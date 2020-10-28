Owens Corning Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results

Third-quarter 2020 net earnings attributable to Owens Corning were $206 million, or $1.88 per diluted share, compared with $150 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in third-quarter 2019.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) today reported consolidated net sales of $1.9 billion in third-quarter 2020, an increase of 1% compared with third-quarter 2019.

Third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings were $186 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, compared with $176 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, during the same period one year ago. Third-quarter 2020 adjusted EBIT was $289 million, compared with $277 million in 2019. (See Use of Non-GAAP Measures, See Tables 2 and 3.)

“The health and safety of our employees, their families, and all our stakeholders remains a top priority while we focus on serving the needs of our customers,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Chambers. “Our strong third-quarter performance is a testament to the strength of our market positions, the depth of our product offerings, and the resiliency of our teams to execute well in challenging times. We are well positioned to finish 2020 strong and continue to generate attractive returns for our shareholders.”

Return of Capital and Liquidity

In September, Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share. The dividend will be payable on November 6, 2020, to shareholders of record as of October 20, 2020. Through September 2020, the company returned $159 million to shareholders in share repurchases and dividends. As of the end of the quarter, 2.3 million shares were available for repurchase under the current authorization.

Owens Corning maintains a strong balance sheet, access to liquidity, and a well-structured debt maturity profile. During the quarter, the company repaid the remaining $190 million on its existing revolving credit facility and repaid the remaining $150 million on its term loan. The company finished third-quarter 2020 with more than $1.7 billion of available liquidity, inclusive of $647 million in cash.

Other Highlights

Owens Corning sustained a high level of safety performance in third-quarter 2020, with a recordable incident rate of 0.73.

On August 6, the company announced the appointment of Ken Parks as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective September 8, 2020. During his 35-year career, Mr. Parks has held several financial leadership roles, most recently serving as CFO of Mylan.

The Owens Corning Foundation has donated about $2 million so far this year in support of pandemic relief to local hospitals, food banks, and other critical needs in more than 70 communities around the globe.

2020 Outlook

The key economic factors that continue to impact the company’s businesses are global industrial production, U.S. housing starts, and global commercial and industrial construction activity.

The company expects the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to create uncertainty in its end markets. The magnitude of the impact will depend on the depth and duration of the crisis, as well as the timing of the recovery in the markets served by the company.

The company expects to continue to capitalize on near-term market demand, control costs, and sustain strong conversion of adjusted earnings into free cash flow as residential, commercial, and industrial markets recover.

General corporate expenses are currently estimated to be approximately $125 million, compared with its previous estimate of $105 million to $115 million.

Capital additions are expected to be at the high end of our previous guidance of $250 million to $300 million.

Interest expense is estimated to be between $125 million to $130 million, in line with the company’s prior guidance.

The company estimates an effective tax rate of 26% to 28%, and a cash tax rate of 10% to 12% on adjusted pre-tax earnings, which is due to the company’s foreign tax credit carryforwards.

Table 1 Owens Corning and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 NET SALES $ 1,904 $ 1,883 $ 5,130 $ 5,468 COST OF SALES 1,427 1,422 4,004 4,242 Gross margin 477 461 1,126 1,226 OPERATING EXPENSES Marketing and administrative expenses 163 164 493 527 Science and technology expenses 20 21 59 65 Goodwill impairment charge — — 944 — Other expenses, net 2 1 40 16 Total operating expenses 185 186 1,536 608 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 292 275 (410 ) 618 Non-operating income (4 ) (2 ) (11 ) (7 ) EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES 296 277 (399 ) 625 Interest expense, net 35 33 98 101 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 32 — 32 EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 261 212 (497 ) 492 Income tax expense 56 61 119 159 Equity in net earnings of affiliates 1 — 1 — NET EARNINGS (LOSS) 206 151 (615 ) 333 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests — 1 — 1 NET EARNINGS (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWENS CORNING $ 206 $ 150 $ (615 ) $ 332 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWENS CORNING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS Basic $ 1.89 $ 1.37 $ (5.66 ) $ 3.04 Diluted $ 1.88 $ 1.36 $ (5.66 ) $ 3.02 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES Basic 108.8 109.2 108.7 109.2 Diluted 109.5 110.0 108.7 110.0

Table 2 Owens Corning and Subsidiaries EBIT Reconciliation Schedules (unaudited) Adjusting income (expense) items to EBIT are shown in the table below (in millions): Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Restructuring (costs) / gains $ — $ — $ (10 ) $ 1 Gains on sale of certain precious metals 7 — 26 — Goodwill impairment charge — — (944 ) — Intangible assets impairment charge — — (43 ) — Total adjusting items $ 7 $ — $ (971 ) $ 1

