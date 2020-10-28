Anthem Reports Third Quarter Results, Reaffirms Commitment to Stakeholders During COVID-19 Pandemic

“Against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, Anthem and its dedicated associates have continued to respond quickly and with compassion to meet the evolving needs of our members, customers, partners and communities,” said Gail K. Boudreaux, President and CEO, Anthem, Inc. “I am proud of our performance this quarter to drive continued growth across our business, provide new and innovative solutions as a trusted health partner, and create positive and sustainable change for our communities. As we look ahead, I know we are well positioned to continue our strong momentum and continue to deliver greater value for all of our stakeholders.”

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) reported third quarter 2020 results that reflect the impacts of ongoing COVID-19 costs and the continued recovery in healthcare utilization while upholding its commitment to addressing financial imbalances for its health plan members, customers, care providers, associates, and local communities.

As part of Anthem's efforts to combat the global pandemic, address health inequities, and adapt to the ever-changing healthcare environment, the Company has remained focused on fostering deeper relationships and developing innovative solutions to meet critical needs for its stakeholders. Actions taken to support our members, customers, care providers and local communities include:

Care for our Anthem associates

Deployed business continuity plans and transitioned nearly all of our associates to work from home while maintaining service operations.

Expanded associate benefits to provide additional support, including providing up to 80 hours of additional paid leave, reimbursement of installation and monthly internet service fees for hourly associates, and offering virtual wellbeing resources.

Ensuring our frontline medical staff are following CDC guidelines and are provided with the proper equipment and supplies to minimize risk to themselves and patients.

Care for our consumers, customers, and providers

Waived all cost-sharing for COVID-19 diagnostic tests and treatment through December 31, 2020.

Relaxed early prescription refill policies for maintenance and specialty medications.

Working with providers to accelerate claims processing, resolving claims, and accelerating payments to support state-specific Medicaid programs.

Providing financial assistance to care provider partners facing undue financial pressure and to support ramping up telehealth capabilities and the cost of PPE.

Offered in-network dental providers a $10 PPE credit per patient, per visit through the end of December 2020.

Suspended select prior authorization requirements.

Launched Sydney Care Daily COVID-19 Check-In to help employers and their employees quickly and safely return to work; and make informed decisions about keeping their workforce safe.

Deployed C19 Explorer, a digital tool that aggregates real-time COVID-19 data to present trends and predictions for communities across the nation to assess readiness to reopen, plan next steps, and respond to potential changes.

Deployed C19 Navigator, a dashboard solution designed for Anthem employer customers to help inform workplace decisions and resource planning with employee-level data.

Opened hundreds of digital solutions kiosks in health centers across California to provide real-time video interpretation services and access to telehealth.

Deployed a Coronavirus Assessment tool within our Sydney Care app to help people quickly and safely evaluate symptoms, assess their risk of having COVID-19, and connect directly to a board-certified doctor via text or video.

Introduced the Anthem Skill to members of our commercial medical and dental health plans. Through an Alexa-enabled device, members can use the Anthem Skill to take actions such as order prescriptions and quickly access some of their health and dental plan benefit information.

Facilitating connections with Medicaid beneficiaries and state and social services, helping newly eligible and at risk members enroll in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).

Outreach to Medicare Advantage and Medicaid consumers to make sure they have necessary medications on hand, their nutritional needs are being met, and critical health needs are addressed.

Providing resources to support the whole health needs of members, including resources to manage social isolation, job loss, food insecurity and stress.

Care for our communities

Committed $50 million from the Anthem Foundation for COVID-19 response and recovery efforts to help areas of greatest need, including care provider safety, food insecurity, and mental and behavioral health resources.

In collaboration with Gleaners Food Bank, we are working to provide more than 10 million meals in our home city of Indianapolis by providing a $1 million matching grant to fight food insecurity and expand access to nutritious food.

