 

Civeo Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Highlights include:

  • Reported third quarter revenues of $142.9 million, net income of $6.5 million and operating cash flow of $35.4 million;
  • Delivered third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $36.0 million and free cash flow of $34.4 million;
  • Generated $80.7 million of operating cash flow and $77.8 million of free cash flow year-to-date;
  • Completed an amendment and extension to its entire credit agreement to, among other things, extend the maturity date of all of the Company's total debt outstanding by eighteen months to May 30, 2023;
  • Reduced leverage ratio to 2.16x as of September 30, 2020 from 2.34x as of June 30, 2020; and
  • Today announced the renewal of four contracts to provide hospitality services through Civeo's Action Catering business in Western Australia with expected revenues under these contracts totaling A$135 million over two-year terms

“The third quarter results demonstrated our company’s emphasis on safety, revenue diversification and operational execution. I’d like to once again thank our employees for their continued dedication to safety and service during these difficult times. In Australia, our customers' activity in the metallurgical coal and iron ore markets continues to drive occupancy, contract awards and renewals. We are pleased today to announce four two-year contract renewals through our Action Catering business in Western Australia," stated Bradley J. Dodson, Civeo's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Dodson continued, “We were also very pleased to complete the amendment and eighteen month extension to our credit agreement and appreciate the continued support of our key bank partners. The revised agreement affords the Company additional time to pursue our financial objectives of focusing on free cash flow generation and debt reduction while we explore longer term debt capital solutions."

Mr. Dodson added, “Despite the COVID-19 and oil price-related disruptions this year in Canada, we experienced a sequential increase in billed rooms across a majority of our lodges in the third quarter. While our oil sands customers’ production and turnaround activity was not back to 2019 levels, we are encouraged by the recovery from second quarter 2020 lows."

Mr. Dodson concluded, "The third quarter results exhibited the business' free cash flow generation ability, allowing us to further reduce our aggregate leverage and better position the company for the future. While we are expecting seasonally reduced billed rooms sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2020 in both Canada and Australia due to holiday downtime, we are cautiously optimistic that the positive trends experienced in the third quarter will continue into 2021."

Third Quarter 2020 Results

In the third quarter of 2020, Civeo generated revenues of $142.9 million and reported net income of $6.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share. During the third quarter of 2020, Civeo produced operating cash flow of $35.4 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $36.0 million and free cash flow of $34.4 million.

By comparison, in the third quarter of 2019, Civeo generated revenues of $148.2 million and reported net income of $4.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share. During the third quarter of 2019, Civeo produced operating cash flow of $23.6 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $36.2 million and free cash flow of $20.3 million. The third quarter of 2020 Adjusted EBITDA was in line with the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to increased occupancy in our Australian Bowen Basin villages and $3.6 million of other income related to proceeds from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS"), largely offset by decreased occupancy in our Canadian lodges.

(EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude impairment charges, adjustments regarding an asset retirement obligation recorded in the third quarter of 2019 and certain costs associated with Civeo's acquisition of Action. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as net cash flows provided by operating activities less capital expenditures plus proceeds from asset sales. Please see the reconciliations to GAAP measures at the end of this news release.)

Business Segment Results

(Unless otherwise noted, the following discussion compares the quarterly results for the third quarter of 2020 to the results for the third quarter of 2019.)

Canada

During the third quarter of 2020, the Canadian segment generated revenues of $71.8 million, operating income of $1.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $21.3 million, compared to revenues of $91.1 million, operating income of $2.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $25.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. The third quarter of 2020 Adjusted EBITDA included $3.6 million of other income related to proceeds from the CEWS.

On a constant currency basis, the Canadian segment experienced a 20% period-over-period decrease in revenues driven by a 42% year-over-year reduction in billed rooms related to decreased customer activity due to the decline in oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. Adjusted EBITDA for the Canadian segment decreased 15% year-over-year primarily due to lower billed rooms in the oil sands lodges, partially offset by the CEWS proceeds.

Australia

During the third quarter of 2020, the Australian segment generated revenues of $64.7 million, operating income of $9.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $21.5 million, compared to revenues of $47.7 million, operating income of $4.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $17.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. The third quarter of 2020 results reflect the impact of a strengthened Australian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, which increased revenues and Adjusted EBITDA by $2.8 million and $0.9 million, respectively.

