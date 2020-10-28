VSBLTY AND BRANDING GLOBAL ENHANCE DIGITAL SIGNAGE/SECURITY TECHNOLOGY AT GUATEMALA CITY’S INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

“The deployment at the airport that handles 2.7 million passengers annually provides enhanced security by scanning visitors looking for persons of interest. Simultaneously, as visitors are looking at the signage, it also gathers real-time audience analytics,” Hutton said. Audience measurement includes overall footfall, gender, age, sentiment and recurring visitors, he explained. “The demographic analytics are anonymous and accurately measure the effectiveness of the signage. An advertiser has a clear picture not only of the demographics of the audience that sees the messaging but the nature of their response to it. This adds extraordinary value to a brand,” according to Hutton. Concluding, he said, “As we enlarge our footprint in Central and South America, it is a great opportunity for VSBLTY to partner with Guatemala’s premier provider of digital out-of-home advertising.”

Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading provider of security and retail marketing technology, today announced that it has partnered with Branding Global, a Latin American comprehensive advertising network operator, to deploy a network of cameras at La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, Guatemala. The announcement was made jointly by Jay Hutton, Co-founder and CEO of VSBLTY, and Branding Global CEO Douglas Ovalle.

Branding Global, which has exclusive media rights in La Aurora International Airport, now has added VSBLTY’s security technology solution to its airport advertising displays. The firm has wall screens located at the airport’s arrival, exit and shopping areas. According to Branding Global CEO Douglas Ovalle, “While this is the first deployment of VSBLTY technology in Guatemala, Branding Global is working with partners to expand the number of deployments for malls, transit operators and governmental security applications. People are generally drawn to digital displays and we are able to capture an accurate ‘head on’ look at those observing the display, which adds greater efficiency to the security technology program.”

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry-leading VisionCaptor and DataCaptor software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI-driven software, Vector, provides advanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing today’s security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x231

cathy@chfir.com

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

lrosanio@vsblty.net

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence, computer vision and machine learning.

About Branding Global (www.brandingglobal.com.gt)

Branding Global is a Central American company founded in 2000 that specializes in digital marketing, graphic advertising and brand engineering. Recognized as pioneers in digital media and advertising art, the company develops platforms tailored to meet its clients’ specific needs, which makes it easier to launch and manage projects.

CONTACT: Douglas Ovalle, 011-502-5205-671

dovalle@bg.com.gt

CONTACT: LINDA ROSANIO VSBLTY, INC 609-472-0877 LROSANIO@VSBLTY.NET