Collaborating with leading nonprofit partners and others to provide no-cost pop-up flu clinics in vulnerable communities across our markets to make it easier for people to get vaccinated and to increase health equity.

Providing virtual volunteer opportunities, such as remote teaching or mailing cards to seniors facing loneliness, to help associates safely give back to communities.

Anthem and the Anthem Foundation are founding anchor partners of XPRIZE Rapid COVID Testing, a collaboration with XPRIZE, OpenCovidScreen and other Blue Cross Blue Shield plans and innovative organizations to launch a $5 million competition to accelerate the development of high quality COVID-19 testing that is low cost, easy to use, and quick-reporting, paving the way for more frequent testing.

Managing a new study via our HealthCore subsidiary to help understand and combat Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children, or MIS-C, arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anthem's associates donated more than 25,000 lbs of food to food banks in communities across the country through virtual food drives and volunteered at more than 50 events as part of the company's Associate Volunteer Days, volunteering more than 55,000 hours year to date.

Launched the Pandemic Response Innovation Challenge with MATTER and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois to call on global innovators to develop creative solutions aimed at supporting the health care needs of those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional actions to support society

Pledged $50 million over the next 5 years focused on directly impacting racial injustice, strengthening our communities, and addressing health inequities.

Anthem Foundation and March of Dimes have partnered to tackle maternal and infant health disparities by addressing social determinants of health. The $1.1 million grant includes Breaking Through Implicit Bias in Maternal Healthcare training for providers at more than 20 hospitals.

Joined the UN Global Compact, deepening our dedication to improving health and shaping stronger, more inclusive, more sustainable communities.

Joined coalition of corporate and civic organizations to launch the Indy Racial Equity Pledge designed to drive measurable progress in advancing racial equity for African Americans in Central Indiana.

CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS

Earnings Per Share: GAAP net income was $0.87 per share in the third quarter, including net negative adjustment items of $3.33 per share. Adjusted net income was $4.20* per share.

Membership: Medical enrollment totaled approximately 42.6 million members at September 30, 2020, which represents growth of 172 thousand lives, or 0.4 percent, compared to June 30, 2020. The increase was driven by our Government Business, which grew by 453 thousand lives during the quarter, attributable to Medicaid, reflecting organic growth as a result of the temporary suspension of eligibility recertification efforts in our markets, and Medicare Advantage. The increase was partially offset by Commercial & Specialty Business enrollment, which declined by 281 thousand lives driven by higher in-group change as a result of the economic environment.

Medical enrollment increased by 1.6 million lives, or 4.0 percent compared to the prior year quarter, reflecting growth in the Medicaid, Medicare, and National businesses. Growth in Medicaid was driven by organic growth in our markets as a result of the temporary suspension of recertification efforts in our markets as well as our acquisition of the plans in Missouri and Nebraska. Growth in Medicare was the result of increased sales, and the increase in National enrollment reflects growth due to higher BlueCard activity.

Operating Revenue: Operating revenue was $30.6 billion in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $4.2 billion, or 15.9 percent, versus the prior year quarter, driven by higher premium revenue due to growth in Medicaid and Medicare. The increase was further attributable to pharmacy product revenue related to the launch of IngenioRx and the return of the health insurance tax in 2020, partially offset by a decrease in premiums in our Commercial & Specialty business related to enrollment declines as a result of the economic environment.

Benefit Expense Ratio: The benefit expense ratio was 86.8 percent in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 40 basis points from 87.2 percent compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease was a result of deferred healthcare utilization due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the return of the health insurance tax in 2020. The decrease was partially offset by costs associated with actions taken to support our members in response to the pandemic and COVID-19 related care as well as retroactive rate adjustments in the Medicaid business.

Medical claims reserves established at December 31, 2019 developed in line with the Company’s expectations during the third quarter of 2020.