On a constant currency basis, the Australian segment experienced a 30% period-over-period increase in revenues primarily driven by increased activity from our Action Catering business coupled with increased occupancy at our Bowen Basin villages. Australian village occupancy increased 13% year-over-year largely due to continued improvement in metallurgical coal activity across the Bowen Basin. Adjusted EBITDA from the Australian segment increased 25% year-over-year due to higher village occupancy coupled with increased activity from our Action Catering business. Australian revenues in the third quarter of 2020 increased more year-over-year than Australian Adjusted EBITDA due to the inherent lower margins in the service-only business model of Action Catering.

Civeo today announced that it has been awarded four contract renewals in Western Australia through its Action Catering business to provide hospitality services. The contracts are expected to generate A$135 million in revenues over two-year terms.

U.S.

The U.S. segment generated revenues of $6.4 million, operating loss of $3.2 million and negative Adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to revenues of $9.3 million, operating loss of $2.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA declined year-over-year primarily due to lower drilling and completion activity coupled with lower occupancy in the U.S. lodges.

Income Taxes

Civeo recognized an income tax expense of $0.2 million, which resulted in an effective tax rate of 2%, in the third quarter of 2020. During the third quarter of 2019, Civeo recognized an income tax benefit of $6.6 million, which resulted in an effective tax rate of 421%. The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was impacted by a tax benefit of $3.0 million related to a reduction in the Alberta, Canada income tax rate as well as a $2.1 million tax benefit related to the change in the valuation allowance in Australia resulting from the July 2019 acquisition of Action Catering.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2020, Civeo had total liquidity of approximately $85.6 million, consisting of $78.7 million available under its revolving credit facilities and $6.9 million of cash on hand.

Civeo’s total debt outstanding on September 30, 2020 was $272.5 million, a $27.0 million decrease since June 30, 2020. The decrease consisted of $33.4 million in debt payments from cash flow generated by the business, partially offset by an unfavorable foreign currency translation impact of $6.4 million.

Civeo reduced its leverage ratio from 2.34x as of June 30, 2020 to 2.16x as of September 30, 2020.

Civeo recently announced the completion of an amendment and eighteen-month extension to its entire credit agreement. Among other things, the amended credit facility extends the maturity date of all of the Company's total debt outstanding by eighteen months to May 30, 2023; increases interest rate spreads above base rates by approximately 100 basis points above prior spreads; and decreases the total revolving commitment to $167.3 million, a level more consistent with currently expected needs, which will reduce undrawn commitment fees.

During the third quarter of 2020, Civeo invested $2.4 million in capital expenditures, down from $4.3 million during the third quarter of 2019 due to the completion of the Sitka lodge expansion in 2019.

Full Year 2020 Guidance

For the full year of 2020, Civeo is increasing its revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $515 million to $520 million and $100 million to $105 million, respectively. This guidance is based on our expectations as of the date hereof and assumes no material changes to the current macro environment, or conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the responses thereto. The Company expects full year 2020 capital expenditures of less than $15 million.

Conference Call

Civeo will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Civeo's website at www.civeo.com. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing (866) 548-4713 in the United States or (323) 794-2093 internationally and using the conference ID 6194051#. A replay will be available after the call by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the United States or (412) 317-6671 internationally and using the conference ID 6194051#.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of hospitality services with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for lodging hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides food services, housekeeping, facility management, laundry, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications systems, security and logistics services. Civeo currently operates a total of 28 lodges and villages in Canada, Australia and the U.S., with an aggregate of approximately 30,000 rooms. Civeo is publicly traded under the symbol CVEO on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit Civeo's website at www.civeo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements herein include the statements regarding Civeo’s future plans and outlook, including guidance, current trends and liquidity needs, are based on then current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with global health concerns and pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk that room occupancy may decline if our customers are limited or restricted in the availability of personnel who may become ill or be subjected to quarantine, risks associated with the general nature of the accommodations industry, risks associated with the level of supply and demand for oil, coal, iron ore and other minerals, including the level of activity, spending and developments in the Canadian oil sands, the level of demand for coal and other natural resources from, and investments and opportunities in, Australia, and fluctuations or sharp declines in the current and future prices of oil, natural gas, coal, iron ore and other minerals, risks associated with failure by our customers to reach positive final investment decisions on, or otherwise not complete, projects with respect to which we have been awarded contracts, which may cause those customers to terminate or postpone contracts, risks associated with currency exchange rates, risks associated with the company’s ability to integrate acquisitions, risks associated with the development of new projects, including whether such projects will continue in the future, risks associated with the trading price of the company’s common shares, availability and cost of capital, risks associated with our ability to remain in compliance with our financial covenants in our debt agreements, risks associated with general global economic conditions, global weather conditions, natural disasters and security threats and changes to government and environmental regulations, including climate change, and other factors discussed in the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of Civeo’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other reports the company may file from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Each forward-looking statement contained herein speaks only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Civeo expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

