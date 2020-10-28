Assurant Further Aligns Strategic Focus on Market-Leading Lifestyle and Housing Businesses

Assurant (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, today announced its decision to focus resources on its market-leading lifestyle and housing portfolio to capitalize on the attractive growth opportunities resulting from the convergence of the connected mobile device, car and home. To this end, the company signed a definitive agreement to acquire HYLA Mobile, a leading provider of smartphone software and trade-in and upgrade services, in a transaction valued at approximately $325 million. In parallel, Assurant announced that it initiated a process to evaluate strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, for its Global Preneed business, which provides pre-funded funeral insurance and related services.

“Today’s announcement reinforces our compelling strategic direction of deepening Assurant’s focus on consumers’ connected lifestyles across our lifestyle and housing offerings to create additional shareholder value over time,” said President and CEO Alan Colberg. “Our Connected Living, Global Automotive and multifamily housing businesses represent the greatest opportunity to grow our innovative offerings, provide even more value to our clients and deliver seamless customer experiences. These businesses, combined with our differentiated P&C offerings, such as lender-placed, collectively are expected to sustain above-market growth and deliver superior cash flow with the ability to outperform in any economic cycle.”

“Acquiring HYLA will solidify Assurant as a leading provider of mobile device lifecycle solutions by scaling our trade-in and upgrade offerings, adding new capabilities and providing a complementary client base, including the largest mobile carriers, retailers and OEMs in North America and Japan,” continued Colberg. “This is particularly important given the emergence of 5G and anticipated increase in consumer demand for mobile trade-in programs.”

Strengthening Mobile Fee-based Services with Acquisition of HYLA

HYLA has delivered double-digit growth during the past three years. Their business model leverages a unique software-as-a-service (SaaS) approach and patented technology to drive device trade-in and upgrade programs, processing and disposition. HYLA also helps improve trade-in adoption by making it easy for consumers to get an offer for their mobile device without an in-person inspection. Combined, both organizations’ trade-in and upgrade programs will further sustainability practices by extending the life of mobile devices, servicing more than 30 trade-in or upgrade programs globally and 14 million devices annually.