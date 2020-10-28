 

The Chefs’ Warehouse Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 12:00  |  26   |   |   

Sequential quarter sales grew 26.7% or $53.5 million

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) (the “Company” or “Chefs’”), a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 25, 2020.

Financial highlights for the third quarter of 2020:

  • Net sales decreased 36.0% to $254.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 from $396.9 million for the third quarter of 2019.
  • GAAP net loss was $11.4 million, or $(0.31) per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $4.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Adjusted EPS1 was $(0.38) for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $0.23 for the third quarter of 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $(4.9) million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $21.6 million for the third quarter of 2019.
  • On a sequential quarter basis, net sales grew 26.7% or $53.5 million compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020, while net loss and negative adjusted EBITDA improved by $8.9 million and $8.8 million, respectively.
  • The Company had approximately $193.0 million of cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet and $44.3 million of availability on its asset-based loan facility as of October 23, 2020.

“Business trends improved sequentially during the third quarter as COVID related restrictions eased in certain markets” said Chris Pappas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Pent-up demand for dining out was evident as more customers opened for both indoor and outdoor dining. Despite significant restrictions on indoor dining in our largest urban markets, September sales averaged approximately 69% of the same period in fiscal 2019 and certain days during the month experienced greater than 80% of prior year sales. During the quarter, we continued to add new customers across segments including restaurants, retail and hospitality. We continue to maintain a strong liquidity position and our team remains focused on supporting our customers, suppliers and each other with a view to building sustainable long-term growth in our critical and dynamic industry.”

Reclassifications

In response to an SEC comment letter, the Company has reclassified its food processing costs, previously included in operating expenses, to cost of sales and has split its historical presentation of operating expenses between selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating expenses. These reclassifications have no impact on the Company’s net income, cash flows or EBITDA.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Net sales for the quarter ended September 25, 2020 decreased 36.0% to $254.0 million from $396.9 million for the quarter ended September 27, 2019. Organic revenue declined $178.1 million, or 44.9% versus the prior year quarter. Sales growth of $35.3 million, or 8.9%, resulted from acquisitions. Organic case count declined approximately 49.3% in the Company’s specialty category with unique customers and placements declines at 32.2% and 46.7%, respectively, compared to the prior year quarter. Pounds sold in the Company’s center-of-the-plate category decreased approximately 45.4% compared to the prior year quarter. Estimated inflation was 1.6% in the Company’s specialty categories and was 2.7% in the center-of-the-plate categories compared to the prior year quarter.

Gross profit decreased approximately 37.6% to $60.6 million for the third quarter of 2020 from $97.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. Gross profit margin decreased approximately 63 basis points to 23.9% from 24.5%. Gross margins in the Company’s specialty category decreased 240 basis points and gross margins increased 142 basis points in the Company’s center-of-the-plate category compared to the prior year quarter. Shifts in product mix due to both customer mix and menu adjustment during the COVID period was the primary driver of these gross profit margin changes versus the prior year quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by approximately 8.6% to $76.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 from $84.0 million for the third quarter of 2019. As a percentage of net sales, operating expenses were 30.2% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 21.2% in the third quarter of 2019. Lower costs associated with compensation and benefits and lower general and administrative related costs, partially offset by impacts of recent acquisitions were the primary drivers of the decrease in operating expenses in the quarter.

Other operating expenses decreased by approximately $6.8 million primarily due to non-cash credits of $4.6 million for changes in the fair value of our contingent earn-out liabilities compared to non-cash charges of $2.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $11.9 million compared to operating income of $10.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in operating income was driven primarily by lower gross profit, offset in part by lower operating expenses, as discussed above. As a percentage of net sales, operating loss was 4.7% in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to operating income of 2.6% in the third quarter of 2019.

Total interest expense increased to $4.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to higher average long-term debt balances offset by lower effective interest rates charged on our outstanding debt.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $11.4 million, or $(0.31) per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. 

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $(4.9) million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $21.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. For the third quarter of 2020, adjusted net loss1 was $13.7 million, or $(0.38) per diluted share compared to adjusted net income of $6.8 million, or $0.23 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019.