- Financial Schedules Follow -

CIVEO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

142,857

 

 

$

148,163

 

 

$

396,351

 

 

$

378,866

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales and services

97,434

 

 

99,480

 

 

283,880

 

 

264,350

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

13,462

 

 

14,334

 

 

38,889

 

 

42,960

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

24,820

 

 

31,196

 

 

72,527

 

 

92,974

 

Impairment expense

 

 

 

 

144,120

 

 

5,546

 

Other operating expense

51

 

 

277

 

 

755

 

 

109

 

 

135,767

 

 

145,287

 

 

540,171

 

 

405,939

 

Operating income (loss)

7,090

 

 

2,876

 

 

(143,820)

 

 

(27,073)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

(3,646)

 

 

(7,315)

 

 

(13,095)

 

 

(20,670)

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(383)

 

 

 

 

(383)

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

17

 

 

20

 

 

66

 

Other income

4,542

 

 

2,849

 

 

17,209

 

 

6,882

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

7,603

 

 

(1,573)

 

 

(140,069)

 

 

(40,795)

 

Income tax (expense) benefit

(180)

 

 

6,629

 

 

8,509

 

 

13,963

 

Net income (loss)

7,423

 

 

5,056

 

 

(131,560)

 

 

(26,832)

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

434

 

 

60

 

 

914

 

 

60

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Civeo Corporation

6,989

 

 

4,996

 

 

(132,474)

 

 

(26,892)

 

Less: Dividends attributable to Class A preferred shares

472

 

 

464

 

 

1,411

 

 

1,384

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Civeo common shareholders

$

6,517

 

 

$

4,532

 

 

$

(133,885)

 

 

$

(28,276)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share attributable to Civeo Corporation common shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

(0.79)

 

 

$

(0.17)

 

Diluted

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

(0.79)

 

 

$

(0.17)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

169,924

 

 

167,640

 

 

169,420

 

 

166,842

 

Diluted

170,544

 

 

168,282

 

 

169,420

 

 

166,842

 

 

CIVEO CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,938

 

 

$

3,331

 

Accounts receivable, net

92,754

 

 

99,493

 

Inventories

5,775

 

 

5,877

 

Assets held for sale

 

 

7,589

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

17,106

 

 

15,151

 

Total current assets

122,573

 

 

131,441

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

481,394

 

 

590,309

 

Goodwill, net

8,086

 

 

110,173

 

Other intangible assets, net

98,907

 

 

111,837

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

20,426

 

 

24,876

 

Other noncurrent assets

1,550

 

 

1,276

 

Total assets

$

732,936

 

 

$

969,912

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

37,116

 

 

$

36,971

 

Accrued liabilities

22,229

 

 

21,755

 

Income taxes

379

 

 

328

 

Current portion of long-term debt

32,978

 

 

35,080

 

Deferred revenue

7,801

 

 

7,165

 

Other current liabilities

6,353

 

 

8,741

 

Total current liabilities

106,856

 

 

110,040

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

236,876

 

 

321,792

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

9,452

 

Operating leases liabilities

18,035

 

 

21,231

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

17,557

 

 

16,592

 

Total liabilities

379,324

 

 

479,107

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

Preferred shares

59,540

 

 

58,129

 

Common shares

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

1,577,053

 

 

1,572,249

 

Accumulated deficit

(905,475)

 

 

(771,590)

 

Treasury stock

(6,930)

 

 

(5,472)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(371,212)

 

 

(363,173)

 

Total Civeo Corporation shareholders' equity

352,976

 

 

490,143

 

Noncontrolling interest

636

 

 

662

 

Total shareholders' equity

353,612

 

 

490,805

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

732,936

 

 

$

969,912

 

 

CIVEO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(131,560)

 

 

$

(26,832)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

72,527

 

 

92,974

 

