Dynatrace Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

“Dynatrace delivered strong second quarter results, exceeding our guidance on all key metrics,” said John Van Siclen, Chief Executive Officer. “As digital transformation continues to accelerate, so does the scale and complexity of the dynamic multiclouds supporting these initiatives. Our lead in unified platform, automation and intelligence sets us apart in observability at scale as we enable digital teams to transform the way they work, shifting them from manual and reactive intervention to proactive optimization and accelerated innovation.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 and Other Recent Business Highlights:

All growth rates are compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020 unless otherwise noted.

Financial Highlights:

Total Revenue of $168.6 million, an increase of 30% as reported and on a constant currency basis

Total ARR of $638.1 million, an increase of 35% as reported, and 33% on a constant currency basis

Subscription revenue of $157.7 million, an increase of 36% as reported, and 35% on a constant currency basis, and representing 94% of total revenue

GAAP Operating Income of $22.8 million and Non-GAAP Operating Income of $53.3 million

GAAP EPS of $0.06 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.18

Business Highlights:

Extended coverage of Infrastructure metrics to all AWS CloudWatch and Azure Monitor services and a rapidly expanding set of Google Cloud Platform Monitoring services. Now nearly 500 technologies and services supported automatically by the Dynatrace OneAgent, Smartscape and Davis AI.

Continued recognition by industry analysts for observability platform leadership adding the top spot in ISG’s Cloud Native Observability Quadrant and named one of the winners in Gartner’s Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Application Performance monitoring.

Increased customer value and reach through expanding partner ecosystem, including a deeper AIOps partnership with ServiceNow and the launch of a Cloud Partner Competency Program to help organizations find the best Dynatrace capable partners to accelerate digital transformation.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights (Unaudited – in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Annualized recurring revenue $ 638,063 $ 470,906 Year-over-Year Increase 35 % Annualized recurring revenue - constant currency (*) $ 628,644 $ 470,906 Year-over-Year Increase 33 % Revenues: Total revenue $ 168,586 $ 129,378 Year-over-Year Increase 30 % Total revenue - constant currency (*) $ 167,741 $ 129,378 Year-over-Year Increase 30 % Subscription revenue $ 157,673 $ 115,805 Year-over-Year Increase 36 % Subscription revenue - constant currency (*) $ 156,906 115,805 Year-over-Year Increase 35 % Non-GAAP operating income (*) $ 53,259 $ 29,787 Non-GAAP operating margin (*) 32 % 23 % Non-GAAP net income (*) $ 52,581 $ 17,666 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.07 Non-GAAP shares outstanding - diluted 286,252 269,985 Unlevered Free Cash Flow (*) $ 40,514 $ 27,159

* Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website at https://ir.dynatrace.com.

Financial Outlook

Based on information available, as of October 28, 2020, Dynatrace is issuing guidance for the third quarter and raising full year fiscal 2021 as follows:

Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $171.0 million to $173.0 million, 19% to 21% growth as reported, and 18% to 20% on a constant currency basis

Subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $160.5 million to $162.0 million, 25% to 26% growth as reported, 24% to 25% on a constant currency basis

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $43.0 million to $45.0 million

Non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $36.0 million to $38.5 million

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.12 to $0.13, based on a range of 289 million to 290 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

Full Year Fiscal 2021:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $668.0 million to $675.0 million, 22% to 24% growth as reported and on a constant currency basis

Subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $624.0 million to $630.0 million, 28% to 29% growth as reported and on a constant currency basis

Total ARR is expected to be in the range of $721.0 million to $727.0 million, 26% to 27% growth as reported, and 25% to 26% on a constant currency basis

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $186.0 million to $191.0 million

Non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $158.0 million to $164.0 million

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.55 to $0.57, based on a range of 288 million to 290 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

Total unlevered free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $192.0 million to $200.0 million, 29% to 30% of revenue

Our guidance is based on foreign exchange rates as of September 30, 2020 for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars.

