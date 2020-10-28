 

GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP Announce Date for Third-Quarter 2020 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Piraeus, Greece, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Ltd. ("GasLog") (NYSE: GLOG) and GasLog Partners LP ("GasLog Partners" or the "Partnership") (NYSE: GLOP) today announced that their financial results for the third quarter of 2020 will be released before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

GasLog and GasLog Partners will host a joint conference call to discuss their results for the third quarter of 2020 at 8.30 a.m. EST (3.30 p.m. EET) on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Senior management of GasLog and GasLog Partners will review the operational and financial performance of both companies. The presentation of each company’s third quarter results will be followed by separate Q&A sessions for each company.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:

+1 855 253 8928 (USA)
+44 20 3107 0289 (United Kingdom)
+33 1 70 80 71 53 (France)
+852 5819 4851 (Hong Kong)
+47 2396 4173 (Oslo)

Conference ID: 2961797

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of both the GasLog (http://www.gaslogltd.com/investors) and GasLog Partners (http://www.gaslogmlp.com/investors) websites.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations pages of the companies websites as referenced above.

Contacts:

Joseph Nelson
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +1 212-223-0643

Email: ir@gaslogltd.com

About GasLog

GasLog is an international owner, operator and manager of LNG carriers providing support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. GasLog’s consolidated fleet consists of 35 LNG carriers. Of these vessels, 19 (15 on the water and four on order) are owned by GasLog, one has been sold to a subsidiary of Mitsui Co. Ltd. and leased back by GasLog under a long-term bareboat charter and the remaining 15 LNG carriers are owned by the Company’s subsidiary, GasLog Partners LP. GasLog's principal executive offices are at 69 Akti Miaouli, 18537 Piraeus, Greece. Visit GasLog’s website at http://www.gaslogltd.com.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning, operating and acquiring LNG carriers under multi-year charters. GasLog Partners’ fleet consists of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cbm. GasLog Partners’ principal executive offices are located at 69 Akti Miaouli, 18537 Piraeus, Greece. Visit GasLog Partners’ website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com.


