 

DGAP-News asknet Solutions AG completes restructuring and reports positive operating result in the first half of 2020, significantly strengthening the balance sheet

28.10.2020 / 11:00
  • Total assets have increased from EUR 12.9 million on December 31, 2019 to EUR 38.5 million on June 30, 2020
  • The business has been scaled down through divestments and returned to profitability with 1H 2020 EBITDA of EUR 0.3 million (1H 2019: EUR -0.9 million) and EBIT at EUR 53 thousand (1H 2019: EUR -1.3 million)
  • Full-year guidance: slightly positive earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)

October 28, 2020, Karlsruhe (Germany) - asknet Solutions AG (Ticker symbol: ASKN, ISIN: DE000A2E3707, WKN: A2E370), a leading procurement, e-commerce and payment specialist with a dominant position in the German-speaking academic market, announces its financial results for the first six months of 2020. In the reporting period, the company was able to complete an extensive restructuring, strengthening the balance sheet and preparing for business expansion through both organic growth and acquisitions.

As a consequence of the wide-ranging internal restructuring, for the first time since 1H 2014, asknet Solutions AG recorded a profitable first half of the year on an operating basis (EBIT). This was driven by outstanding results generated by the Academics business unit with sales revenues up by 30% to EUR 13.8 million and a remarkable gross profit increase of 53% to EUR 1.5 million. Following divestment of Nexway Group AG completed in April and termination of client contracts with certain technical service providers, the eCommerce Solutions business unit experienced a decrease in revenues by 24.5% to 25.8 million and reduction of gross profit by 33.3% to EUR 2.5 million.

