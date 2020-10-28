 

CXone Analytics Boosts Contact Center Performance and Extreme Agility

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 11:30  |  71   |   |   

Regulatory News:

NICE inContact, a NICE business (Nasdaq: NICE), today introduced CXone Performance Analytics integrated with Salesforce Einstein, an AI-powered analytics application that uncovers new contact center performance insights by analyzing blended contact center and CRM data and pinpoints specific recommendations to improve key performance indicators (KPIs). The new optional add on to NICE inContact CXone is available now on Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace.

COVID-19 has presented new challenges to traditional benchmark and key performance indicator (KPI) tracking tools due to sudden and substantial shifts in customer needs and agent work environments and assignments, including working from home and increased interaction volumes. CXone Performance Analytics for Salesforce Einstein helps leaders quickly understand the “new normal” and identify new trends and opportunities for improvement beyond what is possible with existing KPI management tools.

The application automatically blends contact center omnichannel reporting data with Salesforce data to create a 360-degree analysis and provide data-driven predictions that boost first contact resolution, agent occupancy efficiency and sales productivity—all done in a few clicks, without the need for coding or data specialists. CXone Performance Analytics for Salesforce Einstein is also FedRAMP authorized and PCI compliant, helping customers meet government and regulatory requirements.

“In these uncertain and challenging times, organizations need deep insights into changing trends and contact center performance,” said Paul Jarman, NICE inContact CEO. “We are thrilled to provide this unique, easy-to-understand AI-powered analytics application that shows customer experience leaders and contact center supervisors what’s really impacting their contact center performance, identifying exactly where their issues are and what they can do to fix them.”

CXone customers that use Salesforce Sales, Service, Health or Government Clouds can use CXone Performance Analytics for Salesforce Einstein to:

  • Boost KPIs with AI: Customers can quickly and easily understand the actions they need to take to improve their first contact resolution, agent occupancy efficiency, sales productivity and more with straightforward, data-driven recommendations.
  • Eliminate Guesswork and Risk: Data-driven predictions assess benefits and risks, allowing users to monitor rapidly changing conditions and implement changes with confidence.
  • Gain Advanced Insights with Minimal Effort: Out-of-the-box analytics reduces the need for coding or data specialists and can also be easily modified to create customized insights. Plus, automatic blending of CXone omnichannel data with Salesforce data reduces human effort and error.

“CXone Performance Analytics for Salesforce Einstein is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it powers digital transformation for customers by automatically linking omnichannel data to Salesforce objects to reveal new insights,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success.”

Seite 1 von 4
NICE Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Let’s Go, Peloton and Chase Sapphire: Sapphire Teams Up with Peloton to Introduce New Cardmember Benefits
Visa to Acquire YellowPepper
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Nebraska
Ryder Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Capital Fund: RyderVentures
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Acceleration of Pre-Launch Activities for Arimoclomol
The TJX Companies, Inc. Elects C. Kim Goodwin to Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
NICE Launches Evidencentral Marketplace, First Open Digital Evidence Management Ecosystem, to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice
26.10.20
U.S.’s Second Largest County to Deploy NICE Inform Intelligence Center for Digital Transformation of its Consolidated 911 Operation
21.10.20
NICE Satmetrix Selected by Financial Services Company Midland States Bank to Build a Unified Customer-Centric Culture with a Holistic Voice of the Customer
20.10.20
Leading European Bank Uses NICE Authentication to Improve Security and Customer Experience
19.10.20
NICE Investigate Brings Digital Cloud Transformation to Lancashire Constabulary to Provide Faster, More Efficient Investigations and Prosecutions
15.10.20
NICE inContact CXone Stays Ahead of Fast-Changing Customer Expectations with Innovative Features that Fuel Modern Contact Centers
14.10.20
UK’s Cleveland Police Selects NICE Investigate for Digital Evidence Management Process Transformation in the Cloud
13.10.20
NICE to Showcase Strategies for Driving Agile Customer and Employee Experiences
12.10.20
NICE Recognized as a Robotic Process Automation Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Third Consecutive Year
05.10.20
NICE Actimize Announces ENGAGE LIVE, The Largest Virtual Financial Crime Risk Management Customer Event of the Year, Focused on the Power of Always On AI