Masco Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

“In the face of an uncertain and dynamic environment, we delivered an exceptional quarter while maintaining our top priority of employee safety,” said Masco President and CEO, Keith Allman. “I could not be prouder of our entire organization. These results demonstrate our ability to execute and the strength of our team. We leveraged strong demand and focused cost control to deliver profitable growth,” said Allman.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of branded home improvement and building products, reported its third quarter results.

2020 Third Quarter Commentary

On a reported basis, compared to third quarter 2019: Net sales increased 16 percent to $2.0 billion; in local currency, net sales increased 15 percent In local currency, North American sales increased 16 percent and international sales increased 9 percent Gross margins increased 230 basis points to 37.9 percent from 35.6 percent Operating profit increased 47 percent to $424 million Operating margins increased 460 basis points to 21.4 percent from 16.8 percent Income from continuing operations increased to $1.05 per share, compared to $0.56 per share

Compared to third quarter 2019, results for key financial measures, as adjusted for certain items (see Exhibit A) and with a normalized tax rate of 26 percent, were as follows: Gross margins increased 210 basis points to 38.0 percent compared to 35.9 percent Operating profit increased 43 percent to $425 million from $298 million Operating margins increased 400 basis points to 21.4 percent compared to 17.4 percent Income from continuing operations increased to $1.04 per share, compared to $0.60 per share

Liquidity at the end of the third quarter was $2.3 billion, including full availability on $1.0 billion revolving credit facility

Plumbing Products’ net sales increased 13 percent (12 percent excluding the impact of foreign currency)

Decorative Architectural Products’ net sales increased 19 percent

“We expect strong demand for our products to continue in the fourth quarter,” said Allman. “Our lower ticket, repair and remodel-oriented products are well positioned to capitalize on consumers’ increased interest in enhancing their homes,” continued Allman. “Additionally, while there is continued uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our demonstrated ability to execute and our strong liquidity position will enable us to resume our share repurchase program in the fourth quarter.”

The third quarter 2020 supplemental material, including a presentation in PDF format, is available on Masco’s website at www.masco.com.

MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in millions, except per common share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 1,983 $ 1,716 $ 5,328 $ 5,068 Cost of sales 1,231 1,105 3,401 3,262 Gross profit 752 611 1,927 1,806 Selling, general and administrative expenses 328 322 939 964 Impairment charge for other intangible assets — — — 9 Operating profit 424 289 988 833 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (40 ) (39 ) (110 ) (119 ) Other, net (4 ) (9 ) (22 ) (17 ) (44 ) (48 ) (132 ) (136 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 380 241 856 697 Income tax expense 87 66 202 181 Income from continuing operations 293 175 654 516 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net — (37 ) 411 1 Net income 293 138 1,065 517 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 18 12 36 35 Net income attributable to Masco Corporation $ 275 $ 126 $ 1,029 $ 482 Income (loss) per common share attributable to Masco Corporation (diluted): Income from continuing operations $ 1.05 $ 0.56 $ 2.31 $ 1.65 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net — (0.12 ) 1.54 — Net income $ 1.05 $ 0.44 $ 3.85 $ 1.65 Average diluted common shares outstanding 261 287 266 290 Amounts attributable to Masco Corporation: Income from continuing operations $ 275 $ 163 $ 618 $ 481 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net — (37 ) 411 1 Net income attributable to Masco Corporation $ 275 $ 126 $ 1,029 $ 482 Historical information is available on our website.