Days in Claims Payable: Days in Claims Payable was 41.1 days as of September 30, 2020, a decrease of 4.9 days from June 30, 2020 and an increase of 1.3 days compared to the prior year quarter.

SG&A Expense Ratio: The SG&A expense ratio was 17.3 percent in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 440 basis points from 12.9 percent in the third quarter of 2019, primarily driven by business optimization charges and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) litigation settlement accrual. The increase was further attributable to the return of the health insurance tax in 2020 and increased spend to support growth, partially offset by growth in operating revenue.

Operating Cash Flow: Operating cash flow was ($1.2) billion in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $2.8 billion compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to the payment of the health insurance tax for the entire year as well as the payment of certain federal income taxes that were delayed from the second quarter as permitted by the IRS.

Share Repurchase Program: During the third quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 2.9 million shares of its common stock for $759 million, or a weighted average price of $265.73. Year to date, the Company has repurchased 5.0 million shares for $1.3 billion, or a weighted average price of $269.15. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $2.4 billion of Board-approved share repurchase authorization remaining.

Cash Dividend: During the third quarter of 2020, the Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share, representing a distribution of cash totaling $238 million.

On October 27, 2020, the Audit Committee declared a fourth quarter 2020 dividend to shareholders of $0.95 per share. On an annualized basis, this equates to a dividend of $3.80 per share. The fourth quarter dividend is payable on December 22, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2020.

Investment Portfolio & Capital Position: During the third quarter of 2020, the Company recorded net realized gains of $247 million and impairment losses totaling $18 million. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company recorded net realized gains of $1 million and impairment losses totaling $13 million.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s net unrealized gain position in the investment portfolio was $880 million, consisting of fixed maturity securities. As of September 30, 2020 cash and investments at the parent company totaled approximately $2.6 billion.

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

Effective January 1, 2020, Anthem, Inc. has four reportable segments: Commercial & Specialty Business (comprised of the Local Group, National Accounts, Individual and Specialty businesses); Government Business (comprised of the Medicaid, Medicare, and Federal Health Products & Services businesses); IngenioRx, and Other (comprised of the Diversified Business Group and corporate expenses not allocated to our other reportable segments).

Anthem, Inc. Reportable Segment Highlights (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Operating Revenue Commercial & Specialty Business $9,326 $9,284 0.5 % $27,476 $28,093 (2.2) % Government Business 18,101 15,955 13.5 % 52,809 46,419 13.8 % IngenioRx 5,582 1,922 190.4 % 16,048 2,170 639.5 % Other 1,798 586 206.8 % 4,277 1,680 154.6 % Eliminations (4,158) (1,303) NM2 (11,335) (2,353) NM2 Total Operating Revenue1 $30,649 $26,444 15.9 % $89,275 $76,009 17.5 % Operating Gain / (Loss)3 Commercial & Specialty Business ($234) $924 NM2 $2,558 $3,505 (27.0) % Government Business 246 616 (60.1) % 2,275 1,470 54.8 % IngenioRx 345 — NM2 998 — NM2 Other (156) (12) NM2 (76) (74) NM2 Total Operating Gain1 $201 $1,528 (86.8) % $5,755 $4,901 17.4 % Operating Margin Commercial & Specialty Business (2.5) % 10.0 % (1250) bp 9.3 % 12.5 % (320) bp Government Business 1.4 % 3.9 % (250) bp 4.3 % 3.2 % 110 bp IngenioRx 6.2 % — NM2 6.2 % — % NM2 Total Operating Margin1 0.7 % 5.8 % (510) bp 6.4 % 6.4 % — bp

(1) See “Basis of Presentation.” (2) "NM" = calculation not meaningful. (3) Operating gain for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 included $607 related to business optimization charges; $299 for Commercial & Specialty Business; $183 for the Government Business; $3 for IngenioRx; and $122 for the Other segment. Operating gain for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 included $594 related to the BCBSA litigation settlement accrual; $566 for the Commercial & Specialty Business and $28 for the Government Business.