While we believe we are in a strong financial position to weather the impact to our business from COVID-19, many of our customers and prospects are operating under very challenging circumstances and may reduce or re-evaluate their spend. As such, in our third quarter and full year 2021 guidance we factor in the expected impacts of COVID‑19 on our business and results of operations based on information available to us today. Our outlook assumes a continued challenging economic environment and incorporates a wider range of outcomes for the remainder of the fiscal year. Significant variation from these assumptions could cause us to raise, lower or modify our expectations and our guidance, and we undertake no obligation to update our assumptions, expectations or our guidance. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially, as further discussed below under the heading “Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements”.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share and unlevered free cash flow guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of share-based compensation expense, employer taxes and tax deductions specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by future hiring, turnover and retention needs, as well as unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Key Metrics

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. As of the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2021, we adjusted certain of our non-GAAP metrics for employer payroll tax expense related to equity incentive plans, as the amount of employer payroll tax expense is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and does not correlate to the operation of our business. Our historical presentation of these metrics below has been updated to reflect these adjustments for consistency.

Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Dynatrace considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful indicators of its performance and liquidity measures. These are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the performance of a company. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the company’s operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements.

Dynatrace presents constant currency amounts for Revenue and Annual Recurring Revenue to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year. Dynatrace provides this non-GAAP financial information to aid investors in better understanding our performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net Income (loss) adjusted by removing the impact of our capital structure (net interest income or expense from our outstanding debt), asset base (depreciation and amortization), tax consequences, restructuring and other gains and losses, transaction and sponsor related costs, gains and losses on foreign currency, stock-based compensation and employer payroll tax expense related equity incentive plans.

Annual Recurring Revenue “ARR” is defined as the daily revenue of all subscription agreements that are actively generating revenue as of the last day of the reporting period multiplied by 365. We exclude from our calculation of Total ARR any revenues derived from month-to-month agreements and/or product usage overage billings.

Dynatrace Net Expansion Rate is defined as the Dynatrace ARR at the end of a reporting period for the cohort of Dynatrace accounts as of one year prior to the date of calculation, divided by the Dynatrace ARR one year prior to the date of calculation for that same cohort. This calculation excludes the benefit of Dynatrace ARR resulting from the conversion of Classic products to the Dynatrace platform.

Dynatrace customers are defined as accounts, as identified by a unique account identifier, that generate at least $10,000 of Dynatrace ARR as of the reporting date. In infrequent cases, a single large organization may comprise multiple customer accounts when there are distinct divisions, departments or subsidiaries that operate and make purchasing decisions independently from the parent organization. In cases where multiple customer accounts exist under a single organization, each customer account is counted separately based on a mutually exclusive accounting of ARR.

Adjusted EBITDA/Net Debt Leverage Ratio is defined as our Net Debt divided by our trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt is defined as total principal less cash and cash equivalents.

Unlevered Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and adjusted to exclude cash paid for interest (net of tax), non-recurring restructuring and acquisition related costs, along with costs associated with one-time offerings and filings, less cash used in investing activities for acquisition of property and equipment. However, given our debt obligations, unlevered free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform provides answers about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management’s expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the third fiscal quarter and full year 2021, and statements regarding the size of our market and our positioning for capturing a larger share of our market. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations and demand for our products as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions, our ability to maintain our subscription revenue growth rates in future periods, our ability to service our substantial level of indebtedness, market adoption of software intelligence solutions for application performance monitoring, digital experience monitoring and infrastructure monitoring, continued spending on and demand for software intelligence solutions, our ability to maintain and acquire new customers, our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock, and other risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K filed on May 27, 2020 and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DYNATRACE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited – In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Subscription $ 157,673 $ 115,805 $ 302,030 $ 223,933 License 442 2,745 1,080 6,529 Service 10,471 10,828 20,984 21,466 Total revenue 168,586 129,378 324,094 251,928 Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription 18,327 23,456 35,033 39,633 Cost of service 8,554 11,847 16,564 20,656 Amortization of acquired technology 3,830 4,243 7,656 8,800 Total cost of revenue 30,711 39,546 59,253 69,089 Gross profit 137,875 89,832 264,841 182,839 Operating expenses: Research and development 27,512 46,596 51,017 72,255 Sales and marketing 56,690 99,966 105,853 158,181 General and administrative 22,110 86,953 43,637 118,835 Amortization of other intangibles 8,686 10,061 17,372 20,203 Restructuring and other 46 779 25 894 Total operating expenses 115,044 244,355 217,904 370,368 Income (loss) from operations 22,831 (154,523 ) 46,937 (187,529 ) Interest expense, net (3,602 ) (14,534 ) (7,715 ) (33,720 ) Other income, net 199 146 218 240 Income (loss) before income taxes 19,428 (168,911 ) 39,440 (221,009 ) Income tax expense (1,949 ) (248,423 ) (9,096 ) (245,480 ) Net income (loss) $ 17,479 $ (417,334 ) $ 30,344 $ (466,489 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ (1.58 ) $ 0.11 $ (1.86 ) Diluted $ 0.06 $ (1.58 ) $ 0.11 $ (1.86 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 280,077 264,127 279,577 251,412 Diluted 286,252 264,127 285,423 251,412

