ORBCOMM Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

The following financial highlights are in thousands of dollars and unaudited.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Recurring Service Revenues $ 36,393 $ 39,161 $ 113,252 $ 115,196 Other Service Revenues 3,345 1,389 5,439 4,099 Total Service Revenues 39,738 40,550 118,691 119,295 Product Sales 22,004 28,643 65,962 83,036 Total Revenues 61,742 69,193 184,653 202,331 Net Loss Attributable to ORBCOMM Inc. Common Stockholders (5,525 ) (4,025 ) (19,170 ) (15,934 ) Basic EPS (0.07 ) (0.05 ) (0.25 ) (0.20 ) EBITDA (1) 12,883 15,128 34,985 39,872 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 14,324 $ 16,939 $ 39,945 $ 46,242

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

“We’re pleased that our third quarter results for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA exceeded expectations despite a difficult macro environment,” said Marc Eisenberg, ORBCOMM’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our Company’s integration plan, which has delivered enhanced efficiencies and greater scale, led to third quarter Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.2% and a record $18.7 million in cash flow from operations, an $8.8 million increase over the prior year. We’re seeing the convergence of our investments in innovation positioning ORBCOMM to further expand its customer base and gain incremental market share. I’m excited about the next phase of ORBCOMM’s evolution, which builds on the integration framework in place, leverages key strategic partnerships and sets the stage to achieve long-term organic revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth.”

Financial Results

Revenues

Total Revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $61.7 million compared to $56.7 million in the second quarter this year.

Service Revenues increased to $39.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $38.4 million in the prior quarter this year. Recurring Service Revenues were $36.4 million in the third quarter, a $0.6 million decline from the second quarter as certain customers in the oil and gas and heavy equipment markets limited usage of our services in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Other Service Revenues were $3.3 million in the third quarter, an increase of $2 million over the prior year period largely driven by one-time software license revenues. As of September 30, 2020, total billable subscriber communicators were about 2.17 million as a result of adding approximately 40,000 net subscribers in the quarter, and deactivating 90,000 subscribers, which were predominantly not generating revenue but incurring costs, as part of the Company’s platform integration efforts.

Product Sales were $22 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $18.3 million in the second quarter, as several large, existing customers within the Company’s North American transportation business increased hardware deployments.

Gross Margin (1)

GAAP Service Gross Margin, inclusive of depreciation and amortization expense, was 56.9% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 58.6% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP Service Gross Margin, excluding depreciation and amortization expense, was 67.4% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 69% in the prior year period. The year-over-year decline was largely due to the acceleration of deferred revenues recognized in the prior year period associated with the expired AT&T contract.

GAAP Product Gross Margin, inclusive of depreciation and amortization expense, was 26.5% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 28.9% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP Product Gross Margin, excluding depreciation and amortization expense, was 29% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 31.4% in the same period last year. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to lower product revenue on approximately $2 million of fixed costs.

Operating Expenses

Operating Expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $32.5 million compared to $34.7 million for the same period in 2019. The $2.2 million decrease was primarily driven by reductions in travel and entertainment, professional fees, labor costs, and marketing expenses, as well as lower product development costs.

Net Income (Loss) and Earnings Per Share

Net Loss Attributable to ORBCOMM Inc. Common Stockholders for the third quarter of 2020 was $5.5 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to a Net Loss of $4 million, or $0.05 per share in the third quarter of 2019.



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (1)

EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was $12.9 million compared to $15.1 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was $14.3 million compared to $16.9 million in the prior year period but increased from the $11.9 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to the flow-through impact from lower revenue, mainly product sales, partially offset by reduced operating expenses. The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 23.2% in the third quarter of 2020, slightly down versus the prior year period but up sequentially as the Company recovers from the pandemic.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2020, Cash and Cash Equivalents totaled $76.3 million, an increase of $14 million in the quarter. Cash Flow from Operations totaled $18.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of about $9 million over the prior year period primarily driven by improvements in working capital. Capital Expenditures were $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. Subsequent to the third quarter, the Company repurchased $30 million of its senior secured notes and is actively exploring refinancing options.

Strategic Partnership Update

On October 27, 2020, the Company announced that its long-standing strategic partnership with Inmarsat, the world leader in global mobile satellite communications, has been enhanced and extended through at least 2035. The two companies will collaborate on joint product innovation and distribution of next-generation IoT satellite services, telematics devices and end-to-end solutions that offer the best-in-class combination of high bandwidth data packets with low-cost terminals. As part of this partnership, ORBCOMM and Inmarsat are developing a next-generation service called OGx, which is expected to become available in 2022 and features two new offerings to address future customer demand. The first is a higher data rate service designed to be nearly 40 times faster than the current IsatData Pro service, allowing for much larger messages and faster delivery times. The second offering is designed to be extremely power-efficient to support daily messages for multiple years on a satellite terminal utilizing a single AA battery, making it ideal for remote monitoring and environmental sensing applications. In addition to supporting the OGx service through its L-band constellation, Inmarsat will distribute ORBCOMM’s portfolio of OGx telematics devices globally through its extensive commercial and government sales channels. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with Inmarsat to deliver the industry’s best satellite offering with the broadest geographic coverage, the most regulatory authorizations and best value to users.