Commercial & Specialty Business: Operating loss in the Commercial & Specialty Business segment totaled $234 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1,158 million from an operating gain of $924 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to the BCBSA litigation settlement accrual and business optimization charges. The decrease was further attributable to costs associated with actions taken to support our members in response to the pandemic and COVID-19 related care as well as the shift of pharmacy earnings to the IngenioRx segment, partially offset by deferred healthcare utilization due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government Business: Operating gain in the Government Business segment was $246 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $370 million, or 60.1 percent, from $616 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by costs associated with actions taken to support our members in response to the pandemic and COVID-19 related care and retroactive rate adjustments in Medicaid. The decrease was further attributable to business optimization charges as well as increased spend to support growth. The decrease was partially offset by deferred healthcare utilization as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

IngenioRx: IngenioRx commenced operations in the second quarter of 2019 and the transition of membership was completed on January 1, 2020. Operating gain was $345 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Other: The Company reported an operating loss of $156 million in the Other segment for the third quarter of 2020, compared with an operating loss of $12 million in the prior year quarter, primarily driven by business optimization charges and other unallocated corporate expenses.

OUTLOOK

Full Year 2020:

GAAP net income is expected to be greater than $17.87 per share, including approximately $4.43 per share of net unfavorable items. Excluding these items, adjusted net income is expected to be greater than $22.30* per share.

Due to unprecedented uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, the Company is not providing other financial guidance metrics for 2020.

Basis of Presentation

Operating revenue and operating gain/loss are the key measures used by management to evaluate performance in each of its reporting segments, allocate resources, set incentive compensation targets and to forecast future operating performance. Operating gain/loss is calculated as total operating revenue less benefit expense, cost of products sold and selling, general and administrative expense. It does not include net investment income, net realized gains/losses on financial instruments, other-than-temporary impairment losses recognized in income, interest expense, amortization of other intangible assets, gains/losses on extinguishment of debt or income taxes, as these items are managed in a corporate shared service environment and are not the responsibility of operating segment management. Refer to the GAAP reconciliation tables. Operating margin is defined as operating gain divided by operating revenue.

Anthem, Inc. Membership Summary (Unaudited and in Thousands) Change from Medical Membership September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 Customer Type Local Group 15,509 15,659 15,616 (1.0 ) % (0.7 ) % Individual 701 711 711 (1.4 ) % (1.4 ) % National: National Accounts 7,773 7,666 7,872 1.4 % (1.3 ) % BlueCard 6,106 5,967 6,171 2.3 % (1.1 ) % Total National 13,879 13,633 14,043 1.8 % (1.2 ) % Medicare: Medicare Advantage 1,416 1,203 1,366 17.7 % 3.7 % Medicare Supplement 933 893 921 4.5 % 1.3 % Total Medicare 2,349 2,096 2,287 12.1 % 2.7 % Medicaid 8,569 7,293 8,180 17.5 % 4.8 % Federal Employees Health Benefits 1,618 1,592 1,616 1.6 % 0.1 % Total Medical Membership 42,625 40,984 42,453 4.0 % 0.4 % Funding Arrangement Self-Funded 25,633 25,368 25,888 1.0 % (1.0 ) % Fully-Insured 16,992 15,616 16,565 8.8 % 2.6 % Total Medical Membership 42,625 40,984 42,453 4.0 % 0.4 % Reportable Segment Commercial & Specialty Business 30,089 30,003 30,370 0.3 % (0.9 ) % Government Business 12,536 10,981 12,083 14.2 % 3.7 % Total Medical Membership 42,625 40,984 42,453 4.0 % 0.4 % Other Membership Life and Disability Members 5,029 4,970 5,110 1.2 % (1.6 ) % Dental Members 6,051 5,942 6,096 1.8 % (0.7 ) % Dental Administration Members 1,315 5,526 1,318 (76.2 ) % (0.2 ) % Vision Members 7,487 7,232 7,457 3.5 % 0.4 % Medicare Part D Standalone Members 405 285 392 42.1 % 3.3 %

