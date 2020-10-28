Accenture Federal Services and Criterion Systems Awarded Position on US Department of Agriculture IT Support Services Blanket Purchase Agreement

Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), and Criterion Systems Inc. have been awarded a spot on the U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) Information Technology Support Services (DAITSS) contract, which aims to streamline enterprise information technology (IT) support services and centralize procurement functions.

Elaine Turville, a managing director and Accenture Federal Services USDA client account lead (Photo: Business Wire)

Issued by the U.S. Forest Service and available to all USDA agencies, the blanket purchase agreement (BPA) has an estimated value of $450 million and a five-year performance period.

Working under a contractor teaming arrangement, AFS and Criterion Systems will provide the USDA with a broad range of IT services, including strategic IT management support, hosting/cloud support, website and application support, software and hardware support, administration support, and IT security and compliance services.

“This is a great opportunity to help the USDA advance its use of tested commercial technologies to improve IT services,” said Elaine Turville, an AFS managing director and the company’s client account lead for the USDA. “Improvements made to the USDA’s IT services can also help lead the way for the use of other advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotic process automation and machine learning.”

Promod Sharma, Criterion Systems’ president and CEO, said, “Criterion is proud to add the DAITSS BPA to the contract vehicles we already have with the USDA. We are confident that USDA will benefit from the combined efforts of two proven USDA contractors to deliver critical cybersecurity, infrastructure support, and cloud services across the Department. Having supported the USDA since 2014, we look forward to collaborating with Accenture Federal Services to grow our footprint in this important agency.”

Barrett Witkin, a managing director at AFS, said, “We are honored to serve an organization full of hard-working heroes, including more than 10,000 wildland firefighters. We are eager to bring Accenture’s best to empower the Forest Service’s passionate, mission-focused employees — whether that be our aerospace industry insights or Industry X.0 capabilities, which include the internet of things, mobile-at-the-edge, machine learning and analytics technologies.”