UNAUDITED SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 1,866 $ 12,720 $ 3,364 $ 16,029 Research and development 2,989 27,379 5,407 34,506 Sales and marketing 6,122 56,781 11,527 71,885 General and administrative 3,854 57,866 7,205 73,751 Total share-based compensation expense $ 14,831 $ 154,746 $ 27,503 $ 196,171

DYNATRACE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) September 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 248,437 $ 213,170 Accounts receivable, net 110,251 157,058 Deferred commissions, current 41,190 38,509 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 61,261 61,188 Total current assets 461,139 469,925 Property and equipment, net 33,920 31,508 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 42,571 — Goodwill 1,271,602 1,270,733 Other intangible assets, net 175,789 201,592 Deferred tax assets, net 24,449 20,460 Deferred commissions, non-current 38,074 39,736 Other assets 8,616 8,126 Total assets $ 2,056,160 $ 2,042,080 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,185 $ 11,112 Accrued expenses, current 84,498 93,728 Deferred revenue, current 349,541 384,060 Operating lease liabilities, current 9,311 — Total current liabilities 451,535 488,900 Deferred revenue, non-current 44,647 60,711 Accrued expenses, non-current 18,308 20,987 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 37,817 — Long-term debt 480,941 509,985 Total liabilities 1,033,248 1,080,583 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common shares, $0.001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 282,023,558 and 280,853,040 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively 281 281 Additional paid-in capital 1,609,246 1,573,347 Accumulated deficit (563,376 ) (594,026 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,239 ) (18,105 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,022,912 961,497 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,056,160 $ 2,042,080

DYNATRACE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited – In thousands) Six Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 30,344 $ (466,489 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operations: Depreciation 3,797 3,971 Amortization 26,032 29,810 Share-based compensation 27,503 196,171 Deferred income taxes (3,160 ) (48,566 ) Other 802 3,450 Net change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 49,353 29,578 Deferred commissions 1,250 (2,196 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,944 ) (519 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (7,862 ) 27,101 Operating leases, net 523 — Deferred revenue (62,789 ) 9,461 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 60,849 (218,228 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (6,400 ) (9,758 ) Capitalized software additions (184 ) (564 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,584 ) (10,322 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions — 590,297 Settlement of deferred offering costs — (5,000 ) Repayment of term loans (30,000 ) (455,189 ) Contribution for tax associated with reorganization — 265,000 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 3,592 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,829 — Equity repurchases (25 ) (145 ) Installments related to acquisition — (4,694 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (21,604 ) 390,269 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 2,606 (1,337 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 35,267 160,382 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 213,170 51,314 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 248,437 $ 211,696