Impairment charges

144,120

 

 

5,546

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

383

 

 

 

Deferred income tax benefit

(8,941)

 

 

(14,732)

 

Non-cash compensation charge

4,804

 

 

7,601

 

Gains on disposals of assets

(2,581)

 

 

(4,095)

 

Provision (benefit) for loss on receivables, net of recoveries

45

 

 

(39)

 

Other, net

(2,730)

 

 

2,530

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

5,355

 

 

(30,227)

 

Inventories

194

 

 

(1,175)

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,247

 

 

4,958

 

Taxes payable

51

 

 

345

 

Other current assets and liabilities, net

(2,239)

 

 

(3,328)

 

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

80,675

 

 

33,526

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

(6,244)

 

 

(25,517)

 

Payments related to acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

(16,439)

 

Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment

3,336

 

 

5,482

 

Other, net

4,619

 

 

1,762

 

Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities

1,711

 

 

(34,712)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Term loan repayments

(31,092)

 

 

(26,085)

 

Revolving credit borrowings (repayments), net

(44,511)

 

 

29,548

 

Debt issuance costs

(2,583)

 

 

(1,950)

 

Taxes paid on vested shares

(1,458)

 

 

(4,283)

 

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(79,644)

 

 

(2,770)

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

865

 

 

(344)

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

3,607

 

 

(4,300)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

3,331

 

 

12,372

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

6,938

 

 

$

8,072

 

 

CIVEO CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Canada

$

71,785

 

 

$

91,071

 

 

$

204,119

 

 

$

235,943

 

Australia

64,685

 

 

47,743

 

 

170,869

 

 

107,160

 

United States

6,387

 

 

9,349

 

 

21,363

 

 

35,763

 

Total revenues

$

142,857

 

 

$

148,163

 

 

$

396,351

 

 

$

378,866

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Canada

$

21,289

 

 

$

24,955

 

 

$

(78,976)

 

 

$

51,434

 

Australia

21,517

 

 

17,915

 

 

56,476

 

 

34,308

 

United States

(1,478)

 

 

252

 

 

(14,920)

 

 

5,634

 

Corporate and eliminations

(5,310)

 

 

(6,261)

 

 

(17,578)

 

 

(18,653)

 

Total EBITDA

$

36,018

 

 

$

36,861

 

 

$

(54,998)

 

 

$

72,723

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Canada

$

21,289

 

 

$

24,955

 

 

$

48,015

 

 

$

51,434

 

Australia

21,517

 

 

17,207

 

 

56,476

 

 

40,070

 

United States

(1,478)

 

 

252

 

 

(2,481)

 

 

5,634

 

Corporate and eliminations

(5,310)

 

 

(6,261)

 

 

(17,578)

 

 

(18,653)

 

Total adjusted EBITDA

$

36,018

 

 

$

36,153

 

 

$

84,432

 

 

$

78,485

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Canada

$

1,007

 

 

$

2,919

 

 

$

(142,343)

 

 

$

(14,437)

 

Australia

9,890

 

 

4,662

 

 

24,245

 

 

(1,302)

 

United States

(3,197)

 

 

(2,167)

 

 

(19,954)

 

 

(4,484)

 

Corporate and eliminations

(610)

 

 

(2,538)

 

 

(5,768)

 

 

(6,850)

 

Total operating income (loss)

$

7,090

 

 

$

2,876

 

 

$

(143,820)

 

 

$

(27,073)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Please see Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule.

CIVEO CORPORATION

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 
 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA (1)

$

36,018

 

 

$

36,861

 

 

$

(54,998)

 

 

$

72,723

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

36,018

 

 

$

36,153

 

 

$

84,432

 

 

$

78,485

 

Free Cash Flow (2)

$

34,399

 

 

$

20,291

 

 

$

77,767

 

 

$

13,491

 

(1)

The term EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Civeo Corporation plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The term Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude impairment charges, adjustments regarding an asset retirement obligation recorded in the second and third quarter of 2019, proceeds from a representations and warranties claim related to a prior acquisition and certain costs associated with Civeo's acquisition of Action Catering. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Civeo has included EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental disclosures because its management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provide investors a helpful measure for comparing the Civeo's operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. Civeo uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan.

