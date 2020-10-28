 

Aurora Mobile has Entered into a Strategic Cooperation with WiFi Master

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 11:58  |  60   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation with WiFi Master, the world's largest peer-to-peer free WiFi sharing platform, to enhance and optimize user experience for all their applications.

WiFi Master, formerly WiFi Master Key, was launched in 2012. The company is committed to building a comprehensive solution for WiFi access through sharing, investment, self-building, cooperation and public welfare projects that help global users connect to various internet scenarios such as sharing knowledge, entertainment, and consumption to achieve "Connection Creates Beauty". According to data from APP Annie, WiFi Master was among the top 10 most popular APPs in the world in terms of monthly active users in 2018 and 2019.

Aurora Mobile has been active in the field of servicing mobile APP developers in China for almost a decade. With its "APP developer-centric" strategy, Aurora Mobile has continuously focused on helping mobile APP developers meet their operational and growth demands and user experience optimization, through on-going improvements and iterations of products and technologies. Aurora Mobile recently launched "JG Alliance", an APP traffic monetization service, which integrates innovative and more effective forms of advertising such as popular in-app advertising, short-form video streaming and interactive advertising. This combination greatly improves user experience and user stickiness as it provides more interactive advertising with more interesting content tailored to users’ needs, which encourages proactive interaction rather than forced views of ads.

Through this cooperation, Aurora Mobile’s JG Alliance services will further enhance WiFi Master’s user experience, and in-turn WiFi Master will help building a solid foundation for Aurora Mobile to scale up its mass pool of traffic resources within JG Alliance.

Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to improve APP user stickiness, optimize user experience, to unlock value of APP traffic, expand cooperation and embrace innovative development of the business for all APP developers.

About Aurora Mobile Limited
Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

Seite 1 von 3
Aurora Mobile (A) (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Brixton Metals and High Power Exploration Sign Heads of Agreement for an Earn-In, Joint Venture of ...
Standard Lithium Featured on Critical Minerals Segment of Fox Business Networks “Mornings with ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Reports on Pre-development Activities at the Back River Gold Project
STMicroelectronics Introduces World’s First All-in-One, Multi-Zone, Direct Time-of-Flight Module
Panoro Minerals Delineating New Porphyry Discovery at Humamantata Project, Peru
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
AVITA Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
Luo Weidong, Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, Hails President’s Commitment to Digital Economy in TV Interview at Shenzhen’s 40th Anniversary Celebration
19.10.20
Aurora Hosts Data Security and Governance Forum and Announces Inclusion of its SDK Case Study in the CAICT Blue Book
15.10.20
Aurora to Receive RMB17.24 Million in Special Support Funding from Shenzhen Municipality DRC as Part of Strategic Emerging Industries Development Program
29.09.20
Aurora Joins Open: FactSet Marketplace, Giving Users More Access to Insightful Data on Mobile App Usage in China