As of October 23, 2020, the Company had approximately $237.3 million of available liquidity comprised of $193.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $44.3 million of availability under the Company’s ABL Credit Facility. Net debt as of October 23, 2020 was approximately $209.1 million, inclusive of cash and cash equivalents.

Full Year 2020 Guidance

Due to the continued uncertainty regarding the pace of economic recovery and the lifting of in-dining restrictions across our markets, the Company will not be providing guidance for 2020. The Company will look to provide guidance as it gains more clarity on the expected length of the economic downturn and the outlook for customer re-openings.

___________
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EPS to these measures’ most directly comparable GAAP measure.

 

Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results today at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Hosting the call will be Chris Pappas, chairman and chief executive officer, and Jim Leddy, chief financial officer. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com/. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website for 30 days.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and management estimates; actual results may differ materially. The risks and uncertainties which could impact these statements include, but are not limited to the following: our sensitivity to general economic conditions, including disposable income levels and changes in consumer discretionary spending; our ability to expand our operations in our existing markets and to penetrate new markets through acquisitions; we may not achieve the benefits expected from our acquisitions, which could adversely impact our business and operating results; we may have difficulty managing and facilitating our future growth; conditions beyond our control could materially affect the cost and/or availability of our specialty food products or center-of-the-plate products and/or interrupt our distribution network; our increased distribution of center-of-the-plate products, like meat, poultry and seafood, involves increased exposure to price volatility experienced by those products; our business is a low-margin business and our profit margins may be sensitive to inflationary and deflationary pressures; because our foodservice distribution operations are concentrated in certain culinary markets, we are susceptible to economic and other developments, including adverse weather conditions, in these areas; fuel cost volatility may have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition or results of operations; our ability to raise capital in the future may be limited; we may be unable to obtain debt or other financing, including financing necessary to execute on our acquisition strategy, on favorable terms or at all; interest charged on our outstanding debt may be adversely affected by changes in the method of determining London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), or the replacement of LIBOR with an alternative rate; our business operations and future development could be significantly disrupted if we lose key members of our management team; and significant public health epidemics or pandemics, including COVID-19, may adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. Any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, as such, speak only as of the date made. A more detailed description of these and other risk factors is contained in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 24, 2020 and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC since that date. The Company is not undertaking to update any information until required by applicable laws. Any projections of future results of operations are based on a number of assumptions, many of which are outside the Company’s control and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. The Company may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation’s leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolateries, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 55,000 products to more than 34,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Jim Leddy, CFO, (718) 684-8415




THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands except share amounts and per share data)

  Thirteen Weeks Ended   Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
  September 25,
2020 		  September 27,
2019 		  September 25,
2020 		  September 27,
2019
Net sales $ 254,030     $ 396,880     $ 829,957     $ 1,165,327  
Cost of sales 193,393     299,660     639,687     880,359  
Gross profit 60,637     97,220     190,270     284,968  
               
Selling, general and administrative expenses 76,708     83,960     254,474     247,017  
Other operating (income) expenses (4,146 )   2,636     (9,812 )   5,681  
Operating (loss) income (11,925 )   10,624     (54,392 )   32,270  
               
Interest expense 4,706     4,517     15,602     13,913  
(Loss) income before income taxes (16,631 )   6,107     (69,994 )   18,357  
               
Provision for income tax (benefit) expense (5,204 )   1,682     (24,148 )   5,052  
               
Net (loss) income $ (11,427 )   $ 4,425     $ (45,846 )   $ 13,305  
               
               
Net (loss) income per share:              
Basic $ (0.31 )   $ 0.15     $ (1.39 )   $ 0.45  
Diluted $ (0.31 )   $ 0.15     $ (1.39 )   $ 0.45  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic 36,283,883     29,549,308     32,868,162     29,511,143  
Diluted 36,283,883     29,954,837     32,868,162     29,723,609  




THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
AS OF SEPTEMBER 25, 2020 AND DECEMBER 27, 2019
(in thousands)

  September 25,
2020 		  December 27,
2019
  (unaudited)    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 208,545     $ 140,233  
Accounts receivable, net 100,576     175,044  
Inventories, net 98,185     124,056  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,466     13,823  
Total current assets 438,772     453,156  
       
