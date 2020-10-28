 

Mediasite Events Announces New Complete Virtual Event Platform

Virtual experience includes customized website, streamed sessions, e-posters, an expo hall with sponsors, interactive activities, live chat and more

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediasite Events today announces a new complete virtual event platform for a video-first world. No two events are the same, and the Mediasite Events team is custom-building virtual worlds for organizations and schools of all sizes for a flexible, scalable and engaging experience, despite distance.  

The team, which has more than 15 years of experience creating dynamic online events all over the globe, is providing white glove services without the need for travel. The virtual event platform includes everything from a customizable event website with live or simulated live session streaming, content catalogues, e-commerce options for sponsors, virtual expo halls, e-poster sessions, interactive features like live chat and polling and more.  

“Our new virtual event platform is everything you need to keep the show going, despite COVID travel restraints. Over the years, we’ve captured thousands of events from around the world, and we’ve learned what makes the most engaging online experiences. We’ve used our data from those conferences to create the highest-quality, easiest-to-use virtual event solution on the market,” said Joe Mozden, Jr., CEO, Sonic Foundry, the maker of Mediasite. “Virtual events are the new normal and, even as the world starts to re-open, we believe it is forever changed. Schools and organizations need to be remote-ready to connect their audiences, wherever they are, and we are excited to help them create true collaboration with our new platform.”  

With Mediasite Events' complete virtual platform users can:  

  • Expand reach with live (or simulated live) streaming: Mediasite Events streams all sessions – keynotes, e-posters, etc. – and promotes interaction among attendees. Mediasite Events is powered by the award-winning Mediasite Video Platform that is used by more than 5,200 schools, corporations, and healthcare organizations around the world. A Mediasite Events technician works with each speaker via a virtual speaker ready room and handles all technical aspects throughout the entire presentation to ensure a smooth experience for the conference presenters. 
  • Give attendees engaging content: Speakers present from anywhere via Zoom, and attendees watch and interact with the stream, either live, in a simulated live or on-demand, from anywhere in a secure and robust Mediasite player. Capturing and delivering the content via Mediasite means viewers can benefit from a livelier experience with several feeds – they can see both the speaker and presentation materials in two large windows. Viewers can benefit from closed captions, interactive features like live chat, polls and speaker Q&A, and a robust search field that searches individual videos or entire video libraries to find exact moments. Plus, in a virtual setting, presenters can be more engaged with audiences by watching their pre-recorded sessions together with viewers and answering questions in real time.
  • Recreate the in-person networking audiences expect: Virtual attendees can feel like they are still receiving the conference experience with a customized website that looks like a convention center – a welcome lobby with clickable banners, signage and exhibitor logos. From dynamic virtual expo halls to interactive features, attendees are immersed in an engaging online experience.
  • Transform revenue with e-commerce: E-commerce options let organizers generate additional revenue with tiered sponsorships. Sponsors can share embedded promo videos, ads and company information to connect with attendees. Plus, they will receive more qualified leads than ever before in this new environment.  

“Mediasite Events helped us create a fully virtual Distance Teaching & Learning event. We received outstanding reviews from our attendees, staff and presenters about the ease of use of the platform, the white glove technical support and the exquisite experience built by Mediasite Events for our virtual exhibit hall,” said Wendy Fritz, Director, Learning Design, Development & Innovation, UW-Madison Continuing Studies.  

