ISET® test results show substantial improvement in early detection of prostate cancer by identifying PSA-positive Circulating Tumor Cells
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Rarecells, Inc. (USA), a leading Liquid Biopsy company,
is pleased to announce that National Institute of Integrative Medicine's
(Melbourne, Australia) researchers obtained striking results in a group of
Australian men using the ISET® test for early prostate cancer diagnosis through
the detection of Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) positive Circulating Tumor
Cells (CTC).
The peer-reviewed article published in the journal Frontiers in Oncology
(https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fonc.2020.00582/full) (
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fonc.2020.00582/full ), shows that
the prostate cancer test based on CTC harvested with the ISET ® technology and
identified by the Immuno-Cytochemistry (ICC) PSA marker has an estimated
positive-predictive-value (PPV) of 99% and negative-predictive-value (NPV) of
97%, providing a more reliable screening test for prostate cancer than the
standard PSA blood test (PPV = 25%; NPV = 15.5%).
Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer and the fifth leading cause of
cancer deaths in men worldwide. Due to the limited sensitivity and specificity
of the standard PSA test, a relevant proportion, close to 75%, of unnecessary
prostate biopsies are performed every year, generating avoidable costs and
suffering.
"This new non-invasive test based on ISET ® technology allows for early
detection of prostate cancer more accurately than the standard PSA test.
Improving the accuracy of tests for early cancer detection may reduce the burden
of unnecessary biopsies," said NIIM Director of Research, and Chief Investigator
Associate Professor Karin Ried.
Davide Brechot, Deputy Director and CTO at Rarecells commented: "NIIM's
preliminary data obtained with the ISET® technology opens the way to a more
reliable prostate cancer screening test driving earlier curative interventions
while reducing unnecessary, painful and costly prostate biopsies. They add to
the body of published evidence of ISET® technology's excellence in cancer
diagnostics and management "
ISET® has been validated by more than 85 independent scientific publications on
3,400 cancer patients and more than 1,200 cancer-free individuals (see
http://www.rarecells.com ). It demonstrates unparalleled performance for the
isolation and characterization of individual CTC and CTC clusters.
About RARECELLS ( http://www.rarecells.com/ )
Rarecells develops high value, innovative diagnostic tests in the fields of
liquid biopsy and early cancer diagnostics. The company is the exclusive
licensee of the ISET® patent portfolios owned by University of Paris, INSERM and
Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP).
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1280816/Rarecells_Diagnostics_Logo.jpg
Contact@rarecells.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149689/4746721
OTS: Rarecells, Inc.