Anthem, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30 2020 2019 Change Revenues Premiums $ 26,392 $ 23,793 10.9 % Product revenue 2,598 1,116 132.8 % Administrative fees and other revenue 1,659 1,535 8.1 % Total operating revenue 30,649 26,444 15.9 % Net investment income 280 242 15.7 % Net realized gains on financial instruments 247 1 NM Impairment losses on investments: Total impairment losses on investments (24 ) (14 ) NM Portion of impairment losses recognized in other comprehensive income 6 1 500.0 % Impairment losses recognized in income (18 ) (13 ) NM Total revenues 31,158 26,674 16.8 % Expenses Benefit expense 22,921 20,753 10.4 % Cost of products sold 2,222 745 198.3 % Selling, general and administrative expense 5,305 3,418 55.2 % Interest expense 198 185 7.0 % Amortization of other intangible assets 93 84 10.7 % Loss on extinguishment of debt 30 — NM Total expenses 30,769 25,185 22.2 % Income before income tax expense 389 1,489 (73.9 ) % Income tax expense 167 306 (45.4 ) % Net income $ 222 $ 1,183 (81.2 ) % Net income per diluted share $ 0.87 $ 4.55 (80.9 ) % Diluted shares 254.2 260.0 (2.2 ) % Benefit expense as a percentage of premiums 86.8 % 87.2 % (40 ) bp Selling, general and administrative expense as a percentage of total operating revenue 17.3 % 12.9 % 440 bp Income before income taxes as a percentage of total revenue 1.2 % 5.6 % (440 ) bp "NM" = calculation not meaningful

Anthem, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Nine Months Ended

September 30 2020 2019 Change Revenues Premiums $ 77,001 $ 70,137 9.8 % Product revenue 7,485 1,260 494.0 % Administrative fees and other revenue 4,789 4,612 3.8 % Total operating revenue 89,275 76,009 17.5 % Net investment income 591 737 (19.8 ) % Net realized gains on financial instruments 241 90 167.8 % Impairment losses on investments: Total impairment losses on investments (119 ) (36 ) NM Portion of impairment losses recognized in other comprehensive income 55 6 816.7 % Impairment losses recognized in income (64 ) (30 ) NM Total revenues 90,043 76,806 17.2 % Expenses Benefit expense 63,957 60,403 5.9 % Cost of products sold 6,431 843 662.9 % Selling, general and administrative expense 13,132 9,862 33.2 % Interest expense 593 556 6.7 % Amortization of other intangible assets 269 256 5.1 % Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 34 (1 ) NM Total expenses 84,416 71,919 17.4 % Income before income tax expense 5,627 4,887 15.1 % Income tax expense 1,606 1,014 58.4 % Net income $ 4,021 $ 3,873 3.8 % Net income per diluted share $ 15.75 $ 14.83 6.2 % Diluted shares 255.3 261.1 (2.2 ) % Benefit expense as a percentage of premiums 83.1 % 86.1 % (300 ) bp Selling, general and administrative expense as a percentage of total operating revenue 14.7 % 13.0 % 170 bp Income before income taxes as a percentage of total revenue 6.2 % 6.4 % (20 ) bp "NM" = calculation not meaningful

