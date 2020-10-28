 

E-retail app, Wholee Prime, hits 500k downloads, positions itself as ethical challenger to traditional e-commerce giants

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Singapore-based shopping app Wholee Prime (www.wholeeprime.com) continues to see significant growth both in downloads and membership since its August launch. The challenger-app is approaching half-a-million UK downloads on Google Play, establishing itself as a clear rival to other online retail giants, including Amazon and eBay. In the UK alone the app boasts over 30,000 members, a threefold increase since September.

Commenting on the news, a Wholee Prime spokesperson explained they were "thrilled by the continued growth of the app," adding that the app's success "justified their belief in a simmering appetite among UK consumers for a new way of shopping online that does away with marketing gimmicks, shadowy sales tactics, and price hikes."

Wholee's success is set against a wider backdrop of consumer malcontent for retail apps, which is fuelled by persistent allegations of supplier exploitation, opaque pricing, and poor staff working conditions. The coronavirus pandemic has exposed major shortcomings in traditional e-commerce business models that allow third-party sellers to 'price gouge' consumers by exploiting spikes in demand to inflate the prices of everyday essential items during lockdown.

Alongside this 'price gouging' are spiralling commission fees, with third-party merchants charging anywhere from 10 to 35 percent in some cases, resulting in inflated pricing for consumers.

Wholee Prime, however, does away with these pricing tactics. The price paid is the price set by the manufacturer. Consumers avoid hidden costs and 'price gouging' as they get access to a new shopping destination where the price of every product reflects the actual wholesale cost and nothing more.

A spokesperson for Wholee Prime concluded: "Unfavourable business models fail to put the customer first. At Wholee we are committed to our pioneering alternative that offers the best and most transparent service for consumers where they get access to millions of consumer fashion and lifestyle products by directly connecting with over 100,000 manufacturers around the world."

About Wholee Prime

Singapore-based shopping app, Wholee Prime, works by connecting members with over 100,000 manufacturers from across the globe. It offers them access to millions of modern consumer fashion and lifestyle products across a wide range of categories, including clothing; home and living; beauty and grooming; gadget and fashion accessories; automotive accessories; and office stationery.

Members of Wholee Prime also benefit from 24/7 customer service support and access to over a million products that are all subject to Prime benefits, including priority packaging, fast delivery, and air express delivery. With membership starting at as little as £0.50 a month, the free-to-download members-only app gives users access to a radical new global shopping platform that offers a zero-mark-up pricing model where users only pay for the production cost on millions of products across a range of categories, including modern consumer fashion, lifestyle and beauty products. The price paid is the price set by the manufacturer and saves consumers from having to pay for distribution and marketing costs they usually face.



