 

Cubic Advances SLATE LVC Core Enabling Technologies for Naval Air Systems Command

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) business division was awarded an $8.5 million task order under the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) basic ordering agreement to continue the maturation of the Secure Live Virtual and Constructive Advanced Training Environment (SLATE) core enabling technologies for F/A-18 and EA-18G Program Office (PMA-265).

After the highly successful Advanced Technology Demonstration (ATD) in September 2018 that validated full Synthetic Inject to Live (SITL) LVC technologies, NAVAIR awarded Cubic a task order to further mature the system’s capabilities and reduce risk in transitioning SITL-LVC to the Fleet. The work will be performed supporting the Advanced LVC IPT team to prepare the system for demonstration of advanced guising and replication of the near-peer threat using Live F/A-18 Super Hornets and Virtual F-35 participants conducting advanced fighter integration tactics.

“Our success with the ATD proved that a blended LVC training environment solution is mature and a critical enabler for the most realistic training scenarios needed to prepare our operators for the near peer threat,” said Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions. “This next task order to advance these essential technologies, further positions us as a market leader in interoperable LVC Air Combat Training capabilities. This work and preparation for a follow-on demonstration will enable a broader audience of warfighters to observe firsthand the capabilities that can be fielded today.”

The work being performed builds on the success of the SLATE-ATD and further reduces risk for the Services to deliver SITL LVC capability rapidly to the Fleet. The SLATE ATD is the only solution that has been demonstrated at a large force exercise scale, in a joint operational training environment. Additionally, it supports actual Fleet aircraft operating at multiple security levels, demonstrating encryption concepts, and cross domain solution LVC rulesets.

SITL-LVC brings advanced guising and replication of the near peer threat environment (in both density and capabilities) needed to close training proficiency gaps for Fleet aircrew. This task order adds the Navy’s Next Generation Threat System (NGTS) constructive force generator and includes integration of Virtual F-35 participants expanding upon capabilities demonstrated in September 2018.

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide.

