 

FTI Consulting Expands Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment in the Middle East with Appointment of New Senior Managing Director

Vikas Papriwal Will Lead the Middle East Corporate Finance & Restructuring Practice

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Vikas Papriwal as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Dubai, where he will lead the Middle East practice. 

Mr Papriwal brings nearly 30 years of experience in providing restructuring and transactions advice to a wide range of stakeholders. His experience encompasses numerous large financial restructuring projects, transactions advisory and acquisition projects from inception to completion across the United Arab Emirates and Europe.

He has provided advice to a wide range of private equity, sovereign wealth and corporate clients on over 200 transactions across more than 15 countries.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr Papriwal has served on the Board of one of the largest government-related entities in the Middle East as Lenders’ Representative and advised the lenders on the USD$25 billion debt restructuring. He has also assisted a group of unsecured lenders to a large UAE-based government-related entity with achieving a consensual restructuring of its USD$10 billion debt.

Mr Papriwal’s appointment will further bolster FTI Consulting’s global reach and ability to mobilize teams wherever and whenever required to support clients with a myriad of financial, operational and transactional challenges and deliver expert-driven solutions. It follows the acquisition of certain assets of Delta Partners, a leading telecom, media & technology (“TMT”)-focused strategy consulting and investment banking firm with offices in Dubai, earlier this year. Mr Papriwal’s appointment further enhances FTI Consulting’s reputation as the leading global independent restructuring firm, as recognized in numerous recent industry recognitions.

Commenting on the appointment, Simon Granger, a Senior Managing Director and the EMEA Head of Corporate Finance & Restructuring at FTI Consulting, said, “I am delighted to welcome Vikas to our growing Corporate Finance & Restructuring practice in EMEA, to lead the Middle East practice. This appointment reflects our continued investment in growing our practice across the EMEA region and commitment to providing local expertise and support for our clients. Vikas brings with him extensive strategic and leadership acumen and an extensive network at what is an exciting time of growth for our Corporate Finance & Restructuring practice.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,800 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting)Facebook and LinkedIn

FTI Consulting, Inc.
200 Aldersgate
Aldersgate Street
London EC1A 4HD

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:                                             
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com


