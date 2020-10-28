 

Cerevel Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Neuroscience Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 12:00  |  30   |   |   

Business combination transaction with Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp II, a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Perceptive Advisors, completed on October 27, 2020

Combined company renamed Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Cerevel Therapeutics common stock and warrants commence trading today on the Nasdaq Capital Markets under ticker symbols “CERE” and “CEREW” respectively

Net proceeds from this transaction totaled approximately $440 million, combining funds held in Arya II’s trust account and a concurrent PIPE financing

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevel Therapeutics, a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, announced the completion of its business combination with Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp II (Nasdaq: ARYBU; or “Arya II”), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by Perceptive Advisors. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., the resulting combined company, will commence trading its shares under the symbol “CERE” and its warrants under the symbol “CEREW” today on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Net proceeds from this transaction totaled approximately $440 million, which included funds held in Arya II’s trust account and the concurrent private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing. The shareholders of Arya II approved the transaction on October 26, 2020. The transaction was previously approved by Cerevel Therapeutics shareholders. Cerevel Therapeutics’ management team, led by Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Tony Coles, M.D., will continue to lead the combined company.

“At Cerevel, we seek to become the premier neuroscience company by leveraging our deep expertise and understanding of neurocircuitry with our focus on receptor selectivity,” said Dr. Coles, “I want to thank our investors, our employees, our founders at Bain Capital and Pfizer and our Board for making this transaction a success and ensuring that we have resources necessary to develop our extensive pipeline. We seek to transform what is possible in neuroscience and make a profound difference in the lives of people with schizophrenia, anxiety, epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Brixton Metals and High Power Exploration Sign Heads of Agreement for an Earn-In, Joint Venture of ...
Standard Lithium Featured on Critical Minerals Segment of Fox Business Networks “Mornings with ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Reports on Pre-development Activities at the Back River Gold Project
STMicroelectronics Introduces World’s First All-in-One, Multi-Zone, Direct Time-of-Flight Module
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
Panoro Minerals Delineating New Porphyry Discovery at Humamantata Project, Peru
AVITA Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...