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 GAAP Share-based

compensation Employer

payroll taxes

on employee

stock

transactions Amortization

of other

intangibles Restructuring

& other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenue $ 30,711 $ (1,866 ) $ (359 ) $ (3,830 ) $ — $ 24,656 Gross profit 137,875 1,866 359 3,830 — 143,930 Gross margin 82 % 85 % Research and development 27,512 (2,989 ) (592 ) — — 23,931 Sales and marketing 56,690 (6,122 ) (578 ) — — 49,990 General and administrative 22,110 (3,854 ) (167 ) — (1,339 ) 16,750 Amortization of other intangibles 8,686 — — (8,686 ) — — Restructuring and other 46 — — — (46 ) — Operating income $ 22,831 $ 14,831 $ 1,696 $ 12,516 $ 1,385 $ 53,259 Operating margin 14 % 32 %

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019(1) GAAP Share-based

compensation Employer

payroll taxes

on employee

stock

transactions Amortization

of other

intangibles Restructuring

& other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenue $ 39,546 $ (12,720 ) $ (28 ) $ (4,243 ) $ — $ 22,555 Gross profit 89,832 12,720 28 4,243 — 106,823 Gross margin 69 % 83 % Research and development 46,596 (27,379 ) (19 ) — — 19,198 Sales and marketing 99,966 (56,781 ) (343 ) — — 42,842 General and administrative 86,953 (57,866 ) (1 ) — (14,090 ) 14,996 Amortization of other intangibles 10,061 — — (10,061 ) — — Restructuring and other 779 — — — (779 ) — Operating (loss) income $ (154,523 ) $ 154,746 $ 391 $ 14,304 $ 14,869 $ 29,787 Operating margin (119 %) 23 %

_________________

(1) Prior period results have been updated to include the employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions.

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Non-GAAP net income: Net income (loss) $ 17,479 $ (417,334 ) Income tax expense 1,949 248,423 Cash paid for tax (12,418 ) (262,020 ) Tax associated with reorganization (1) 14,900 254,242 Related party tax — 7,310 Interest expense, net 3,602 14,534 Cash paid for interest (3,160 ) (11,653 ) Share-based compensation 14,831 154,746 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 1,696 391 Amortization of other intangibles 8,686 10,061 Amortization of acquired technology 3,830 4,243 Transaction and sponsor related costs 1,339 14,090 Restructuring and other 46 779 Gain on currency translation (199 ) (146 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 52,581 $ 17,666 Share count: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 280,077 264,127 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 286,252 264,127 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 280,077 264,127 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 286,252 269,985 Net income (loss) per share: Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.06 $ (1.58 ) Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.06 $ (1.58 ) Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.19 $ 0.07 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.07

_________________

(1) Non-GAAP net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 includes $7,510 of cash tax payments made in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 that were related to the reorganization. Reporting these tax payments in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as related to the reorganization would have resulted in Non-GAAP net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $44,733 instead of $37,223. There is no impact on year-to-date fiscal 2021 Non-GAAP net income.

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Trailing Twelve

Months Ended

September 30,

2020 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ 17,479 $ (417,334 ) $ 78,809 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,949 248,423 (36,893 ) Interest expense, net 3,602 14,534 19,392 Amortization 13,013 14,729 54,679 Depreciation 2,207 1,937 7,690 Restructuring and other 46 779 223 Transaction and sponsor related costs 1,339 14,090 6,563 (Gain) loss on currency translation (199 ) (146 ) 1,219 Share-based compensation 14,831 154,746 53,810 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 1,696 391 2,371 Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,963 $ 32,149 $ 187,863

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Unlevered Free Cash Flow ("uFCF") (After tax adjustment): Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 23,841 $ (252,395 ) Cash paid for interest expense 3,160 11,653 Restructuring and other 46 779 Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (1,982 ) (5,607 ) Transaction and sponsor related costs 1,339 14,090 Tax associated with reorganization (1) 14,900 254,242 Related party tax — 7,310 Total uFCF 41,304 30,072 Interest tax adjustment (790 ) (2,913 ) uFCF (After tax adjustment) $ 40,514 $ 27,159

_________________

(1) Unlevered Free Cash Flow for the three months ended September 30, 2020 includes $7,510 of cash tax payments made in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 that were related to the reorganization. Reporting these tax payments in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as related to the reorganization would have resulted in Unlevered Free Cash Flow for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $44,460 instead of $36,950. There is no impact on year-to-date fiscal 2021 Unlevered Free Cash Flow.

