 

Deloitte Global research highlights impact of COVID-19 on working women and how employers can prevent a setback in achieving gender parity

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 12:03  |  63   |   |   

Nearly 82% of women surveyed said their lives have been adversely affected by the pandemic, citing negative impacts in mental and physical well-being and work/life balance

Sixty percent of those surveyed question whether they want to progress in their organizations when considering what they believe it will take

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ways in which many women are working and living have changed drastically since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to new research released today by Deloitte Global, nearly 82% of women surveyed said their lives have been negatively disrupted by the pandemic, and nearly 70% of women who have experienced these disruptions are concerned about their ability to progress in their careers.

Deloitte Global's survey, which polled nearly 400 working women around the globe, unveils the pandemic's impact on work/life balance and well-being and highlights how the pandemic could threaten some of the progress made in recent years in achieving gender equality in the workplace. At the same time, the survey also reveals actions organizations can take to support the continued success and progress of women in the workforce. From making flexible working the norm to addressing micro-aggressions in the workplace, there are several critical areas for employers to take action.  

"Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've all had to adapt our daily lives. However, women are being impacted in profound ways, facing tremendous challenges and commonly taking on expanded duties at home while continuing to juggle their careers," says Emma Codd, Deloitte Global Inclusion Leader. "We are at an inflection point. With no end to the pandemic currently in sight, organizations must meet the call to support the women in their workforces and ensure they can thrive both personally and professionally—or our economy and society could face long-standing repercussions."

The pandemic is taking a heavy toll on the daily lives of working women.

Respondents who experienced shifts in their daily routine as a result of the pandemic indicated they now have more responsibility for household chores (65%), and a third also said their workloads have increased due to the pandemic. For those who cited adverse impacts as a result of shifts in their routine, the top negative consequences were: impact on physical well-being (40%); inability to balance work and life commitments (40%); and impact on mental well-being (39%).

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Growing Preference for Clean Propulsion Systems to Underscore Growth in Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market: TMR
Protein Ingredients Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 91.89 Billion by 2027 - Valuates Reports
As Essential Covid-19 Treatments and Services Become More Needed, Healthcare Cloud Computing Is ...
Next Generation Video Creation Platform InVideo Announces $15M Series A
Refinery29, Salon.com and Bauer Media USA Choose EX.CO's Innovative Content Technology Solution for ...
The tunable sensitivity of ActLight Dynamic Photodiode enables improved 3D sensing performance in ...
High-Temperature Fibers Market To Reach USD 17.60 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 8.3%: Reports And Data
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market to Reach US$ 26.5 Billion by 2025, Globally |CAGR: 41%| UnivDatos Market Insights
NUS Business School launches new Master of Science in Accounting programme
Increased Focus of Food Manufacturers to Retain Products' Nutritional Value Stimulates Sales Opportunities in Food Cans Market: TMR
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
London Impact Ventures crosses $100M in sustainable technology investments in 2020 with their ...
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease