Cerevel Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Neuroscience Company

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevel Therapeutics, a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, announced the completion of its business combination with Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp II (Nasdaq: ARYBU; or “Arya II”), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by Perceptive Advisors. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., the resulting combined company, will commence trading its shares under the symbol “CERE” and its warrants under the symbol “CEREW” today on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Net proceeds from this transaction totaled approximately $440 million, which included funds held in Arya II’s trust account and the concurrent private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing. The shareholders of Arya II approved the transaction on October 26, 2020. The transaction was previously approved by Cerevel Therapeutics shareholders. Cerevel Therapeutics’ management team, led by Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Tony Coles, M.D., will continue to lead the combined company.

“At Cerevel, we seek to become the premier neuroscience company by leveraging our deep expertise and understanding of neurocircuitry with our focus on receptor selectivity,” said Dr. Coles, “I want to thank our investors, our employees, our founders at Bain Capital and Pfizer and our Board for making this transaction a success and ensuring that we have resources necessary to develop our extensive pipeline. We seek to transform what is possible in neuroscience and make a profound difference in the lives of people with schizophrenia, anxiety, epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease.”