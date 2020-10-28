 

Advantest Announces Call for Papers for VOICE 2021 Developer Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona

Conference to Feature Four New Technology Tracks Reflecting Latest Technology Trends and Workshop Day

TOKYO, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has issued an international call for papers for its VOICE 2021 Developer Conference focusing on leading-edge technologies and future trends. Featuring the theme “Converging Technologies. Creating Possibilities.”, the conference will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona, on June 22-23, 2021, followed by an additional day of hands-on technical workshops on June 24. 

VOICE is the leading conference for the growing global community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest’s V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms, memory testers, handlers, test cell solutions, product engineering and technology development. The annual conference brings together semiconductor test professionals representing the world’s leading integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), foundries, fabless semiconductor companies and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers to discuss the latest technology advancements, generate new ideas, share best practices and network with one another.

“The VOICE 2021 committee is focusing on building a content-rich technical program that will address the latest testing challenges and emerging applications. VOICE 2021 will be a dynamic and engaging forum where attendees can network with their industry peers and share valuable insights,” said Adam Styblinski, chairman of VOICE 2021 and senior product development engineer at AMD. “After canceling VOICE 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we look forward to welcoming back our global VOICE community members in 2021 and putting our creative minds together once again.”

Advantest’s VOICE 2021 call for papers focuses on these technology tracks and suggested topic areas:

  • NEW: 5G/Millimeter Wave — 5G, WiGig and wideband Radio Frequency (RF)
  • NEW: Testing Challenges in the Age of Convergence — Solutions addressing Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), High Performance Computing (HPC) and high-end mobile processors
  • NEW: Factory Automation — Methodologies, tools, and best practices that address the challenges in device production including improving test data quality, reducing test excursion, improving OEE, yield and uptime and cost management
  • NEW: Parametric Test — Cost of test reduction, throughput improvements, novel test techniques for parametric test or WLR, dynamic and predictive test flows and platform correlation techniques
  • Test Methodologies — Supporting standards and protocols, solutions for the latest testing challenges, cost of test reduction, throughput improvements and time to market improvements
  • Hardware & Software Design Integration — Utilizing the latest hardware and software features, test cells and new test system enhancements
  • T2000/T6391 — Automotive controllers, power ICs, sensor cameras, microcontrollers, massive parallelism, and system level testing for SiP, and display driver testing
  • Hot Topics — New market drivers and future trends; artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, smart data innovation, big data analytics, secure ID and cyber security, secure cloud, video streaming/telepresence and IoT (wearables, sensors, smart cities and homes)
  • Device/System Level Test — Specific procedures, Multiple-Input and Multiple-Output (MIMO) testing, next-generation embedded processors, broadband fiber to the home, testing ICs for autonomous vehicles, and multi-chip system-in-package devices

Test developers and engineers can submit their abstracts to be considered for presentation at https://voice.advantest.com/call-for-papers/. To be considered, submissions must be received by November 17, 2020. Accepted presenters will be notified on January 8, 2021. Attendees at the conference sessions in June 2021 will vote for the best papers via the VOICE mobile app, with winning presenters receiving prizes and awards during the closing ceremonies.

