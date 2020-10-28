 

ChromaDex to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

28.10.2020, 11:35  |  38   |   |   

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced that it will hold a conference call on Wed., November 4, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The financial results will be reported in a press release after the close of regular stock market trading hours on the same day as the conference call.

Investor Conference Call:

ChromaDex management will host an investor conference call to discuss the third quarter results and provide a general business update on Wed., November 4, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Participants should call in at least 10 minutes prior to the call. The dial-in information is as follows:

Date: Wed., November 4, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-833-979-2703
International dial-in number: 236-714-2223
Conference ID: 4699759
Webcast link: ChromaDex Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.chromadex.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. ET.

Toll-free replay number: 800-585-8367
Replay ID: 4699759

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to discover, develop and create solutions to deliver the full potential of NAD and its impact on human health. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN, is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN is helping the world AGE BETTER. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as amended, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

