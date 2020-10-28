 

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Delivers Recombinant Spider Silk Silkworm Eggs to Production Facility in Vietnam

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Company” or “Kraig Labs”), announces that it has delivered its latest batch of spider silk silkworm eggs to its production facility in Vietnam.

This delivery marks the first shipment of the Company specialized recombinant spider silk silkworm eggs to Vietnam since the global outbreak of COVID-19. With restrictions on operations and travel in Vietnam now lifting, the Company is able to resume the scale up of spider silk production.

“With our silkworms now delivered, we are moving quickly, resuming production, and working to develop opportunities with apparel brands to bring exciting new products to market,” said CEO and Founder Kim Thompson. “We believe that this delivery puts us back on track with our plans for production and further commercialization opportunities.”

Operations at the Company’s production facility in Vietnam have now resumed and production scale up is underway.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company, is a developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company’s future and expectations other than historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “estimated,” “hopes,” “if,” “develops,” “researching,” “research,” “pilot,” “potential,” “could” or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, LLC
(720) 288-8495
ir@KraigLabs.com