 

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to Civeo Corporation, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles (in thousands) (unaudited):

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Civeo Corporation

$

6,989

 

 

$

4,996

 

 

$

(132,474)

 

 

$

(26,892)

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

180

 

 

(6,629)

 

 

(8,509)

 

 

(13,963)

 

Depreciation and amortization

24,820

 

 

31,196

 

 

72,527

 

 

92,974

 

Interest income

 

 

(17)

 

 

(20)

 

 

(66)

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

383

 

 

 

 

383

 

 

 

Interest expense

3,646

 

 

7,315

 

 

13,095

 

 

20,670

 

EBITDA

$

36,018

 

 

$

36,861

 

 

$

(54,998)

 

 

$

72,723

 

Adjustments to EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment of long-lived assets (a)

 

 

 

 

50,514

 

 

5,546

 

Impairment of goodwill (b)

 

 

 

 

93,606

 

 

 

Australia ARO adjustment (c)

 

 

(924)

 

 

 

 

 

Representations and warranties settlement (d)

 

 

 

 

(4,690)

 

 

 

Action transaction costs (e)

 

 

216

 

 

 

 

216

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

36,018

 

 

$

36,153

 

 

$

84,432

 

 

$

78,485

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a)

Relates to asset impairments in the first quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, we recorded a pre-tax loss related to the impairment of long-lived assets in our Canadian segment of $38.1 million ($38.1 million after-tax, or $0.23 per diluted share) and a pre-tax loss related to the impairment of long-lived assets in our U.S. segment of $12.4 million ($12.4 million after-tax, or $0.07 per diluted share), which is included in Impairment expense on the unaudited statements of operations.

 

 

In the second quarter 2019, we recorded a pre-tax loss related to the impairment of assets in Australia of $5.5 million ($5.5 million after-tax, or $0.03 per diluted share), which is included in Impairment expense on the unaudited statements of operations. This includes $1.0 million of impairment expense related to an error corrected in the second quarter 2019. During the second quarter of 2019, we identified a future liability related to an asset retirement obligation (ARO) at one of our villages in Australia that should have been recorded in 2011. We determined that the error was not material to our previously issued financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and therefore, corrected the error in the second quarter of 2019.

 

(b)

Relates to the impairment of goodwill in the first quarter of 2020. The $93.6 million impairment ($93.6 million after-tax, or $0.56 per diluted share) is related to our Canada reporting unit and is included in Impairment expense on the statements of operations.

 

(c)

As noted above, during the second quarter of 2019, we identified a future liability related to an ARO at one of our villages in Australia that should have been recorded in 2011. The correction included a $0.9 million ($0.9 million after-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share) adjustment, which was included in Cost of sales and services on the unaudited statements of operations during the second quarter of 2019. This amount represented the prior period impact of this correction.

 

 

In the third quarter 2019, we sold the village in Australia with the ARO noted above. The ARO was assumed by the purchaser. Accordingly, the ARO liability was released and a gain on sale was recognized. As the $0.9 million adjustment in the second quarter 2019 was not included in Adjusted EBITDA, we have added back the corresponding release of the liability. The impact of the adjustment for the three month period ended September 30, 2019 totals $0.9 million ($0.9 million after tax, or $0.01 per diluted share), and is included in Other income on the unaudited statement of operations, resulting in a net impact of zero for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

 

(d)

In the second quarter of 2020, we recorded $4.7 million of income ($4.7 million after-tax, or $0.03 per diluted share) associated with the settlement of a representations and warranties claim related to the Noralta acquisition, which is included in Other income on the unaudited statements of operations.

 

(e)

Relates to costs incurred associated with Civeo's acquisition of Action. For the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019, the $0.2 million of costs ($0.2 million after-tax, or $0.00, per diluted share), are reflected in the Australia reportable segment and are included in Selling, general and administrative expenses on the unaudited statements of operations.

(2)

The term Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash flows provided by operating activities less capital expenditures plus proceeds from asset sales. Free Cash Flow is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Civeo has included Free Cash Flow as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Free Cash Flow provides useful information regarding the cash flow generating ability of its business relative to its capital expenditure and debt service obligations. Civeo uses Free Cash Flow to compare and to understand, manage, make operating decisions and evaluate Civeo's business.

