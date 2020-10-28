Deloitte Global research highlights impact of COVID-19 on working women and how employers can prevent a setback in achieving gender parity

- Sixty percent of those surveyed question whether they want to progress in their organizations when considering what they believe it will take

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ways in which many women are working and living have changed drastically since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to new research released today by Deloitte Global, nearly 82% of women surveyed said their lives have been negatively disrupted by the pandemic, and nearly 70% of women who have experienced these disruptions are concerned about their ability to progress in their careers.

Deloitte Global's survey, which polled nearly 400 working women around the globe, unveils the pandemic's impact on work/life balance and well-being and highlights how the pandemic could threaten some of the progress made in recent years in achieving gender equality in the workplace. At the same time, the survey also reveals actions organizations can take to support the continued success and progress of women in the workforce. From making flexible working the norm to addressing micro-aggressions in the workplace, there are several critical areas for employers to take action.

"Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've all had to adapt our daily lives. However, women are being impacted in profound ways, facing tremendous challenges and commonly taking on expanded duties at home while continuing to juggle their careers," says Emma Codd, Deloitte Global Inclusion Leader. "We are at an inflection point. With no end to the pandemic currently in sight, organizations must meet the call to support the women in their workforces and ensure they can thrive both personally and professionally—or our economy and society could face long-standing repercussions."

The pandemic is taking a heavy toll on the daily lives of working women.

Respondents who experienced shifts in their daily routine as a result of the pandemic indicated they now have more responsibility for household chores (65%), and a third also said their workloads have increased due to the pandemic. For those who cited adverse impacts as a result of shifts in their routine, the top negative consequences were: impact on physical well-being (40%); inability to balance work and life commitments (40%); and impact on mental well-being (39%).