Applied Industrial Technologies Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results

Net sales for the quarter decreased 12.7% to $747.8 million from $856.4 million in the prior year. The change includes a 1.1% increase from acquisitions, partially offset by a 0.4% negative impact from foreign currency translation. Excluding these factors, sales decreased 13.4% on an organic basis reflecting a 14.4% decline in the Service Center segment and a 11.2% decline in the Fluid Power & Flow Control segment. The Company reported net income of $34.8 million, or $0.89 per share, and EBITDA of $67.6 million.

Neil A. Schrimsher, Applied’s President & Chief Executive Officer, commented “I’m encouraged by the start to our fiscal 2021. We are executing well and positioning the Company for stronger growth, while remaining focused on the health and safety of our associates and customers as we continue to navigate through the impact from the ongoing pandemic. While demand remains below prior year levels, customer activity appears to be firming, which combined with our internal initiatives drove sequential improvement in underlying sales trends and earnings performance through our fiscal first quarter. Customers are gradually increasing facility utilization and production levels, as evidenced by initial recovery in our local account sales. This is a positive sign for the industrial economy. We are also benefiting from our technical solution capabilities and a more diversified end-market mix. That said, the pace of end-market improvement remains gradual and at times inconsistent. Additionally, visibility remains limited entering the seasonally slower winter months as customers continue to manage through an uncertain macro outlook.”

Mr. Schrimsher added, “Importantly, our capabilities and company-specific opportunities provide a solid position to execute our strategic plan and optimize our earnings power. This is highlighted by first quarter results and our strong balance sheet, as well as our recent acquisition of Advanced Control Solutions (ACS), which further expands our emerging automation platform and growth potential. As the industrial economy recovers, we are increasingly critical to customers within many end markets as maintenance, production, and efficiency requirements ramp across their core operational infrastructure. I remain proud of our team’s continued effort, and we look forward to showcasing the strength of our expanding value proposition going forward.”

Outlook

Due to ongoing uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company continues to refrain from providing formal financial guidance for the full-year fiscal 2021. Near term, based on mid-teen organic sales declines month to date in October and assuming sales trend in line with normal seasonal patterns for the remainder of the quarter, the Company would project second quarter fiscal 2021 sales to decline 13% to 14% year over year on an organic basis. In addition, the Company’s recent ACS acquisition is expected to contribute approximately $6 million in sales during second quarter fiscal 2021.

Dividend

Today the Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per common share, payable on November 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 16, 2020.

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking, as that term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. Applied intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements are often identified by qualifiers such as “expect,” “will,” “outlook,” “project,” “guidance” and derivative or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations regarding important risk factors including trends in the industrial sector of the economy, the effects of the health crisis associated with the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, results of operations, and financial condition, and other risk factors identified in Applied's most recent periodic report and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, many of which risks are amplified by circumstances arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and the making of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by Applied or any other person that the results expressed therein will be achieved. Applied assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, or events, or otherwise.

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Net Sales $ 747,807 $ 856,404 Cost of sales 532,026 604,944 Gross Profit 215,781 251,460 Selling, distribution and administrative expense, including depreciation 163,473 190,294 Operating Income 52,308 61,166 Interest expense, net 7,653 10,059 Other income, net (177 ) - Income Before Income Taxes 44,832 51,107 Income Tax Expense 10,048 12,308 Net Income $ 34,784 $ 38,799 Net Income Per Share - Basic $ 0.90 $ 1.00 Net Income Per Share - Diluted $ 0.89 $ 1.00 Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 38,722 38,611 Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 39,088 38,961

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1) Applied uses the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method of valuing U.S. inventory. An actual valuation of inventory under the LIFO method can only be made at the end of each year based on the inventory levels and costs at that time. Accordingly, interim LIFO calculations are based on management's estimates of expected year-end inventory levels and costs and are subject to the final year-end LIFO inventory determination.

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 271,060 $ 268,551 Accounts receivable, net 447,032 449,998 Inventories 365,355 389,150 Other current assets 52,887 52,070 Total current assets 1,136,334 1,159,769 Property, net 120,285 121,901 Operating lease assets, net 89,622 90,636 Intangibles, net 333,613 343,215 Goodwill 541,357 540,594 Other assets 28,042 27,436 Total Assets $ 2,249,253 $ 2,283,551 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 181,627 $ 186,270 Current portion of long-term debt 78,651 78,646 Other accrued liabilities 153,773 161,167 Total current liabilities 414,051 426,083 Long-term debt 792,827 855,143 Other liabilities 156,969 158,783 Total Liabilities 1,363,847 1,440,009 Shareholders' Equity 885,406 843,542 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,249,253 $ 2,283,551

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 34,784 $ 38,799 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property 5,352 5,223 Amortization of intangibles 9,726 10,374 Amortization of stock appreciation rights and options 693 773 Other share-based compensation expense 677 919 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions 24,559 (8,682 ) Other, net 6,051 2,612 Net Cash provided by Operating Activities 81,842 50,018 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (35,703 ) Property purchases (3,597 ) (4,946 ) Proceeds from property sales 193 88 Net Cash used in Investing Activities (3,404 ) (40,561 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Long-term debt repayments (62,450 ) (4,934 ) Dividends paid (12,415 ) (11,985 ) Acquisition holdback payments (521 ) (201 ) Taxes paid for shares withheld for equity awards (1,797 ) (1,754 ) Net Cash used in Financing Activities (77,183 ) (18,874 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash 1,254 (598 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,509 (10,015 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 268,551 108,219 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 271,060 $ 98,204

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In thousands) The Company supplemented the reporting of financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with reporting of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist shareholders in understanding financial results, assessing prospects for future performance, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the business. The Company strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review company financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliation of Net Income, a GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure:

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Net Income $ 34,784 $ 38,799 Interest expense, net 7,653 10,059 Income tax expense 10,048 12,308 Depreciation and amortization of property 5,352 5,223 Amortization of intangibles 9,726 10,374 EBITDA $ 67,563 $ 76,763 Non-routine costs - 1,455 Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,563 $ 78,218

The Company defines EBITDA as Earnings from operations before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, a non-GAAP finanical measure. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that may not be indicative of core operating results, a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliation of Net Cash provided by Operating activities, a GAAP financial measure, to Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure:

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Net Cash provided by Operating Activities $ 81,842 $ 50,018 Property purchases (3,597 ) (4,946 ) Free Cash Flow $ 78,245 $ 45,072

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less property purchases, a non-GAAP financial measure.