MASCO CORPORATION Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross Profit, Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, and Operating Profit Reconciliations Net sales $ 1,983 $ 1,716 $ 5,328 $ 5,068 Gross profit, as reported $ 752 $ 611 $ 1,927 $ 1,806 Rationalization charges 1 5 7 7 Gross profit, as adjusted $ 753 $ 616 $ 1,934 $ 1,813 Gross margin, as reported 37.9 % 35.6 % 36.2 % 35.6 % Gross margin, as adjusted 38.0 % 35.9 % 36.3 % 35.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses, as reported $ 328 $ 322 $ 939 $ 964 Rationalization charges — 4 2 4 Selling, general and administrative expenses, as adjusted $ 328 $ 318 $ 937 $ 960 Selling, general and administrative expenses as percent of net sales, as reported 16.5 % 18.8 % 17.6 % 19.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses as percent of net sales, as adjusted 16.5 % 18.5 % 17.6 % 18.9 % Operating profit, as reported $ 424 $ 289 $ 988 $ 833 Rationalization charges 1 9 9 11 Impairment charge for other intangible assets — — — 9 Operating profit, as adjusted $ 425 $ 298 $ 997 $ 853 Operating margin, as reported 21.4 % 16.8 % 18.5 % 16.4 % Operating margin, as adjusted 21.4 % 17.4 % 18.7 % 16.8 % Historical information is available on our website.

MASCO CORPORATION Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in millions, except per common share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income Per Common Share Reconciliations Income from continuing operations before income taxes, as reported $ 380 $ 241 $ 856 $ 697 Rationalization charges 1 9 9 11 Impairment charge for other intangible assets — — — 9 Pension costs associated with expected terminated plans 6 — 17 — (Earnings) from equity investments, net (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 6 — 6 — Income from continuing operations before income taxes, as adjusted 392 249 887 716 Tax at 26% rate (102 ) (65 ) (231 ) (186 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 18 12 36 35 Income from continuing operations, as adjusted $ 272 $ 172 $ 620 $ 495 Income from continuing operations per common share, as adjusted $ 1.04 $ 0.60 $ 2.33 $ 1.71 Average diluted common shares outstanding 261 287 266 290 Historical information is available on our website.

MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data - Unaudited September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (dollars in millions) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Balance Sheet Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash investments $ 1,326 $ 697 Receivables 1,262 997 Prepaid expenses and other 88 90 Inventories 811 754 Assets held for sale — 173 Total Current Assets 3,487 2,711 Property and equipment, net 878 878 Operating lease right-of-use assets 156 176 Goodwill 528 509 Other intangible assets, net 253 259 Other assets 273 139 Assets held for sale — 355 Total Assets $ 5,575 $ 5,027 Liabilities Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 933 $ 697 Notes payable 5 2 Accrued liabilities 799 700 Liabilities held for sale — 149 Total Current Liabilities 1,737 1,548 Long-term debt 2,787 2,771 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 143 162 Other liabilities 567 589 Liabilities held for sale — 13 Total Liabilities 5,234 5,083 Equity 341 (56 ) Total Liabilities and Equity $ 5,575 $ 5,027

As of September 30, 2020 2019 Other Financial Data Working Capital Days Receivable days 55 55 Inventory days 70 72 Payable days 74 68 Working capital $ 1,140 $ 1,146 Working capital as a % of sales (LTM) 16.4 % 17.1 % Historical information is available on our website.

MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Other Financial Data - Unaudited For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash Flows From (For) Operating Activities: Cash provided by operating activities $ 590 $ 754 Working capital changes (17 ) (149 ) Net cash from operating activities 573 605 Cash Flows From (For) Financing Activities: Retirement of notes (400 ) — Purchase of Company common stock (602 ) (440 ) Cash dividends paid (108 ) (105 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest (23 ) (42 ) Issuance of notes, net of issuance costs 415 — Debt extinguishment costs (5 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 26 23 Employee withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation (25 ) (21 ) Increase (decrease) in debt, net 1 (3 ) Credit Agreement and other financing costs — (2 ) Net cash for financing activities (721 ) (590 ) Cash Flows From (For) Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (72 ) (111 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (24 ) — Proceeds from disposition of businesses, net of cash disposed 868 2 Other, net (2 ) 5 Net cash from (for) investing activities 770 (104 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash investments 7 10 Cash and Cash Investments: Increase (decrease) for the period 629 (79 ) At January 1 697 559 At September 30 $ 1,326 $ 480

As of September 30, 2020 2019 Liquidity Cash and cash investments $ 1,326 $ 480 Revolver availability 1,000 1,000 Total Liquidity $ 2,326 $ 1,480 Historical information is available on our website.