 

 

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles (in thousands) (unaudited):

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities

$

35,357

 

 

$

23,566

 

 

$

80,675

 

 

$

33,526

 

Capital expenditures

(2,397)

 

 

(4,309)

 

 

(6,244)

 

 

(25,517)

 

Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment

1,439

 

 

1,034

 

 

3,336

 

 

5,482

 

Free Cash Flow

$

34,399

 

 

$

20,291

 

 

$

77,767

 

 

$

13,491

 

 

CIVEO CORPORATION

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - GUIDANCE

(in millions)

(unaudited)

 

 

Year Ending December 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

EBITDA Range (1)

$

(39.4)

 

 

$

(34.4)

 

Adjusted EBITDA Range (1)

$

100.0

 

 

$

105.0

 

(1)

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of estimated Adjusted EBITDA to estimated net loss, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles (in million) (unaudited):

 

Year Ending December 31, 2020

 

(estimated)

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(145.1)

 

 

$

(140.1)

 

Income tax benefit

(8.3)

 

 

(8.3)

 

Depreciation and amortization

97.0

 

 

97.0

 

Interest expense

17.0

 

 

17.0

 

EBITDA

$

(39.4)

 

 

$

(34.4)

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments to EBITDA

 

 

 

Impairment expense

144.1

 

 

144.1

 

Representations and warranties settlement

(4.7)

 

 

(4.7)

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

100.0

 

 

$

105.0

 

CIVEO CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY SEGMENT AND OPERATING DATA

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for room counts and average daily rates)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Operating Data - Canadian Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accommodation revenue (1)

$

49,798

 

 

$

79,939

 

 

$

156,068

 

 

$

203,774

 

Mobile facility rental revenue (2)

13,135

 

 

3,048

 

 

21,715

 

 

5,648

 

Food and other services revenue (3)

8,852

 

 

8,084

 

 

26,336

 

 

25,507

 

Manufacturing revenue (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,014

 

Total Canadian revenues

$

71,785

 

 

$

91,071

 

 

$

204,119

 

 

$

235,943

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accommodation cost

$

32,490

 

 

$

49,377

 

 

$

109,143

 

 

$

137,140

 

Mobile facility rental cost

8,557

 

 

2,059

 

 

17,099

 

 

4,735

 

Food and other services cost

7,595

 

 

7,319

 

 

23,773

 

 

23,620

 

Manufacturing cost

164

 

 

150

 

 

461

 

 

1,007

 

Indirect other cost

2,587

 

 

3,372

 

 

7,654

 

 

9,698

 

Total Canadian cost of sales and services

$

51,393

 

 

$

62,277

 

 

$

158,130

 

 

$

176,200

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average daily rates (5)

$

96

 

 

$

91

 

 

$

95

 

 

$

91

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Billed rooms (6)

508,449

 

 

875,891

 

 

1,626,668

 

 

2,241,510

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar

$

0.751

 

 

$

0.757

 

 

$

0.739

 

 

$

0.752

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Operating Data - Australian Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accommodation revenue (1)

$

39,470

 

 

$

33,056

 

 

$

106,988

 

 

$

92,473

 

Food and other services revenue (3)

25,215

 

 

14,687

 

 

63,881

 

 

14,687

 

Total Australian revenues

$

64,685

 

 

$

47,743

 

 

$

170,869

 

 

$

107,160

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accommodation cost

$

16,401

 

 

$

14,954

 

 

$

46,665

 

 

$

44,816

 

Food and other services cost

21,161

 

 

12,807

 

 

53,627

 

 

12,807

 

Indirect other cost

967

 

 

903

 

 

2,703

 

 

2,095

 

Total Australian cost of sales and services

$

38,529

 

 

$

28,664

 

 

$

102,995

 

 

$

59,718

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average daily rates (4)

$

77

 

 

$

73

 

 

$

72

 

 

$

74

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Billed rooms (5)

513,587

 

 

454,859

 

 

1,487,819

 

 

1,253,856

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Australian dollar to U.S. dollar

$

0.716

 

 

$

0.686

 

 

$

0.677

 

 

$

0.699

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Includes revenues related to lodge and village rooms and hospitality services for owned rooms for the periods presented.

(2)

Includes revenues related to mobile camps for the periods presented.

(3)

Includes revenues related to food service, laundry and water and wastewater treatment services, and facilities management for the periods presented.

(4)

Includes revenues related to modular construction and offshore manufacturing services for the periods presented.

(5)

Average daily rate is based on billed rooms and accommodation revenue.

(6)

Billed rooms represents total billed days for the periods presented.

 

