SiteOne Landscape Supply Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

“Our terrific SiteOne team continued to execute during the third quarter, serving our customers well and taking advantage of the robust demand across our end markets driven by stay-at-home and outdoor living trends,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne. “We achieved excellent organic daily sales growth and good expense management which resulted in improved gross margin, solid SG&A leverage and strong Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. Our acquisitions completed last year and early this year performed well, and I am pleased that we were able to restart our acquisition program by adding four additional companies to SiteOne in the last three months. Furthermore, through our equity offering and strong cash flow, we lowered our Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio to less than 1x at the end of the quarter, providing ample flexibility to pursue acquisitions and strategic investments going forward. Overall, we continue to strengthen our company and build our capabilities, having successfully adjusted to the COVID-19 operating challenges. We are well-positioned to take advantage of the current favorable residential market dynamics and execute our strategy for superior long-term performance and growth.”

Third Quarter 2020 Results

Net sales increased to $751.9 million, or 15%, compared to $652.8 million for the prior-year period. Organic Daily Sales increased 11% compared to the prior year period driven by strong demand across our end markets as homeowners continue to invest in their outdoor living spaces. Acquisitions contributed $31.6 million, or 5%, to Net sales growth for the quarter.

Gross profit increased to $250.1 million, or 16%, compared to $215.2 million for the prior-year period. Gross margin increased 30 basis points to 33.3% due to lower freight costs and contributions from acquisitions which carry higher gross margin.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) increased by 11% to $183.3 million from $165.0 million in the same period last year. SG&A as a percentage of Net sales decreased to 24.4%, an improvement of 90 basis points compared to the same period last year, as we achieved good operating leverage with strong organic sales growth and solid cost management.

Net income improved by 39% to $48.2 million, compared to $34.6 million during the same period in the prior year, driven by higher Net sales, SG&A leverage, and gross margin improvement.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 25% to $87.8 million, compared to $70.5 million for the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 90 basis points to 11.7% driven by improved gross margin and SG&A leverage.

Cash flow from operations was $61.6 million, compared to $75.8 million for the prior-year period due to increases in working capital to support our strong sales growth. Cash flow from operations for the first nine months of the year increased to $180.7 million, compared to $64.4 million in the prior-year period due to higher net income and improved working capital management.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Net debt, calculated as long-term debt (net of issuance costs and discounts) plus finance leases, net of cash and cash equivalents on our balance sheet as of September 27, 2020, was $194.5 million compared to $566.0 million as of September 29, 2019. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months was 0.8 times compared to 2.9 times at the same time last year. The reduction in Net debt and leverage reflects the additional cash on hand resulting from our equity offering and strong cash flow.

As of September 27, 2020, cash on hand was $274.6 million and available capacity under the ABL Facility was $366.3 million. On September 30, 2020, we paid down approximately $138.4 million of the Term Loan Facility with cash on hand and reduced the principal outstanding from $438.4 million to $300.0 million.

Outlook

Due to strong year-to-date performance and favorable market trends, we are raising our full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $230 million to $236 million, compared to the previous range of $205 million to $225 million. The guidance range excludes contributions from unannounced acquisitions, but includes an additional week in December compared to the year ago period. Due to the seasonality of our business, this additional week will reduce Organic Daily Sales growth and Adjusted EBITDA.

Conference Call Information

SiteOne management will host a conference call today, October 28, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company’s financial results. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 705-6003 (domestic) or (201) 493-6725 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13712008. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on November 11, 2020.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.siteone.com. The online replay will be available for 30 days on the same website immediately following the call. A slide presentation highlighting the Company’s results and key performance indicators will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except share and per share data) Assets September 27, 2020 December 29, 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 274.6 $ 19.0 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $8.0 and $8.3, respectively 322.1 283.4 Inventory, net 475.1 427.1 Income tax receivable 1.7 7.0 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42.1 29.3 Total current assets 1,115.6 765.8 Property and equipment, net 118.3 104.9 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 238.5 231.0 Goodwill 215.0 181.3 Intangible assets, net 161.6 150.6 Deferred tax assets 1.6 1.9 Other assets 6.6 7.8 Total assets $ 1,857.2 $ 1,443.3 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 223.1 $ 162.2 Current portion of finance leases 8.6 6.7 Current portion of operating leases 52.4 48.6 Accrued compensation 47.4 39.7 Long-term debt, current portion 4.5 4.5 Income tax payable 0.9 — Accrued liabilities 69.1 49.1 Total current liabilities 406.0 310.8 Other long-term liabilities 23.0 13.2 Finance leases, less current portion 30.3 16.2 Operating leases, less current portion 191.3 186.3 Deferred tax liabilities 3.7 3.2 Long-term debt, less current portion 425.7 520.4 Total liabilities 1,080.0 1,050.1 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 44,233,862 and 41,591,727 shares issued, and 44,212,951 and 41,570,816 shares outstanding at September 27, 2020 and December 29, 2019, respectively 0.4 0.4 Additional paid-in capital 538.4 261.5 Retained earnings 247.6 137.8 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9.2) (6.5) Total equity 777.2 393.2 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,857.2 $ 1,443.3