Anthem, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,984 $ 4,937 Fixed maturity securities, current 22,707 19,676 Equity securities, current 3,075 1,009 Premium receivables 5,343 5,014 Self-funded receivables 2,985 2,570 Other receivables 3,209 2,807 Other current assets 4,147 3,020 Total current assets 45,450 39,033 Long-term investments: Fixed maturity securities 558 505 Other invested assets 4,170 4,258 Property and equipment, net 3,363 3,133 Goodwill 21,687 20,500 Other intangible assets 9,497 8,674 Other noncurrent assets 1,849 1,350 Total assets $ 86,574 $ 77,453 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Liabilities Current liabilities: Medical claims payable $ 10,252 $ 8,842 Other policyholder liabilities 3,804 3,050 Unearned income 961 1,017 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 5,550 4,198 Short-term borrowings 150 700 Current portion of long-term debt 1,599 1,598 Other current liabilities 6,245 4,127 Total current liabilities 28,561 23,532 Long-term debt, less current portion 19,094 17,787 Reserves for future policy benefits 784 759 Deferred tax liabilities, net 2,375 2,227 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,839 1,420 Total liabilities 52,653 45,725 Shareholders’ equity Common stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 9,352 9,448 Retained earnings 24,678 22,573 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (112 ) (296 ) Total shareholders’ equity 33,921 31,728 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 86,574 $ 77,453

Anthem, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions) Nine Months Ended September 30 2020 2019 Operating activities Net income $4,021 $3,873 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Net realized gains on financial instruments (241 ) (90 ) Depreciation and amortization 864 887 Deferred income taxes (102 ) (29 ) Impairment of property and equipment 195 — Share-based compensation 214 226 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net (845 ) (880 ) Other invested assets 6 (30 ) Other assets (988 ) (280 ) Policy liabilities 1,624 1,394 Unearned income (95 ) 46 Accounts payable and other liabilities 1,953 (256 ) Income taxes 104 (81 ) Other, net 165 (46 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 6,875 4,734 Investing activities Purchases of investments (16,708 ) (17,310 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 8,739 12,832 Maturities, calls and redemptions from investments 3,763 1,583 Changes in securities lending collateral (668 ) 139 Purchases of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (1,973 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (743 ) (726 ) Other, net (39 ) (33 ) Net cash used in investing activities (7,629 ) (3,515 ) Financing activities Net repayments of commercial paper borrowings (400 ) (197 ) Net repayments of short-term borrowings (550 ) (435 ) Net proceeds from long-term borrowings 1,521 1,550 Changes in securities lending payable 668 (139 ) Repurchase and retirement of common stock (1,342 ) (1,396 ) Cash dividends (720 ) (616 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock plans 112 137 Taxes paid through withholding of common stock under employee stock plans (112 ) (82 ) Other, net 623 216 Net cash used in financing activities (200 ) (962 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 1 (1 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (953 ) 256 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,937 3,934 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $3,984 $4,190

Anthem, Inc. Reconciliation of Medical Claims Payable Nine Months Ended

September 30 Years Ended December 31 2020 2019 2019 2018 2017 (In millions) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Gross medical claims payable, beginning of period $ 8,647 $ 7,266 $ 7,266 $ 7,814 $ 7,656 Ceded medical claims payable, beginning of period (33 ) (34 ) (34 ) (105 ) (539 ) Net medical claims payable, beginning of period 8,614 7,232 7,232 7,709 7,117 Business combinations and purchase adjustments 339 — — 199 76 Net incurred medical claims: Current year 61,977 58,157 78,695 69,581 70,377 Prior years redundancies(1) (700 ) (437 ) (500 ) (930 ) (1,133 ) Total net incurred medical claims 61,277 57,720 78,195 68,651 69,244 Net payments attributable to: Current year medical claims 52,879 49,751 70,294 62,748 62,923 Prior years medical claims 7,489 6,466 6,519 6,579 5,805 Total net payments 60,368 56,217 76,813 69,327 68,728 Net medical claims payable, end of period 9,862 8,735 8,614 7,232 7,709 Ceded medical claims payable, end of period 129 35 33 34 105 Gross medical claims payable, end of period $ 9,991 $ 8,770 $ 8,647 $ 7,266 $ 7,814 Current year medical claims paid as a percentage of current year net incurred medical claims 85.3 % 85.5 % 89.3 % 90.2 % 89.4 % Prior year redundancies in the current year as a percentage of prior year net medical claims payable less prior year redundancies in the current year 8.8 % 6.4 % 7.4 % 13.7 % 18.9 % Prior year redundancies in the current year as a percentage of prior year net incurred medical claims 0.9 % 0.6 % 0.7 % 1.3 % 1.8 % (1) Negative amounts reported for net incurred medical claims related to prior years result from claims being settled for amounts less than originally estimated.