The reconciliation from Net earnings (loss) attributable to Owens Corning to EBIT and to Adjusted EBIT is shown in the table below (in millions): Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 NET EARNINGS (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWENS CORNING $ 206 $ 150 $ (615 ) $ 332 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests — 1 — 1 NET EARNINGS (LOSS) 206 151 (615 ) 333 Equity in net earnings of affiliates 1 — 1 — Income tax expense 56 61 119 159 EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 261 212 (497 ) 492 Interest expense, net 35 33 98 101 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 32 — 32 EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES 296 277 (399 ) 625 Adjusting items from above 7 — (971 ) 1 ADJUSTED EBIT $ 289 $ 277 $ 572 $ 624

Table 3 Owens Corning and Subsidiaries EPS Reconciliation Schedules (unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) A reconciliation from Net earnings (loss) attributable to Owens Corning to adjusted earnings and a reconciliation from diluted earnings (loss) per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share are shown in the tables below: Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS NET EARNINGS (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWENS CORNING $ 206 $ 150 $ (615 ) $ 332 Adjustment to remove adjusting items (a) (7 ) 32 971 31 Adjustment to remove tax expense/(benefit) on adjusting items (b) 3 (7 ) (13 ) (7 ) Adjustment to remove significant tax items (c) (19 ) — (1 ) 12 Adjustment to tax expense to reflect pro forma tax rate (d) 3 1 5 7 ADJUSTED EARNINGS $ 186 $ 176 $ 347 $ 375 RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWENS CORNING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWENS CORNING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 1.88 $ 1.36 $ (5.66 ) $ 3.02 Adjustment to remove adjusting items (a) (0.06 ) 0.29 8.93 0.28 Adjustment to remove tax expense/(benefit) on adjusting items (b) 0.03 (0.06 ) (0.12 ) (0.06 ) Adjustment to remove significant tax items (c) (0.17 ) — (0.01 ) 0.11 Adjustment to tax expense to reflect pro forma tax rate (d) 0.02 0.01 0.05 0.06 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWENS CORNING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 1.70 $ 1.60 $ 3.19 $ 3.41 RECONCILIATION TO DILUTED SHARES OUTSTANDING Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used for basic earnings per share 108.8 109.2 108.7 109.2 Non-vested restricted and performance shares 0.6 0.6 — 0.6 Options to purchase common stock 0.1 0.2 — 0.2 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding and common equivalent shares used for diluted earnings (loss) per share 109.5 110.0 108.7 110.0

(a) Adjusting items in 2019 include loss on extinguishment of debt. Please refer to Table 2 "EBIT Reconciliation Schedules" for additional information on adjusting items. (b) The tax impact of adjusting items is based on our expected tax accounting treatment and rate for the jurisdiction of each adjusting item. (c) Significant tax items in 2020 include the impact of a change in valuation allowances recorded against certain deferred tax assets and change in estimate related to finalized regulations on global intangible low-taxed income (GILTI), part of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. For comparability, significant tax items in 2019, include the impact of a change in estimate related to proposed regulations on GILTI, the tax impact of adjusting items and other significant tax items. (d) To compute adjusted earnings, we apply a full year pro forma effective tax rate to each quarter presented. For 2020, we have used a full year pro forma effective tax rate of 27%, which is the mid-point of our 2020 effective tax rate guidance of 26% to 28%, excluding the adjusting items referenced in (a), (b) and (c). For comparability, in 2019, we have used an effective tax rate of 28%, which was our 2019 effective tax rate, excluding the adjusting items referenced in (a), (b) and (c).

Table 4 Owens Corning and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) ASSETS September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 647 $ 172 Receivables, less allowances of $10 at September 30, 2020 and $11 at December 31, 2019 1,016 770 Inventories 886 1,033 Other current assets 84 86 Total current assets 2,633 2,061 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,717 3,855 Operating lease right-of-use assets 160 203 Goodwill 976 1,932 Intangible assets 1,655 1,721 Deferred income taxes 33 46 Other non-current assets 224 188 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,398 $ 10,006 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities $ 1,351 $ 1,329 Long-term debt, net of current portion 3,126 2,986 Pension plan liability 200 231 Other employee benefits liability 173 179 Non-current operating lease liabilities 106 138 Deferred income taxes 342 272 Other liabilities 208 200 OWENS CORNING STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (a) — — Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (b) 1 1 Additional paid in capital 4,064 4,051 Accumulated earnings 1,625 2,319 Accumulated other comprehensive deficit (638 ) (610 ) Cost of common stock in treasury (c) (1,200 ) (1,130 ) Total Owens Corning stockholders’ equity 3,852 4,631 Noncontrolling interests 40 40 Total equity 3,892 4,671 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 9,398 $ 10,006