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 27,

2020 September 29,

2019 September 27,

2020 September 29,

2019 Net sales $ 751.9 $ 652.8 $ 2,029.4 $ 1,822.5 Cost of goods sold 501.8 437.6 1,350.4 1,219.3 Gross profit 250.1 215.2 679.0 603.2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 183.3 165.0 525.4 487.5 Other income 1.8 2.3 4.0 4.8 Operating income 68.6 52.5 157.6 120.5 Interest and other non-operating expenses, net 6.6 8.2 21.9 25.9 Income before taxes 62.0 44.3 135.7 94.6 Income tax expense 13.8 9.7 25.9 19.4 Net income $ 48.2 $ 34.6 109.8 75.2 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.11 $ 0.84 $ 2.59 $ 1.83 Diluted $ 1.08 $ 0.81 $ 2.52 $ 1.76 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 43,316,470 41,311,831 42,344,567 41,125,128 Diluted 44,561,488 42,838,975 43,573,559 42,683,090

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions) Nine Months Ended September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 109.8 $ 75.2 Adjustments to reconcile Net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Amortization of finance lease right-of-use assets and depreciation 21.5 18.8 Stock-based compensation 7.9 9.7 Amortization of software and intangible assets 27.5 25.9 Amortization of debt related costs 1.5 1.5 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 0.4 (Gain) loss on sale of equipment (0.2) 0.2 Other 1.9 0.6 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions: Receivables (34.6) (36.1) Inventory (35.8) (56.9) Income tax receivable 5.3 7.5 Prepaid expenses and other assets (12.3) (3.2) Accounts payable 54.8 19.6 Income tax payable 0.9 — Accrued expenses and other liabilities 32.5 1.2 Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities $ 180.7 $ 64.4 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (11.8) (16.4) Purchases of intangible assets (2.3) (0.9) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (73.5) (47.3) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 0.7 0.6 Net Cash Used In Investing Activities $ (86.9) $ (64.0) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Equity proceeds from common stock 270.8 5.1 Repayments under term loan (3.4) (3.4) Borrowings on asset-based credit facility 285.4 264.9 Repayments on asset-based credit facility (378.2) (245.2) Payments of debt issuance costs — (0.9) Payments on finance lease obligations (6.2) (4.8) Payments of acquisition related contingent obligations (4.8) (2.7) Other financing activities (1.7) (0.5) Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities $ 161.9 $ 12.5 Effect of exchange rate on cash (0.1) 0.1 Net Change In Cash 255.6 13.0 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning 19.0 17.3 Ending $ 274.6 $ 30.3 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid during the year for interest 20.5 23.0 Cash paid during the year for income taxes 17.9 12.9

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (In millions, unaudited) The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income (loss): (In millions) 2020 2019 2018 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Reported Net income (loss) $ 48.2 $ 79.1 $ (17.5) $ 2.5 $ 34.6 $ 64.7 $ (24.1) $ (2.1) Income tax (benefit) expense 13.8 25.6 (13.5) (5.6) 9.7 19.3 (9.6) (5.6) Interest expense, net 6.6 7.6 7.7 7.5 8.2 8.7 9.0 8.3 Depreciation and amortization 16.3 16.4 16.3 14.8 14.6 14.7 15.4 14.0 EBITDA 84.9 128.7 (7.0) 19.2 67.1 107.4 (9.3) 14.6 Stock-based compensation(a) 2.6 2.8 2.5 2.0 2.5 5.4 1.8 1.8 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and termination of finance leases(b) (0.4) 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 — 0.1 (0.1) Financing fees(c) — — — — — — — 0.1 Acquisitions and other adjustments(d) 0.7 0.5 0.8 0.9 0.8 1.5 1.5 1.7 Adjusted EBITDA(e) $ 87.8 $ 132.1 $ (3.6) $ 22.2 $ 70.5 $ 114.3 $ (5.9) $ 18.1

________________ (a) Represents stock-based compensation expense recorded during the period. (b) Represents any gain or loss associated with the sale of assets and termination of finance leases not in the ordinary course of business. (c) Represents fees associated with our debt refinancing and debt amendments. (d) Represents professional fees, retention and severance payments, and performance bonuses related to historical acquisitions. Although we have incurred professional fees, retention and severance payments, and performance bonuses related to acquisitions in several historical periods and expect to incur such fees and payments for any future acquisitions, we cannot predict the timing or amount of any such fees or payments. (e) Adjusted EBITDA excludes any earnings or loss of acquisitions prior to their respective acquisition dates for all periods presented.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Organic Daily Sales to Net sales Reconciliation (In millions, except Selling Days; unaudited) The following table presents a reconciliation of Organic Daily Sales to Net sales: 2020 2019 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Reported Net sales $ 751.9 $ 817.7 $ 459.8 $ 652.8 $ 752.4 $ 417.3 Organic Sales(a) 698.3 758.2 434.8 630.8 735.5 413.0 Acquisition contribution(b) 53.6 59.5 25.0 22.0 16.9 4.3 Selling Days 63 64 64 63 64 64 Organic Daily Sales $ 11.1 $ 11.8 $ 6.8 $ 10.0 $ 11.5 $ 6.5

_____________________________________ (a) Organic Sales equal Net sales less Net sales from branches acquired in 2019 and 2020. (b) Represents Net sales from acquired branches that have not been under our ownership for at least four full fiscal quarters at the start of 2020 Fiscal Year. Includes Net sales from branches acquired in 2019 and 2020.

