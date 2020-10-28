CorVel’s Vasantha Prammagnanam Wins Business Insurance 2020 Women to Watch Award

 

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasantha Prammagnanam, Vice President of Information Systems at CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL), has been named a winner of the 2020 Women to Watch award by Business Insurance. The award program, which began in 2006, recognizes women leaders doing outstanding work in risk management and commercial insurance.

The award recognizes Prammagnanam’s contributions to the insurance industry, her focus on enhancing technology tools to improve the claims management process, and her work to advocate for women in the industry, specifically in technology.

“Vasantha has been a valued part of CorVel’s team for nearly 20 years, and we are thrilled that she is being honored,” said Michael Combs, CorVel’s Chief Executive Officer. “Vasantha is an inspiring leader who motivates everyone around her to achieve their goals. We are lucky to have her on our team.”

The Business Insurance Women to Watch Awards is the only program that celebrates leading women from every facet of the commercial insurance industry including, risk management, and related fields such as consulting and law. After a rigorous nomination process, honorees are recognized for their accomplishments, expertise, leadership, and future prospects. Hundreds of nominations were reviewed by editorial staff, and finalists were selected after multiple rounds of judging.

Business Insurance will recognize honorees during a virtual awards event on December 10. To learn more about the 2020 Women to Watch awards, please click here. For more information about CorVel Corporation, please visit www.corvel.com.

About CorVel
CorVel Corporation is a national provider of industry-leading workers' compensation solutions for employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. We apply technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process so our clients can intervene early and get connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk. With a robust technology platform at its core, our connected solution is delivered by a national team of associates who are committed to helping clients design and manage programs that meet their organization's performance goals.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including the risk that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment.  

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact: Melissa Storan
Phone: 949-851-1473
www.corvel.com