(a) 10 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding at September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019 (b) 400 shares authorized; 135.5 issued and 108.0 outstanding at September 30, 2020; 135.5 issued and 109.0 outstanding at December 31, 2019 (c) 27.5 shares at September 30, 2020, and 26.5 shares at December 31, 2019

Table 5 Owens Corning and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in millions) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 NET CASH FLOW PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings (loss) $ (615 ) $ 333 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 352 337 Deferred income taxes 95 118 Provision for pension and other employee benefits liabilities (2 ) — Stock-based compensation expense 31 31 Goodwill impairment charge 944 — Intangible assets impairment charge 43 — Other adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to cash provided by operating activities (41 ) 8 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 32 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (53 ) (211 ) Pension fund contribution (20 ) (34 ) Payments for other employee benefits liabilities (10 ) (13 ) Other (7 ) (5 ) Net cash flow provided by operating activities 717 596 NET CASH FLOW USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for property, plant, and equipment (203 ) (314 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets or affiliates 50 1 Derivative settlements 49 28 Net cash flow used for investing activities (104 ) (285 ) NET CASH FLOW USED FOR FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt 297 445 Payments on long-term debt — (484 ) Proceeds from senior revolving credit and receivables securitization facilities 876 1,701 Payments on senior revolving credit and receivables securitization facilities (876 ) (1,683 ) Payments on term loan borrowing (200 ) (200 ) Net decrease in short-term debt (20 ) (13 ) Dividends paid (78 ) (72 ) Purchases of treasury stock (96 ) (61 ) Other (9 ) (3 ) Net cash flow used for financing activities (106 ) (370 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (32 ) 16 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 475 (43 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 179 85 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 654 $ 42

Table 6 Owens Corning and Subsidiaries Segment Information (unaudited) Composites The table below provides a summary of net sales, EBIT and depreciation and amortization expense for the Composites segment (in millions): Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 521 $ 531 $ 1,413 $ 1,579 % change from prior year -2 % 5 % -11 % 1 % EBIT $ 55 $ 67 $ 105 $ 191 EBIT as a % of net sales 11 % 13 % 7 % 12 % Depreciation and amortization expense $ 40 $ 37 $ 117 $ 114

Insulation The table below provides a summary of net sales, EBIT and depreciation and amortization expense for the Insulation segment (in millions): Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 681 $ 693 $ 1,879 $ 1,945 % change from prior year -2 % -2 % -3 % -2 % EBIT $ 73 $ 84 $ 144 $ 141 EBIT as a % of net sales 11 % 12 % 8 % 7 % Depreciation and amortization expense $ 51 $ 48 $ 149 $ 146

Roofing The table below provides a summary of net sales, EBIT and depreciation and amortization expense for the Roofing segment (in millions): Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 761 $ 713 $ 1,993 $ 2,105 % change from prior year 7 % 11 % -5 % 8 % EBIT $ 196 $ 143 $ 408 $ 368 EBIT as a % of net sales 26 % 20 % 20 % 17 % Depreciation and amortization expense $ 15 $ 14 $ 44 $ 40

Table 7 Owens Corning and Subsidiaries Corporate, Other and Eliminations (unaudited) Corporate, Other and Eliminations The table below provides a summary of EBIT and depreciation and amortization expense for the Corporate, Other and Eliminations category (in millions): Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Restructuring (costs) / gains $ — $ — $ (10 ) $ 1 Gains on sale of certain precious metals 7 — 26 — Goodwill impairment charge — — (944 ) — Intangible assets impairment charge — — (43 ) — General corporate expense and other (35 ) (17 ) (85 ) (76 ) EBIT $ (28 ) $ (17 ) $ (1,056 ) $ (75 ) Depreciation and amortization $ 14 $ 13 $ 42 $ 37

Table 8 Owens Corning and Subsidiaries Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Schedule (unaudited) The reconciliation from net cash flow provided by operating activities to free cash flow is shown in the table below (in millions): Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 NET CASH FLOW PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 488 $ 309 $ 717 $ 596 Less: Cash paid for property, plant and equipment (63 ) (101 ) (203 ) (314 ) FREE CASH FLOW $ 425 $ 208 $ 514 $ 282

