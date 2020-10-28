 

Reminder of an Investor Conference Webinar

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 08:00  |   |   |   

We would like to remind that KN invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on the October 30th of 2020 at 9.00 am (EET). The presentation will be held in English.

The webinar will be hosted by KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Jonas Lenkšas who will introduce the performance and unaudited financial results of KN for the nine months of 2020.

How to join the webinar?
To join the webinar, please register via following link:
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/326323366627837712 You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on www.kn.lt and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is a corporate webinar?
A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.       


Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.



Klaipedos nafta Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Brixton Metals and High Power Exploration Sign Heads of Agreement for an Earn-In, Joint Venture of ...
Standard Lithium Featured on Critical Minerals Segment of Fox Business Networks “Mornings with ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Reports on Pre-development Activities at the Back River Gold Project
STMicroelectronics Introduces World’s First All-in-One, Multi-Zone, Direct Time-of-Flight Module
Panoro Minerals Delineating New Porphyry Discovery at Humamantata Project, Peru
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
AVITA Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
AB Klaipėdos nafta (KN) will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial results for the nine months of 2020
07.10.20
AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for the September 2020