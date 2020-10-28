Teleflex Interventional Urology Expands Portfolio with Introduction of the UroLift Advanced Tissue Control (ATC) System

The UroLift ATC System was cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June 2020 to treat BPH, including lateral and median lobe hyperplasia, in prostates up to 100cc in men 45 years of age or older. The standard UroLift System was previously cleared by the FDA in late 2017 for median lobes. Although only a small percentage of patients have an obstructive median lobe, the UroLift ATC System further enhances the ability to treat these anatomies.

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) today announced the expansion of its UroLift System portfolio with the introduction of the UroLift Advanced Tissue Control (ATC) System. The new system, which builds on the highly successful UroLift System, features a number of enhancements to enable urologists to more easily treat benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) patients with challenging anatomies, including an obstructive median lobe and large lateral lobes. The UroLift ATC System will be launched on a limited basis while the business unit expands its capacity to meet demand.

The new UroLift ATC System delivers the same proven UroLift implant through an enhanced delivery device tip. It features tissue control wings that hold tissue during manipulation, enabling the urologist to mobilize obstructive tissue and pin it to the side to enhance visualization and open up the blockage caused by the enlarged prostate. The tissue control wings are strategically shaped to optimize the view of obstructing tissue. The UroLift ATC System also includes a needle location marker with laser-etched markings that can aid with targeting accuracy for predictable implant placement.

“We are encouraged by early positive responses from urologists to the UroLift ATC System. Urologists are reporting high satisfaction with its ease of use and indicating their willingness to adopt the new device in their practices to treat patients with challenging anatomies, including obstructive median lobe and large lateral lobes,” said Dave Amerson, president of the Teleflex Interventional Urology business unit.

“My experience with the UroLift ATC System has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Steven Gange, M.D.+, Salt Lake City, Utah. “The new design features of the UroLift ATC System make it easier for me to treat patients with complex anatomies, and especially increase my confidence in treating patients with an obstructive median lobe.”