Outlook (2)

Many areas around the world are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, making it difficult to anticipate future business trends. In addition, customer demand for the Company’s subscription model offering affects hardware sales near-term but benefits service revenues long-term. Taking these factors into consideration, the Company expects fourth quarter Total Revenues to be between $60 million and $64 million and anticipates Adjusted EBITDA margin to be between 22.5% and 23.5%. The Company intends to provide first quarter 2021 guidance during the earnings conference call in late February.

(2) The Company’s outlook includes non-GAAP measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which exclude charges or credits not indicative of core operations, which may include but not be limited to stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related and integration costs, impairment loss, and other significant items that currently cannot be predicted. The exact amount of these charges or credits are not currently determinable, but may be significant. Accordingly, the Company is unable to provide equivalent reconciliations from GAAP to non-GAAP for these financial measures.

Investment Community Conference Call

About ORBCOMM Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

ORBCOMM Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Service revenues $ 39,738 $ 40,550 $ 118,691 $ 119,295 Product sales 22,004 28,643 65,962 83,036 Total revenues 61,742 69,193 184,653 202,331 Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below: Cost of services 12,968 12,568 38,608 39,123 Cost of product sales 15,629 19,640 46,121 58,275 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 16,417 18,211 53,621 52,842 Product development 3,308 3,686 9,912 11,385 Depreciation and amortization 12,654 12,794 38,427 37,998 Acquisition-related and integration costs 134 4 336 693 Income (loss) from operations 632 2,290 (2,372 ) 2,015 Other income (expense): Interest income 260 444 941 1,408 Other (expense) income (421 ) 188 (921 ) 130 Interest expense (5,225 ) (5,287 ) (15,881 ) (15,850 ) Total other expense (5,386 ) (4,655 ) (15,861 ) (14,312 ) Loss before income taxes (4,754 ) (2,365 ) (18,233 ) (12,297 ) Income tax expense 789 1,504 788 3,354 Net loss (5,543 ) (3,869 ) (19,021 ) (15,651 ) Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (18 ) 144 149 271 Net loss attributable to ORBCOMM Inc. $ (5,525 ) $ (4,013 ) $ (19,170 ) $ (15,922 ) Net loss attributable to ORBCOMM Inc.

common stockholders $ (5,525 ) $ (4,025 ) $ (19,170 ) $ (15,934 ) Per share information-basic: Net loss attributable to ORBCOMM Inc.

common stockholders $ (0.07 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.20 ) Per share information-diluted: Net loss attributable to ORBCOMM Inc.

common stockholders $ (0.07 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.20 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 77,962 79,695 78,115 79,591 Diluted 77,962 79,695 78,115 79,591

ORBCOMM Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par value and share data)

September 30,

2020 December 31, (Unaudited) 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,346 $ 54,258 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $7,767 and $4,480, respectively 53,928 60,595 Inventories 34,239 39,881 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,773 18,003 Total current assets 180,286 172,737 Satellite network and other equipment, net 132,762 145,553 Goodwill 166,129 166,129 Intangible assets, net 63,728 73,280 Other assets 20,252 23,149 Deferred income taxes 145 132 Total assets $ 563,302 $ 580,980 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,769 $ 16,722 Accrued liabilities 41,659 36,951 Current portion of deferred revenue 6,188 3,865 Total current liabilities 61,616 57,538 Note payable – related party 1,332 1,275 Notes payable, net of unamortized deferred issuance costs 247,265 246,683 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 3,119 6,771 Deferred tax liabilities 13,726 14,894 Other liabilities 14,015 16,303 Total liabilities 341,073 343,464 Commitments and contingencies Equity: ORBCOMM Inc. stockholders’ equity Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.001; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 40,624 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 406 406 Common stock, par value $0.001; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 77,972,828 and 78,062,451 shares issued at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 78 78 Additional paid-in capital 450,403 447,681 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5 ) (1,013 ) Accumulated deficit (230,112 ) (210,942 ) Total ORBCOMM Inc. stockholders’ equity 220,770 236,210 Noncontrolling interests 1,459 1,306 Total equity 222,229 237,516 Total liabilities and equity $ 563,302 $ 580,980

ORBCOMM Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (19,021 ) $ (15,651 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Change in allowance for doubtful accounts 4,386 1,766 Change in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration — (2,063 ) Amortization and write-off of deferred financing fees 582 582 Depreciation and amortization 38,427 37,998 Stock-based compensation 4,475 5,406 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 835 (194 ) Deferred income taxes (1,194 ) (1,097 ) Other 1,665 1,971 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 2,591 (5,972 ) Inventories 5,703 (3,973 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,095 (3,338 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,344 6,960 Deferred revenue (1,328 ) (348 ) Other liabilities (2,123 ) (1,246 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 39,437 20,801 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (14,710 ) (16,234 ) Capital expenditures associated with the subscription model (894 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (15,604 ) (16,234 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchases of common stock under share repurchase program (2,527 ) (7,875 ) Payments under revolving credit facility (15,000 ) — Proceeds under revolving credit facility 15,000 — Payments under the Paycheck Protection Program (7,588 ) — Proceeds under the Paycheck Protection Program 7,588 — Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 430 604 Net cash used in financing activities (2,097 ) (7,271 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 352 (158 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 22,088 (2,862 ) Beginning of period 54,258 53,766 End of period $ 76,346 $ 50,904 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for: Interest $ 10,136 $ 10,000 Income taxes $ 3,826 $ 2,439

