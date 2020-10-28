OpenEye Joins PAR Technology’s Brink POS Integration Ecosystem

 

ParTech, Inc. (“ParTech”), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, has added OpenEye, a cloud-based video platform, to its Brink POS integration ecosystem. ParTech is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

Thousands of restaurants across the United States use OpenEye’s video surveillance software to get a better return on their loss prevention efforts while also reducing the workload for their IT and operations teams. Cloud-to-cloud integration allows Brink customers to integrate Brink POS data with video so they can verify transaction events and work with loss prevention teams to improve their return on investment (ROI). This ultimately helps restaurants fight fraud, gain valuable business intelligence, and improve service for their guests.

The surveillance software also contains a built-in systems health monitoring service that sends email or text alerts on hard drive failures and exceeded storage levels, minimizing system downtime. OpenEye Web Services also backs up surveillance footage to the cloud so restaurant operators can easily and securely share password-protected video with system administrators and local authorities.

“We are pleased to have OpenEye in our Brink POS integration ecosystem,” said Stephen Lee, Director of Strategic Partnerships at ParTech. “OpenEye’s cloud-managed security solutions allow Brink customers to improve operations and expand their loss prevention capabilities.”

Ian Siemer, Vice President of Product and Marketing at OpenEye, said, “OpenEye provides our partners with increased business and operational intelligence by incorporating POS data from PAR into our cloud-managed video platform. Our customers can make more informed decisions and verify POS transaction using video. Both of our organizations are leveraging cloud solutions to offer a more scalable and user- friendly solution to our restaurant customers.”

About OpenEye

OpenEye Web Services is a powerful cloud-managed video platform that reduces shrink, improves customer service, and streamlines operations, through actionable business intelligence, for quick service restaurants nationwide. Its platform gives restaurant operators the tools they need to get a better return on loss prevention efforts and improve security, both cyber and physical – all while reducing the burden on IT and operations. To learn more, visit https://www.openeye.net/.

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook or Twitter.

