 

Teleflex Interventional Urology Expands Portfolio with Introduction of the UroLift Advanced Tissue Control (ATC) System

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 11:30  |  83   |   |   

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) today announced the expansion of its UroLift System portfolio with the introduction of the UroLift Advanced Tissue Control (ATC) System. The new system, which builds on the highly successful UroLift System, features a number of enhancements to enable urologists to more easily treat benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) patients with challenging anatomies, including an obstructive median lobe and large lateral lobes. The UroLift ATC System will be launched on a limited basis while the business unit expands its capacity to meet demand.

The UroLift ATC System was cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June 2020 to treat BPH, including lateral and median lobe hyperplasia, in prostates up to 100cc in men 45 years of age or older. The standard UroLift System was previously cleared by the FDA in late 2017 for median lobes. Although only a small percentage of patients have an obstructive median lobe, the UroLift ATC System further enhances the ability to treat these anatomies.

The new UroLift ATC System delivers the same proven UroLift implant through an enhanced delivery device tip. It features tissue control wings that hold tissue during manipulation, enabling the urologist to mobilize obstructive tissue and pin it to the side to enhance visualization and open up the blockage caused by the enlarged prostate. The tissue control wings are strategically shaped to optimize the view of obstructing tissue. The UroLift ATC System also includes a needle location marker with laser-etched markings that can aid with targeting accuracy for predictable implant placement.

“We are encouraged by early positive responses from urologists to the UroLift ATC System. Urologists are reporting high satisfaction with its ease of use and indicating their willingness to adopt the new device in their practices to treat patients with challenging anatomies, including obstructive median lobe and large lateral lobes,” said Dave Amerson, president of the Teleflex Interventional Urology business unit. 

“My experience with the UroLift ATC System has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Steven Gange, M.D.+, Salt Lake City, Utah. “The new design features of the UroLift ATC System make it easier for me to treat patients with complex anatomies, and especially increase my confidence in treating patients with an obstructive median lobe.”

Seite 1 von 3
Teleflex Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Brixton Metals and High Power Exploration Sign Heads of Agreement for an Earn-In, Joint Venture of ...
Standard Lithium Featured on Critical Minerals Segment of Fox Business Networks “Mornings with ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Reports on Pre-development Activities at the Back River Gold Project
STMicroelectronics Introduces World’s First All-in-One, Multi-Zone, Direct Time-of-Flight Module
Panoro Minerals Delineating New Porphyry Discovery at Humamantata Project, Peru
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
AVITA Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Teleflex Delivers COMPLETE Confidence with the New Arrow ErgoPack Complete CVC System
19.10.20
Teleflex Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Information
08.10.20
Teleflex Named One of America’s Best-In-State Employers 2020 by Forbes
01.10.20
Teleflex Announces Expanded Indications for the Arrow EZ-IO Intraosseous Vascular Access System