MASCO CORPORATION Segment Data - Unaudited For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Plumbing Products Net sales $ 1,141 $ 1,006 13 % $ 2,964 $ 2,958 — % Operating profit, as reported $ 271 $ 179 $ 583 $ 530 Operating margin, as reported 23.8 % 17.8 % 19.7 % 17.9 % Rationalization charges — 9 5 11 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity — — 1 — Operating profit, as adjusted 271 188 589 541 Operating margin, as adjusted 23.8 % 18.7 % 19.9 % 18.3 % Depreciation and amortization 21 20 61 59 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 292 $ 208 $ 650 $ 600 Decorative Architectural Products Net sales $ 842 $ 710 19 % $ 2,364 $ 2,110 12 % Operating profit, as reported $ 179 $ 134 $ 475 $ 380 Operating margin, as reported 21.3 % 18.9 % 20.1 % 18.0 % Rationalization charges 1 — 3 — Impairment charge for other intangible assets — — — 9 Operating profit, as adjusted 180 134 478 389 Operating margin, as adjusted 21.4 % 18.9 % 20.2 % 18.4 % Depreciation and amortization 10 11 31 31 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 190 $ 145 $ 509 $ 420 Total Net sales $ 1,983 $ 1,716 16 % $ 5,328 $ 5,068 5 % Operating profit, as reported - segment $ 450 $ 313 $ 1,058 $ 910 General corporate expense, net (26) (24) (70) (77) Operating profit, as reported 424 289 988 833 Operating margin, as reported 21.4 % 16.8 % 18.5 % 16.4 % Rationalization charges - segment 1 9 8 11 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity - segment — — 1 — Impairment charge for other intangible assets — — — 9 Operating profit, as adjusted 425 298 997 853 Operating margin, as adjusted 21.4 % 17.4 % 18.7 % 16.8 % Depreciation and amortization - segment 31 31 92 90 Depreciation and amortization - non-operating 2 2 6 7 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 458 $ 331 $ 1,095 $ 950 Historical information is available on our website.

MASCO CORPORATION North American and International Data - Unaudited For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change North American Net sales $ 1,599 $ 1,374 16 % $ 4,337 $ 4,033 8 % Operating profit, as reported $ 368 $ 262 $ 899 $ 759 Operating margin, as reported 23.0 % 19.1 % 20.7 % 18.8 % Rationalization charges 1 9 8 11 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity — — 1 — Impairment charge for other intangible assets — — — 9 Operating profit, as adjusted 369 271 908 779 Operating margin, as adjusted 23.1 % 19.7 % 20.9 % 19.3 % Depreciation and amortization 21 21 60 61 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 390 $ 292 $ 968 $ 840 International Net sales $ 384 $ 342 12 % $ 991 $ 1,035 (4) % Operating profit, as reported $ 82 $ 51 $ 159 $ 151 Operating margin, as reported 21.4 % 14.9 % 16.0 % 14.6 % Depreciation and amortization 10 10 32 29 EBITDA $ 92 $ 61 $ 191 $ 180 Total Net sales $ 1,983 $ 1,716 16 % $ 5,328 $ 5,068 5 % Operating profit, as reported - segment $ 450 $ 313 $ 1,058 $ 910 General corporate expense, net (26) (24) (70) (77) Operating profit, as reported 424 289 988 833 Operating margin, as reported 21.4 % 16.8 % 18.5 % 16.4 % Rationalization charges - segment 1 9 8 11 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity — — 1 — Impairment charge for other intangible assets — — — 9 Operating profit, as adjusted 425 298 997 853 Operating margin, as adjusted 21.4 % 17.4 % 18.7 % 16.8 % Depreciation and amortization - segment 31 31 92 90 Depreciation and amortization - non-operating 2 2 6 7 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 458 $ 331 $ 1,095 $ 950 Historical information is available on our website.

