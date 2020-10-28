SolarWinds Remote Monitoring and Management Integrates SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Response Capabilities

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) is now fully integrated within SolarWinds Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), allowing users to configure and manage endpoint security more efficiently while helping mitigate security risk for customers and their business.

SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Response (powered by SentinelOne) helps defend endpoints against a variety of attacks in real-time, across the threat lifecycle. It provides SolarWinds partners with the ability to view threat and incident data to provide greater visibility into suspicious activity and advanced attacks from one dashboard. If an attack succeeds and a breach occurs, automated quarantine and rollback (Windows OS only) help ensure recovery is fast and customer downtime is minimal.

The EDR integration empowers SolarWinds partners to deploy and manage the agent on RMM-managed Windows devices—providing enterprise-ready endpoint protection and security. Partners can access the EDR dashboard, threat management, and policy configuration—without leaving the RMM interface—alongside agent deployment and automated upgrades, so users can get up and running quickly with EDR.

Bryan Gibson, vice president and lead engineer at PCnet shared, “Our team use SolarWinds EDR because the advanced AI and forensics provide deep insight into our customer endpoints and next-level protection. The integration of EDR into SolarWinds RMM will greatly simplify our ability to manage, monitor, and protect devices from a single, unified dashboard. We can remediate and roll back a wide spectrum of threats, both known and unknown, and that equals peace of mind for our customers; this integration allows us to deliver that from day one.”

“Our clients take security seriously and are aware of the importance of a layered security offering—in today’s world, it’s not enough to stay current on cyberthreats; you have to stay ahead of them and antivirus just isn’t going to cut it in this day and age,” said Karlos Barltrop, managing director at Entire IT. “SolarWinds EDR is a next level product and is the right fit for our clients’ needs. We provide technology solutions for humans, not technology solutions for IT experts—the EDR integration with RMM gives our clients peace of mind and helps us to protect them against security threats behind the scenes, so they can run their business and their client’s businesses safely and securely.”