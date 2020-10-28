Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Delivers Recombinant Spider Silk Silkworm Eggs to Production Facility in Vietnam

This delivery marks the first shipment of the Company specialized recombinant spider silk silkworm eggs to Vietnam since the global outbreak of COVID-19. With restrictions on operations and travel in Vietnam now lifting, the Company is able to resume the scale up of spider silk production.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Company” or “Kraig Labs”), announces that it has delivered its latest batch of spider silk silkworm eggs to its production facility in Vietnam.

“With our silkworms now delivered, we are moving quickly, resuming production, and working to develop opportunities with apparel brands to bring exciting new products to market,” said CEO and Founder Kim Thompson. “We believe that this delivery puts us back on track with our plans for production and further commercialization opportunities.”

Operations at the Company’s production facility in Vietnam have now resumed and production scale up is underway.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company, is a developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