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table reconciles Net Loss Attributable to ORBCOMM Inc. to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods shown:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands and unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjustments to EBITDA Net loss attributable to ORBCOMM Inc. $ (5,525 ) $ (4,013 ) $ (19,170 ) $ (15,922 ) Income tax expense 789 1,504 788 3,354 Interest income (260 ) (444 ) (941 ) (1,408 ) Interest expense 5,225 5,287 15,881 15,850 Depreciation and amortization 12,654 12,794 38,427 37,998 EBITDA $ 12,883 $ 15,128 $ 34,985 $ 39,872 Adjustments to Adjusted EBITDA Stock-based compensation 1,325 1,663 4,475 5,406 Noncontrolling interests (18 ) 144 149 271 Acquisition-related and integration costs 134 4 336 693 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,324 $ 16,939 $ 39,945 $ 46,242

The following tables reconcile GAAP Service Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Service Gross Margin and GAAP Product Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Product Gross Margin for the periods shown:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands , except margin data and unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Service revenue $ 39,738 $ 40,550 $ 118,691 $ 119,295 Minus – Cost of services, including depreciation and amortization expense 17,146 16,804 51,253 51,858 GAAP Service gross profit $ 22,592 $ 23,746 $ 67,438 $ 67,437 Plus – Depreciation and amortization expense 4,178 4,236 12,645 12,735 Non-GAAP Service gross profit $ 26,770 $ 27,982 $ 80,083 $ 80,172 GAAP Service gross margin 56.9 % 58.6 % 56.8 % 56.5 % Non-GAAP Service gross margin 67.4 % 69.0 % 67.5 % 67.2 %





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands , except margin data and unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Product sales $ 22,004 $ 28,643 $ 65,962 $ 83,036 Minus – Cost of product, including depreciation and amortization expense 16,163 20,352 47,685 60,385 GAAP Product gross profit $ 5,841 $ 8,291 $ 18,277 $ 22,651 Plus – Depreciation and amortization expense 534 712 1,564 2,110 Non-GAAP Product gross profit $ 6,375 $ 9,003 $ 19,841 $ 24,761 GAAP Product gross margin 26.5 % 28.9 % 27.7 % 27.3 % Non-GAAP Product gross margin 29.0 % 31.4 % 30.1 % 29.8 %

ORBCOMM publicly reports its financial information in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“US GAAP”). To facilitate external analysis of the Company’s operating performance, ORBCOMM also presents financial information that are considered “non-GAAP financial measures” under Regulation G and related reporting requirements promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, Net Income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different than those presented by other companies. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Service Gross Margin and Non-GAAP Product Gross Margin are not performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and are therefore considered non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation tables are presented above.

The Company’s outlook includes non-GAAP measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which exclude charges or credits not indicative of core operations, which may include but not be limited to stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related and integration costs, impairment loss, and other significant items that currently cannot be predicted. The exact amount of these charges or credits are not currently determinable, but may be significant. Accordingly, the Company is unable to provide equivalent reconciliations from GAAP to non-GAAP for these financial measures.

EBITDA is defined as earnings attributable to ORBCOMM Inc. before interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and loss on debt extinguishment. ORBCOMM believes EBITDA is useful to its management and investors in evaluating operating performance because it is one of the primary measures used to evaluate the economic productivity of the Company’s operations, including its ability to obtain and maintain its customers, its ability to operate its business effectively, the efficiency of its employees and the profitability associated with their performance. It also helps ORBCOMM’s management and investors to meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of the Company’s operations from period to period on a consistent basis by removing the impact of its financing transactions and the depreciation and amortization impact of capital investments from its operating results. In addition, ORBCOMM management uses EBITDA in presentations to its board of directors to enable it to have the same measurement of operating performance used by management and for planning purposes, including the preparation of the annual operating budget.

The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, noncontrolling interests, impairment loss, and acquisition-related and integration costs, is useful to investors to evaluate the Company’s core operating results and financial performance because it excludes items that are significant non-cash or non-recurring expenses reflected in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenues.

Non-GAAP Service Gross Margin is defined as Non-GAAP Service gross profit divided by Service Revenue. Non-GAAP Service gross profit is defined as Service Revenue, minus costs of services (including depreciation and amortization expense) plus depreciation and amortization expense. Non-GAAP Product Gross Margin is defined as Non-GAAP Product gross profit divided by Product Sales. Non-GAAP Product gross profit is defined as Product Sales, minus cost of product (including depreciation and amortization expense) plus depreciation and amortization expense. The Company believes that Non-GAAP Service Gross Margin and Non-GAAP Product Gross Margin are useful to evaluate and compare the results of the Company’s operations from period to period on a consistent basis by removing the depreciation and amortization impact of capital investments from its operating results.