Anthem, Inc.

GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

Anthem, Inc. has referenced “Adjusted Net Income” and “Adjusted Net Income Per Share,” which are non-GAAP measures, in this document. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be alternatives to any measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition to these non-GAAP measures, references are made to the measures “Operating Revenue” and “Operating Gain.” Each of these measures is provided to further aid investors in understanding and analyzing the company’s core operating results and comparing Anthem, Inc.’s financial results. A reconciliation of Operating Revenue to Total Revenue is set forth in the Consolidated Statements of Income herein. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, together with a reconciliation of reportable segments operating gain to income before income tax expense, is reported below.

Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 (In millions, except per share data) 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Net income $ 222 $ 1,183 (81.2 ) % $ 4,021 $ 3,873 3.8 % Add / (Subtract): Net realized gains on financial instruments (247 ) (1 ) (241 ) (90 ) Amortization of other intangible assets 93 84 269 256 Impairment losses recognized in income 18 13 64 30 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 30 — 34 (1 ) Business optimization charges 607 — 607 — BCBSA litigation settlement 594 — 594 — Transaction and integration related costs 4 3 27 8 Litigation expenses 5 9 34 44 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (258 ) (24 ) (329 ) (61 ) Net adjustment items 846 84 1,059 186 Adjusted net income $ 1,068 $ 1,267 (15.7 ) % $ 5,080 $ 4,059 25.2 % Net income per diluted share $ 0.87 $ 4.55 (80.9 ) % $ 15.75 $ 14.83 6.2 % Add / (Subtract): Net realized gains on financial instruments (0.97 ) — (0.94 ) (0.34 ) Amortization of other intangible assets 0.37 0.32 1.05 0.98 Impairment losses recognized in income 0.07 0.05 0.25 0.11 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.12 — 0.13 — Business optimization charges 2.39 — 2.38 — BCBSA litigation settlement 2.34 — 2.33 — Transaction and integration related costs 0.02 0.01 0.11 0.03 Litigation expenses 0.02 0.03 0.13 0.17 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (1.01 ) (0.09 ) (1.29 ) (0.23 ) Rounding impact (0.02 ) — — — Net adjustment items 3.33 0.32 4.15 0.72 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 4.20 $ 4.87 (13.8 ) % $ 19.90 $ 15.55 28.0 % Full Year 2020 Outlook Net income per diluted share Greater than $17.87 Add / (Subtract): Net realized gains on financial instruments (0.94 ) Impairment losses recognized in income 0.25 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.13 Business optimization charges 2.38 BCBSA litigation settlement 2.33 Transaction and integration related costs 0.11 Litigation expenses 0.13 Amortization of other intangible assets Approximately $1.41 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments Approximately $(1.37) Net adjustment items Approximately $4.43 Adjusted net income per diluted share Greater than $22.30 Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 (In millions) 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Reportable segments operating gain $ 201 $ 1,528 (86.8 ) % $ 5,755 $ 4,901 17.4 % Net investment income 280 242 591 737 Net realized gains on financial instruments 247 1 241 90 Impairment losses recognized in income (18 ) (13 ) (64 ) (30 ) Interest expense (198 ) (185 ) (593 ) (556 ) Amortization of other intangible assets (93 ) (84 ) (269 ) (256 ) (Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt (30 ) — (34 ) 1 Income before income tax expense $ 389 $ 1,489 (73.9 ) % $ 5,627 $ 4,887 15.1 %

