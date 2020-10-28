PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

(a) Full name of discloser: GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree G4S PLC (d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree? Offeree (e) Date position held:

The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 22 October 2020 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A" N/A

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates