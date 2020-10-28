Workday Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning & Analysis Solutions

Positioned as a Leader for Fourth Year in a Row Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workd a y, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for fina n ce and human r esources , today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning & Analysis 1 for the fourth year in a row.



Today’s business environment requires continuous planning to adapt to ever-changing economic, health, and geopolitical impacts. As a result, finance leaders are turning to Workday to help them model, forecast, and analyse their business with a proven planning solution. Workday Ad a ptive Planning 2 delivers powerful modelling that’s easy to use, allowing customers to embrace enterprise-wide planning for greater agility. To date, it has been selected by more than 5,300 customers, including American Family Insurance, Denny’s, IBM, Microsoft, and South Shore Health, to manage their financial, sales, workforce, and/or operational planning in the cloud.

Choice and Flexibility to Accelerate Planning

Workday is committed to delivering best-in-class enterprise planning as both a standalone solution and as an integral part of the Workday suite, accelerating the adoption of planning in companies of all sizes by giving customers choice and flexibility for their digital finance transformation. For customers choosing standalone planning, Workday Adaptive Planning has proven integrations with hundreds of human capital management (HCM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems, as well as commercial and proprietary data warehouses. This means that financial and operational data easily combine into a single source for truth for company-wide planning.

For customers choosing Workday Adapti v e Planning as part of a larger finance transformation, Workday offers a broad portfolio of finance applications serving the office of the CFO, including Workday Financial Management , Workday Prism Analytics , Workday Accounting Centre , and solutions for spend management . Together they deliver a deep and comprehensive system for enterprise planning and analysis, record to report, contract to cash, and source to pay, enabling customers to streamline financial processes and operate with agility in today’s changing world.