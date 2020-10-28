Third quarter 2020

Nine months 2020

Net turnover amounted to SEK 21,786 M (21,105).

Operational earnings amounted to SEK 1,016 M (824).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 661 M (545) and earnings per share to SEK 6.60 (5.40).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 2,877 M (1,152).

Events after the balance sheet date

Since the end of the quarter, the spread of COVID-19 has increased in the countries where we operate, and it remains an uncertainty for the fourth quarter.





Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Gothenburg, 28 October 2020

Bilia AB (publ)

Board of Directors and Managing Director

This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU's Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 28 October 2020, at 08:30 CET.

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealership chains, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars and transport vehicles plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia has about 140 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium plus two online auction sites, one in Sweden and one in Norway.

Bilia’s Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. The Service Business comprises workshop services, spare parts, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia’s Car Business comprises sales of both new and used cars and transport vehicles, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia and Alpine and transport vehicles from Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia’s Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes.

