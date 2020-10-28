Radius Global Infrastructure Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Results

 

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) (the “Company”), one of the largest global aggregators of real property interests underlying wireless communications cell sites and other communications infrastructure, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, November 16, 2020, prior to the opening of the Nasdaq Stock Market. Management will host a webcast and conference call on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Standard Time to review financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session. A copy of the earnings release and presentation slides will be posted to the “Quarterly Results” section of the Company’s website, https://www.radiusglobal.com/filings/quarterly-results.

Webcast and Conference Call:

The live webcast and presentation slides will be available through the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website, https://www.radiusglobal.com/news-events/events-presentations. Participants are advised to go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562, respectively. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Radius Global Infrastructure Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

A replay of the webcast and access to the presentation slides will be available on the Company’s website. A replay of the call and the presentation slides can be accessed until Monday, November 30 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 domestically or 1-412-317-6671 internationally, and entering passcode 13711924.

About the Company:

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its subsidiary AP Wireless ("APW"), is a multinational owner of a growing, diversified portfolio of triple-net ground, rooftop and other critical communications properties leased to wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure. APW's proven lease origination engine drives highly attractive yields on capital invested. The Company is also expanding into other digital infrastructure segments and has a broad pipeline of proprietary and non-proprietary acquisitions, investments and build-to-suit opportunities.

For further information see https://www.radiusglobal.com.

