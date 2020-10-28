 

Assurant Acquires Mobile Device Trade-In Innovator HYLA Mobile

Assurant (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire HYLA Mobile, a leading provider of smartphone software, trade-in and upgrade services. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2020, subject to regulatory and other customary closing approvals.

The acquisition will further strengthen Assurant’s trade-in and upgrade programs by doubling device processing volumes while adding device diversity, talent, patented technology and capabilities. Combined, both organizations will service more than 30 trade-in or upgrade programs globally and be better positioned for the upcoming 5G smartphone upgrade cycle, which is anticipated to spur consumer interest in using trade-in programs to finance new device purchases.

“Assurant continues to deepen our focus on connected lifestyles, investing in solutions that help our clients better manage the customer experience through the entire device lifecycle,” said Keith Demmings, EVP and president of Global Lifestyle at Assurant. “Trade-in and upgrade programs are integral parts of the device lifecycle and the combination of HYLA’s patented software technology and trade-in capacity with Assurant’s end-to-end mobile device lifecycle management capabilities will enable us to develop new pathways to consumer-focused innovations and improve program economics and performance for our partners.”

HYLA leverages a unique software-as-a-service (SaaS) approach to drive omni-channel device trade-in and upgrade programs, processing and disposition. HYLA also enhances trade-in adoption by making it easy for consumers to get a trade-in offer for their mobile device without an in-person inspection, enabling a contactless transaction. Combined, both companies’ trade-in and upgrade programs will further sustainability practices by extending the life of mobile devices.

“We are excited to join Assurant, a global leader in device lifecycle management, with a proven track record and ongoing commitment of innovation to support the evolving needs of its clients and their end consumers,” said Biju Nair, President & CEO of HYLA Mobile. “We share the same philosophy of continuously finding ways to make the mobile device experience better for consumers and more efficient for our partners. We look forward to working together to bring more customer-centric innovations to the market, especially as our customers are deploying 5G.”

