAC

STMicroelectronics Establishes World's First "Lab-in-Fab" to Advance Adoption of Piezoelectric MEMS in Singapore in Partnership with A*STAR and ULVAC

  • Collaboration with A*STAR’s Institute of Microelectronics (IME) and Japanese manufacturing tool vendor ULVAC, focuses on Piezo MEMS technology
     
  • First-of-its-kind concept aims to accelerate the transition from proofs of concept to volume production, and advance the adoption of piezoelectric (Piezo) MEMS in new applications like AR/VR, medical, and 3D printing
     
  • First wafers expected in Q2 2021, with volume production forecast at the end of 2022.

Singapore, October 28, 2020STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications and a world leader in Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) technology, announces a collaboration with A*STAR’s IME, a research institute in Singapore, and ULVAC, a leading Japanese manufacturing-tool vendor, to jointly setup and operate an 8-inch (200mm) R&D line focused on Piezo MEMS technology within ST’s existing manufacturing facility in Singapore. The first of its kind in the world, this “Lab-in-Fab” R&D line brings together three partners with leading-edge and complementary competencies in Piezo materials, Piezo MEMS technologies, and wafer-fab tools to boost innovation and accelerate development of new materials, process technologies, and ultimately, products for industry customers.

The Lab-in-Fab consists of a new cleanroom area within ST’s Ang Mo Kio campus and will host tools and dedicated resources from the three parties, which include MEMS R&D and process scientists and engineers. IME’s knowledge base and industrial drive in piezo-MEMS device design, process integration, and system integration will add value to the development of the line. IME will also contribute state-of-the-art tools to help ensure a smooth product flow through to production, all within the same location. The new R&D line will also leverage existing ST resources, benefiting from the economies of scale of ST’s wafer fabs on the same campus. The “Lab-in-Fab” facility is forecast to be ready and operational with first wafers in Q2 2021 and volume production at the end of 2022.

