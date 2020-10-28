Biocryst to Present Abstracts at Annual Scientific Meeting of American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company will present five abstracts and one Distinguished Industry Oral Abstract at the upcoming Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) November 13-15, which is being conducted as a virtual meeting.



Berotralstat Reduces Attacks in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE): APeX-2 Trial 48 Week Results; Distinguished Industry Oral Abstract, Session A, Friday, November 13, 4:30-5:30 p.m. CT

Berotralstat Improves Patient-Reported Quality of Life Through 48 Weeks in the Phase 3 APeX-2 Trial; Poster #154



Berotralstat Positively Impacts Patient-Reported Satisfaction: Results from the Phase 3 APeX-2 trial; Poster #158



Patient Perspectives on the Treatment Burden of Injectable Medication Administration for Hereditary Angioedema; Poster #160



Prophylactic Treatment Burden: Assessment by Caregivers of Patients with Hereditary Angioedema; Poster #161



Understanding Differences in Perceptions of Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Burden May Improve Patient-Physician Treatment Care Dialogue; Poster #162



All e-posters are expected to be available online November 13 at 9:30 a.m. CT at epostersonline.com/acaai2020.