September 30,

2020 Adjusted EBITDA/Net Debt Leverage Ratio: Long-term debt $ 480,941 Cash 248,437 Net debt 232,504 TTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 187,863 Leverage Ratio 1.2 x

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except percentages) Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 GAAP Share-based

compensation Employer

payroll taxes

on employee

stock

transactions Amortization

of other

intangibles Restructuring

& other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenue $ 59,253 $ (3,364 ) $ (412 ) $ (7,656 ) $ — $ 47,821 Gross profit 264,841 3,364 412 7,656 — 276,273 Gross margin 82 % 85 % Research and development 51,017 (5,407 ) (690 ) — — 44,920 Sales and marketing 105,853 (11,527 ) (705 ) — — 93,621 General and administrative 43,637 (7,205 ) (174 ) — (2,898 ) 33,360 Amortization of other intangibles 17,372 — — (17,372 ) — — Restructuring and other 25 — — — (25 ) — Operating income $ 46,937 $ 27,503 $ 1,981 $ 25,028 $ 2,923 $ 104,372 Operating margin 14 % 32 %

Six Months Ended September 30, 2019(1) GAAP Share-based

compensation Employer

payroll taxes

on employee

stock

transactions Amortization

of other

intangibles Restructuring

& other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenue $ 69,089 $ (16,029 ) $ (28 ) $ (8,800 ) $ — $ 44,232 Gross profit 182,839 16,029 28 8,800 — 207,696 Gross margin 73 % 82 % Research and development 72,255 (34,506 ) (30 ) — — 37,719 Sales and marketing 158,181 (71,885 ) (347 ) — — 85,949 General and administrative 118,835 (73,751 ) (1 ) — (17,954 ) 27,129 Amortization of other intangibles 20,203 — — (20,203 ) — — Restructuring and other 894 — — — (894 ) — Operating (loss) income $ (187,529 ) $ 196,171 $ 406 $ 29,003 $ 18,848 $ 56,899 Operating margin (74 %) 23 %

(1) Prior period results have been updated to include the employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions.

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Non-GAAP net income: Net income (loss) $ 30,344 $ (466,489 ) Income tax expense 9,096 245,480 Cash paid for tax (22,545 ) (264,072 ) Tax associated with reorganization 14,900 254,242 Related party tax — 7,310 Interest expense, net 7,715 33,720 Cash paid for interest (6,923 ) (27,391 ) Share-based compensation 27,503 196,171 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 1,981 406 Amortization of other intangibles 17,372 20,203 Amortization of acquired technology 7,656 8,800 Transaction and sponsor related costs 2,898 17,954 Restructuring and other 25 894 Gain on currency translation (218 ) (240 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 89,804 $ 26,988 Share count: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 279,577 251,412 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 285,423 251,412 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 279,577 251,412 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 285,423 258,043 Net income (loss) per share: Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.11 $ (1.86 ) Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.11 $ (1.86 ) Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.32 $ 0.11 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.10

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands) Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ 30,344 $ (466,489) Income tax expense 9,096 245,480 Interest expense, net 7,715 33,720 Amortization 26,032 29,810 Depreciation 3,797 3,971 Restructuring and other 25 894 Transaction and sponsor related costs 2,898 17,954 Gain on currency translation (218) (240) Share-based compensation 27,503 196,171 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 1,981 406 Adjusted EBITDA $ 109,173 $ 61,677

Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Unlevered Free Cash Flow ("uFCF") (After tax adjustment): Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 60,849 $ (218,228 ) Cash paid for interest expense 6,923 27,391 Restructuring and other 25 894 Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (6,400 ) (9,758 ) Transaction and sponsor related costs 2,898 17,954 Tax associated with reorganization 14,900 254,242 Related party tax — 7,310 Total uFCF 79,195 79,805 Interest tax adjustment (1,731 ) (6,848 ) uFCF (After tax adjustment) $ 77,464 $ 72,957

