 

Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP to Begin Trading on OTCQX

Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP (NEO: SVX.U) (NEO: SVX.RT.U) (OTCQX: SBVRF) (the “REIT LP”) announced that the REIT LP has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. The REIT LP will trade under the symbol “SBVRF,” starting on October 28, 2020. The REIT LP continues to also trade on the Neo Exchange Inc. (the “Exchange”) in Canada under the symbols “SVX.U” and “SVX.RT.U.”

The REIT LP also recently announced that it has agreed to grant an aggregate of up to 24,116,750 million contingent rights (the “Contingent Rights”) to holders of Restricted Voting Units that are not redeemed in connection with the REIT LP’s previously announced qualifying transaction (the “Qualifying Transaction”) and to holders of Restricted Voting Units that are issued in connection therewith, which Contingent Rights will be issued to holders of record on the day following the closing of the Qualifying Transaction (the “Closing”). The holders of Contingent Rights will be entitled to receive one limited partnership unit (“LP Units”) for every five Contingents Rights held, upon the earlier of (a) the listing of the REIT LP units on a recognized major U.S. exchange, and (b) cannabis production and sale becoming federally legal in the United States. The REIT LP expects to close the Qualifying Transaction in early November 2020.

“We are pleased to announce that we have qualified to trade on the OTCQX market, which marks another milestone in our effort to provide investors with greater access to our securities. We believe that the combination of growth and an estimated 6.5% yield offered by the REIT LP’s initial portfolio of 15 industrial and retail assets, as well as our high-quality platform as the second cannabis REIT, will be attractive to investors worldwide,” said the REIT LP's CEO Richard Acosta.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP

Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP is a limited partnership established under the Limited Partnerships Act (Ontario) formed for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, equity exchange, asset acquisition, equity purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination involving the REIT LP that will qualify as its qualifying transaction for the purposes of the rules of the Exchange. The REIT LP is a special purpose acquisition corporation for the purposes of the rules of the Exchange. The REIT LP's Restricted Voting Units and Rights are listed on the Exchange under the symbols "SVX.U" and "SVX.RT.U", respectively.

