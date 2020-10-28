 

DGAP-News Linde Signs Second Long-Term Agreement to Supply Samsung in Pyeongtaek, South Korea

DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Linde Signs Second Long-Term Agreement to Supply Samsung in Pyeongtaek, South Korea

28.10.2020 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Signs Second Long-Term Agreement to Supply Samsung in Pyeongtaek, South Korea

Guildford, UK, October 28, 2020 - Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) announced today that it has entered into a long-term agreement with Samsung Electronics to supply ultra-high purity industrial gases for its latest semiconductor facilities in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.

Linde is currently the main supplier of industrial gases to Samsung's existing facilities in Pyeongtaek. This second agreement to build, own and operate air separation plants in this latest world-class manufacturing complex cements Linde's position as a strategic partner for Samsung, the world's largest semiconductor manufacturer. Once the project is commissioned, the Pyeongtaek complex will be Linde's single largest gases supply site in the world for an electronics customer.

Samsung's new facility will deploy state-of-the-art technologies to accelerate the company's next-generation chip design and production, in order to meet the rising demand for semiconductors around the world.

"We are proud to have been selected yet again to supply Samsung's world-class semiconductor facilities, shortly after the safe and on-time delivery of our previous project," said B.S. Sung, Head of South Korea, Linde. "Our successful partnership spans more than 42 years and we look forward to continue providing Samsung with a safe, reliable and cost-effective supply of industrial gases and innovative technologies well into the future."

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (€25 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