Equipment, leasehold improvements and software, net 116,964     92,846  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 118,677     127,649  
Goodwill 214,581     197,743  
Intangible assets, net 138,993     138,751  
Other assets 3,789     3,534  
Total assets $ 1,031,776     $ 1,013,679  
       
       
Accounts payable $ 73,969     $ 94,097  
Accrued liabilities 26,891     29,847  
Short-term operating lease liabilities 17,472     17,453  
Accrued compensation 10,907     8,033  
Current portion of long-term debt 5,904     721  
Total current liabilities 135,143     150,151  
       
Long-term debt, net of current portion 396,636     386,106  
Operating lease liabilities 112,192     120,572  
Deferred taxes, net 4,357     10,883  
Other liabilities 5,440     10,034  
Total liabilities 653,768     677,746  
       
Preferred stock      
Common stock 378     304  
Additional paid in capital 300,255     212,240  
Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment (2,216 )   (2,048 )
Retained earnings 79,591     125,437  
Stockholders’ equity 378,008     335,933  
       
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,031,776     $ 1,013,679  




THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED SEPTEMBER 25, 2020 AND SEPTEMBER 27, 2019
(unaudited, in thousands)

  September 25,
2020 		  September 27,
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net (loss) income $ (45,846 )   $ 13,305  
       
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization 14,714     9,539  
Amortization of intangible assets 10,111     9,485  
Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts 20,447     3,277  
Non-cash operating lease expense 604     1,790  
(Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes (6,527 )   2,003  
Amortization of deferred financing fees 2,152     1,566  
Stock compensation 4,925     2,911  
Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities (11,219 )   5,331  
Loss on asset disposal 52     64  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:      
Accounts receivable 74,236     (1,069 )
Inventories 33,285     (7,588 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (16,227 )   (5,163 )
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and accrued compensation (29,455 )   (9,185 )
Other assets and liabilities 2,617     (2,721 )
Net cash provided by operating activities 53,869     23,545  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Capital expenditures (5,409 )   (12,302 )
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash received (60,437 )   (28,077 )
Net cash used in investing activities (65,846 )   (40,379 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Payment of debt, finance lease and other financing obligations (38,924 )   (1,793 )
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 85,941      
Payment of deferred financing fees (856 )    
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     635  
Surrender of shares to pay withholding taxes (2,777 )   (1,001 )
Cash paid for contingent earn-out liability (2,927 )   (967 )
Borrowings under asset based loan facility 100,000      
Payments under asset based loan facility (60,000 )   (960 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 80,457     (4,086 )
       
Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (168 )   (11 )
       
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 68,312     (20,931 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 140,233     42,410  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 208,545     $ 21,479  




THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data)

  Thirteen Weeks Ended   Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
  September 25,
2020 		  September 27,
2019 		  September 25,
2020 		  September 27,
2019
Numerator:              
Net (loss) income $ (11,427 )   $ 4,425     $ (45,846 )   $ 13,305  
Denominator:              
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 36,283,883     29,549,308     32,868,162     29,511,143  
Dilutive effect of unvested common shares     405,529         212,466  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 36,283,883     29,954,837     32,868,162     29,723,609  
               
Net (loss) income per share:              
Basic $ (0.31 )   $ 0.15     $ (1.39 )   $ 0.45  
Diluted $ (0.31 )   $ 0.15     $ (1.39 )   $ 0.45  




THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET (LOSS) INCOME
(unaudited; in thousands)

  Thirteen Weeks Ended   Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
  September 25,
2020 		  September 27,
2019 		  September 25,
2020 		  September 27,
2019
Net (loss) income $ (11,427 )   $ 4,425     $ (45,846 )   $ 13,305  
Interest expense 4,706     4,517     15,602     13,913  
Depreciation 5,039     3,484     14,714     9,539  
Amortization 3,391     3,301     10,111     9,485  
Provision for income tax (benefit) expense (5,204 )   1,682     (24,148 )   5,052  
EBITDA (1) (3,495 )   17,409     (29,567 )   51,294  
               
Adjustments:              
Stock compensation (2) 2,075     908     4,925     2,911  
Other operating (income) expenses (3) (4,146 )   2,636     (9,812 )   5,681  
Duplicate rent (4) 699     642     2,095     805  
Moving expenses (5)             61  
               
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ (4,867 )   $ 21,595     $ (32,359 )   $ 60,752  
  1. We are presenting EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are not measurements determined in accordance with the U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, because we believe these measures provide additional metrics to evaluate our operations and which we believe, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net income, provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue and cash flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. The use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as performance measures permits a comparative assessment of our operating performance relative to our performance based upon GAAP results while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies.

  2. Represents non-cash stock compensation expense associated with awards of restricted shares of our common stock and stock options to our key employees and our independent directors.

  3. Represents non-cash changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions, non-cash charges related to asset disposals and certain third-party deal costs incurred in connection with our acquisitions or financing arrangements.

  4. Represents duplicate rent and occupancy costs for our Los Angeles, CA facility.

  5. Represents moving expenses for the consolidation and expansion of our Ridgefield, CT and Toronto, Canada facilities.




THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET (LOSS) INCOME TO NET (LOSS) INCOME
(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data)

  Thirteen Weeks Ended   Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
  September 25,
2020 		  September 27,
2019 		  September 25,
2020 		  September 27,
2019
Net (loss) income $ (11,427 )   $ 4,425     $ (45,846 )   $ 13,305  
               
Adjustments to Reconcile Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income (1):              
Other operating (income) expenses (2) (4,146 )   2,636     (9,812 )   5,681  
Duplicate rent (3) 699     642     2,095     805  
Moving expenses (4)             61  
Third party debt modification fees (5)         1,233      
Tax effect of adjustments (6) 1,159     (903 )   2,237     (1,802 )
               
Total adjustments (2,288 )   2,375     (4,247 )   4,745  
               
Adjusted net (loss) income $ (13,715 )   $ 6,800     $ (50,093 )   $ 18,050  
               
Diluted adjusted earnings per common share $ (0.38 )   $ 0.23     $ (1.52 )   $ 0.61  
               
Diluted shares outstanding - adjusted 36,283,883     29,954,837     32,868,162     29,723,609  
  1. We are presenting adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per common share (EPS), which are not measurements determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, because we believe these measures provide additional metrics to evaluate our operations and which we believe, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net income available to common stockholders, provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We use adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted EPS, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue and cash flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. The use of adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted EPS as performance measures permits a comparative assessment of our operating performance relative to our performance based upon our GAAP results while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies.
     
  2. Represents non-cash changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions, non-cash charges related to asset disposals and certain third-party deal costs incurred in connection with our acquisitions or financing arrangements.
     
  3. Represents duplicate rent and occupancy costs for our Los Angeles, CA facility.
     
  4. Represents moving expenses for the consolidation and expansion of our Ridgefield, CT and Toronto, Canada facilities.
     
  5. Represents interest expense related to investment banking fees paid in connection with the modification of our senior secured term loan.
     
  6. Represents the tax effect of items 2 through 5 above.




THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE
(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data)

  Thirteen Weeks Ended   Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
  September 25, 2020   September 27, 2019   September 25, 2020   September 27, 2019
Numerator:              
Adjusted net (loss) income $ (13,715 )   $ 6,800     $ (50,093 )   $ 18,050  
Denominator:              
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 36,283,883     29,549,308     32,868,162     29,511,143  
Dilutive effect of unvested common shares     405,529         212,466  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 36,283,883     29,954,837     32,868,162     29,723,609  
               
Adjusted earnings per share:              
Diluted $ (0.38 )   $ 0.23     $ (1.52 )   $ 0.61  

 


The Chefs' Warehouse Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Brixton Metals and High Power Exploration Sign Heads of Agreement for an Earn-In, Joint Venture of ...
Standard Lithium Featured on Critical Minerals Segment of Fox Business Networks “Mornings with ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Reports on Pre-development Activities at the Back River Gold Project
STMicroelectronics Introduces World’s First All-in-One, Multi-Zone, Direct Time-of-Flight Module
Panoro Minerals Delineating New Porphyry Discovery at Humamantata Project, Peru
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
AVITA Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
The Chefs’ Warehouse to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 28, 2020
06.10.20
The Chefs’ Warehouse Acquires Harris Seafood LLC