 

ISET® test results show substantial improvement in early detection of prostate cancer by identifying PSA-positive Circulating Tumor Cells

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
28.10.2020, 11:10  |  38   |   |   
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Rarecells, Inc. (USA), a leading Liquid Biopsy company,
is pleased to announce that National Institute of Integrative Medicine's
(Melbourne, Australia) researchers obtained striking results in a group of
Australian men using the ISET® test for early prostate cancer diagnosis through
the detection of Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) positive Circulating Tumor
Cells (CTC).

The peer-reviewed article published in the journal Frontiers in Oncology
(https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fonc.2020.00582/full) (
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fonc.2020.00582/full ), shows that
the prostate cancer test based on CTC harvested with the ISET ® technology and
identified by the Immuno-Cytochemistry (ICC) PSA marker has an estimated
positive-predictive-value (PPV) of 99% and negative-predictive-value (NPV) of
97%, providing a more reliable screening test for prostate cancer than the
standard PSA blood test (PPV = 25%; NPV = 15.5%).

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer and the fifth leading cause of
cancer deaths in men worldwide. Due to the limited sensitivity and specificity
of the standard PSA test, a relevant proportion, close to 75%, of unnecessary
prostate biopsies are performed every year, generating avoidable costs and
suffering.

"This new non-invasive test based on ISET ® technology allows for early
detection of prostate cancer more accurately than the standard PSA test.
Improving the accuracy of tests for early cancer detection may reduce the burden
of unnecessary biopsies," said NIIM Director of Research, and Chief Investigator
Associate Professor Karin Ried.

Davide Brechot, Deputy Director and CTO at Rarecells commented: "NIIM's
preliminary data obtained with the ISET® technology opens the way to a more
reliable prostate cancer screening test driving earlier curative interventions
while reducing unnecessary, painful and costly prostate biopsies. They add to
the body of published evidence of ISET® technology's excellence in cancer
diagnostics and management "

ISET® has been validated by more than 85 independent scientific publications on
3,400 cancer patients and more than 1,200 cancer-free individuals (see
http://www.rarecells.com ). It demonstrates unparalleled performance for the
isolation and characterization of individual CTC and CTC clusters.

About RARECELLS ( http://www.rarecells.com/ )

Rarecells develops high value, innovative diagnostic tests in the fields of
liquid biopsy and early cancer diagnostics. The company is the exclusive
licensee of the ISET® patent portfolios owned by University of Paris, INSERM and
Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1280816/Rarecells_Diagnostics_Logo.jpg

Contact@rarecells.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149689/4746721
OTS: Rarecells, Inc.


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grüne Revolution - Milliarden Insekten, Spinnentiere und Milben sorgen in Andalusien für ...
Abgasskandal: Das ist aktuell wichtig
WebMD Health Corp. übernimmt coliquio
Krise als Chance - Experteer auf Wachstumskurs (FOTO)
"Umbruch - Ready for Change": Was es braucht, um ein besseres, "neues Normal" zu schaffen und die Chancen des Umbruchs ...
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams announces successful placement of EUR 760 million convertible bonds due 2027
Elektromobilität: TÜV Rheinland steigt in Prüfung von Antriebsbatterien ein / Projekt zusammen mit Aachener ...
Medtronic unterzeichnet Vertrag zur Besonderen Versorgung von Epilepsiepatienten mit ...
Kreativ aus der Krise - wie Gastronomen ums Überleben kämpfen Reportage am Doku-Mittwoch am 4.11. ab 21 Uhr im SWR Fernsehen / Gastronomin auf Probe in der Reportage ab 20: 15 Uhr (FOTO)
Von Rhizomatiks und Evixar entwickeltes "Home Sync Light" bietet synchronisierte ...
Titel
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Hersteller pochen im Streit um neues Raketenabwehrsystem auf Entscheidung
ZEW-Chef: TUI ist nicht systemrelevant
Gemeinsame Erklärung BDI/Confindustria: "Der Brennerkorridor droht als Lebensader des EU-Binnenmarkts immer weiter zu verengen"
Grüne Revolution - Milliarden Insekten, Spinnentiere und Milben sorgen in Andalusien für ...
Abgasskandal: Das ist aktuell wichtig
Die nächste Abenteurer-Generation: SKODA OCTAVIA SCOUT feiert Bestellstart
Titel
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:10 Uhr
Die Pandemie stellt neue Ansprüche an den digitalen Arbeitsplatz / Ericsson-Studie untersucht das Internet der Sinne im entmaterialisierten Büro (FOTO)
12:10 Uhr
Co-Innovation zur Maximierung der Supply-Chain-Verarbeitungskapazität / CAMELOT und Celonis stellen neue Execution App für die Supply-Chain-Planung vor
12:10 Uhr
Apotheken Umschau hautnah erleben mit dem neuen Online-Shop für Leser: innen (FOTO)
12:09 Uhr
Umfrage:  Beim Bekleidungskauf ist vor allem Bequemlichkeit wichtig
12:08 Uhr
SPD-Konzept zur Energie-Reform:  Stromsteuer rauf, Ökostrom-Umlage weg
12:07 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa: Furcht vor Lockdown beschleunigt Talfahrt
12:07 Uhr
E-retail app, Wholee Prime, hits 500k downloads, positions itself as ethical challenger to traditional e-commerce giants
12:05 Uhr
Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Delivers Recombinant Spider Silk Silkworm Eggs to Production Facility in Vietnam
12:04 Uhr
Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings for Fourth Quarter & Full Fiscal Year 2020
12:03 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Drohende Lockdowns sorgen für Verkaufswelle