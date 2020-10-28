 

RELEASE OF MARIMEKKO'S INTERIM REPORT, 1 JANUARY–30 SEPTEMBER 2020

Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 28 October 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

Marimekko Corporation’s interim report for 1 January–30 September 2020 will be published on Wednesday, 4 November 2020 at 8:00 a.m. EET. The report and related materials will be available on the company’s website at https://company.marimekko.com/en/investors/ after the publication.

A media and investor conference will be held in English on 4 November at 2:00 p.m. EET. A live webcast of the conference can be followed at https://marimekko.videosync.fi/2020-q3-results, and a recording of the webcast will be available at the same address later. Questions can be asked during the live webcast in writing.


Additional information:
Anna Tuominen, Marimekko Communications
Tel. +358 40 584 6944
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com


Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. Marimekko products are sold in about 40 countries. In 2019, brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 251 million and the company's net sales were EUR 125 million. Roughly 150 Marimekko stores serve customers around the globe. The key markets are Northern Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region. The Group employs about 450 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com


