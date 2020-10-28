 

Belden Reports Results for Third Quarter 2020

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, today reported fiscal third quarter 2020 results for the period ended September 27, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020

Revenues for the quarter totaled $475.8 million, compared to $533.1 million in the prior-year period. EPS totaled $0.46 compared to $0.83 in the third quarter 2019.

Adjusted EPS was $0.72 compared to $1.19 in the third quarter 2019. Adjusted results are non-GAAP measures, and a non-GAAP reconciliation table is provided as an appendix to this release.

Roel Vestjens, President and CEO of Belden Inc., said, “Business conditions improved during the third quarter, and I am pleased to report solid double-digit sequential increases in revenue, EPS and cash flow. We expect to deliver the full $15 million quarterly run rate savings in the fourth quarter 2020 associated with our $60 million SG&A cost reduction program. We are comfortable with our balance sheet and liquidity position, and as a result we repaid all remaining short-term revolver borrowings during the third quarter.”

Outlook

“Demand trends and visibility in our business are improving. As a result, we are resuming our traditional guidance practices. Assuming no further material disruptions related to COVID-19, we expect modest sequential improvement in underlying demand in the fourth quarter. Throughout this challenging period, we continue to invest in our business and align our portfolio around the favorable secular trends in industrial automation, cybersecurity, broadband & 5G, and smart buildings. The Company is well positioned for improving growth and robust margin expansion,” said Mr. Vestjens.

The Company expects fourth quarter 2020 revenues to be $460 - $485 million. For the full year ending December 31, 2020, the Company expects revenues to be $1.824 - $1.849 billion.

The Company expects fourth quarter 2020 GAAP EPS to be $0.13 - $0.28. For the full year ending December 31, 2020, the Company expects GAAP EPS of $0.99 - $1.14.

The Company expects fourth quarter 2020 adjusted EPS to be $0.63 - $0.78. For the full year ending December 31, 2020, the Company expects adjusted EPS of $2.47 - $2.62.

Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today at 8:30 am ET to discuss results of the quarter. The listen-only audio of the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet at http://investor.belden.com. The dial-in number for participants in the U.S. is 888-599-8686; the dial-in number for participants outside the U.S. is 720-543-0302. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website for a limited time.

Earnings per Share (EPS)

All references to EPS within this earnings release refer to income from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted results are non-GAAP measures that reflect certain adjustments the Company makes to provide insight into operating results. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements included in this release and have been published to the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://investor.belden.com.

BELDEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 27,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

September 27,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

Revenues

 

$

475,839

 

 

$

533,098

 

 

$

1,364,176

 

 

$

1,581,590

 

Cost of sales

 

(308,247)

 

 

(334,293)

 

 

(876,143)

 

 

(990,857)

 

Gross profit

 

167,592

 

 

198,805

 

 

488,033

 

 

590,733

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

(85,037)

 

 

(98,245)

 

 

(275,129)

 

 

(298,654)

 

Research and development expenses

 

(30,324)

 

 

(23,992)

 

 

(81,633)

 

 

(72,014)

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

(16,104)

 

 

(19,026)

 

 

(48,306)

 

 

(56,258)

 

Operating income

 

36,127

 

 

57,542

 

 

82,965

 

 

163,807

 

Interest expense, net

 

(15,607)

 

 

(14,002)

 

 

(43,188)

 

 

(41,951)

 

Non-operating pension benefit

 

680

 

 

544

 

 

2,079

 

 

1,684

 

Income from continuing operations before taxes

 

21,200

 

 

44,084

 

 

41,856

 

 

123,540

 

Income tax expense

 

(631)

 

 

(6,053)

 

 

(3,223)

 

 

(16,179)

 

Income from continuing operations

 

20,569

 

 

38,031

 

 

38,633

 

 

107,361

 

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

(6,231)

 

 

(335,046)

 

 

(103,395)

 

 

(336,908)

 

Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax

 

2,743

 

 

 

 

2,743

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

17,081

 

 

(297,015)

 

 

(62,019)

 

 

(229,547)

 

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

85

 

 

(6)

 

 

79

 

 

60

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Belden

 

16,996

 

 

(297,009)

 

 

(62,098)

 

 

(229,607)

 

Less: Preferred stock dividends

 

 

 

971

 

 

 

 

18,437

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Belden common stockholders

 

$

16,996

 

 

$

(297,980)

 

 

$

(62,098)

 

 

$

(248,044)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares and equivalents:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

44,567

 

 

44,444

 

 

44,834

 

 

41,090

 

Diluted

 

44,709

 

 

44,610

 

 

44,968

 

 

41,299

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic income (loss) per share attributable to Belden common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations attributable to Belden common stockholders

 

$

0.46

 

 

$

0.83

 

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

2.16

 

Discontinued operations attributable to Belden common stockholders

 

(0.14)

 

 

(7.54)

 

 

(2.31)

 

 

(8.20)

 

Disposal of discontinued operations attributable to Belden common stockholders

 

0.06

 

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share attributable to Belden common stockholders

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

(6.70)

 

 

$

(1.39)

 

 

$

(6.04)

 

Diluted income (loss) per share attributable to Belden common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations attributable to Belden common stockholders

 

$

0.46

 

 

$

0.83

 

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

2.15

 

Discontinued operations attributable to Belden common stockholders

 

(0.14)

 

 

(7.54)

 

 

(2.31)

 

 

(8.20)

 

Disposal of discontinued operations attributable to Belden common stockholders

 

0.06

 

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share attributable to Belden common stockholders

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

(6.70)

 

 

$

(1.39)

 

 

$

(6.04)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock dividends declared per share

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.15

 

BELDEN INC.

OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

 

Effective January 1, 2020, we transferred our West Penn Wire business and multi-conductor product lines from the Enterprise Solutions segment to the Industrial Solutions segment, and as such, have recast the prior period segment information.

 

 

Enterprise Solutions

 

Industrial Solutions

 

Total Segments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands, except percentages)

For the three months ended September 27, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Revenues

 

$

229,097

 

 

$

246,742

 

 

$

475,839

 

Segment EBITDA

 

26,250

 

 

38,391

 

 

64,641

 

Segment EBITDA margin

 

11.5

%

 

15.6

%

 

13.6

%

Depreciation expense

 

5,005

 

 

5,450

 

 

10,455

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

5,408

 

 

10,696

 

 

16,104

 

Amortization of software development intangible assets

 

73

 

 

456

 

 

529

 

Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs

 

1,337

 

 

20

 

 

1,357

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended September 29, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Revenues

 

$

247,236

 

 

$

285,862

 

 

$

533,098

 

Segment EBITDA

 

35,868

 

 

54,849

 

 

90,717

 

Segment EBITDA margin

 

14.5

%

 

19.2

%

 

17.0

%

Depreciation expense

 

4,919

 

 

5,060

 

 

9,979

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

6,269

 

 

12,757

 

 

19,026

 

Amortization of software development intangible assets

 

49

 

 

36

 

 

85

 

Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs

 

3,047

 

 

 

 

3,047

 

Purchase accounting effects of acquisitions

 

(186)

 

 

 

 

(186)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the nine months ended September 27, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Revenues

 

$

644,684

 

 

$

719,492

 

 

$

1,364,176

 

Segment EBITDA

 

73,193

 

 

100,367

 

 

173,560

 

Segment EBITDA margin

 

11.4

%

 

13.9

%

 

12.7

%

Depreciation expense

 

15,208

 

 

15,861

 

 

31,069

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

16,266

 

 

32,040

 

 

48,306

 

Amortization of software development intangible assets

 

184

 

 

1,061

 

 

1,245

 

Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integrations costs

 

6,310

 

 

3,138

 

 

9,448

 

Purchase accounting effects of acquisitions

 

125

 

 

 

 

125

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the nine months ended September 29, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Revenues

 

$

699,644

 

 

$

881,946

 

 

$

1,581,590

 

Segment EBITDA

 

93,074

 

 

165,257

 

 

258,331

 

Segment EBITDA margin

 

13.3

%

 

18.7

%

 

16.3

%

Depreciation expense

 

14,576

 

 

15,414

 

 

29,990

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

16,694

 

 

39,564

 

 

56,258

 

Amortization of software development intangible assets

 

120

 

 

87

 

 

207

 

Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integrations costs

 

5,566

 

 

 

 

5,566

 

Purchase accounting effects of acquisitions

 

532

 

 

 

 

532

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BELDEN INC.

OPERATING SEGMENT RECONCILIATION TO CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 27,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

September 27,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands)

Total Segment Revenues

 

$

475,839

 

 

$

533,098

 

 

$

1,364,176

 

 

$

1,581,590

 

Deferred revenue adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Revenues

 

$

475,839

 

 

$

533,098

 

 

$

1,364,176

 

 

$

1,581,590

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Segment EBITDA

 

$

64,641

 

 

$

90,717

 

 

$

173,560

 

 

$

258,331

 

Eliminations

 

(69)

 

 

(1,224)

 

 

(402)

 

 

(1,971)

 

Total non-operating pension benefit

 

680

 

 

544

 

 

2,079

 

 

1,684

 

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1)

 

65,252

 

 

90,037

 

 

175,237

 

 

258,044

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

(16,104)

 

 

(19,026)

 

 

(48,306)

 

 

(56,258)

 

Interest expense, net

 

(15,607)

 

 

(14,002)

 

 

(43,188)

 

 

(41,951)

 

Depreciation expense

 

(10,455)

 

 

(9,979)

 

 

(31,069)

 

 

(29,990)

 

Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs

 

(1,357)

 

 

(3,047)

 

 

(9,448)

 

 

(5,566)

 

Amortization of software development intangible assets

 

(529)

 

 

(85)

 

 

(1,245)

 

 

(207)

 

Purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions

 

 

 

186

 

 

(125)

 

 

(532)

 

Income from continuing operations before taxes

 

$

21,200

 

 

$

44,084

 

 

$

41,856

 

 

$

123,540

 

(1)

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures for additional information.

BELDEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

September 27, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

(In thousands)

ASSETS

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

391,497

 

 

$

407,480

 

Receivables, net

 

331,232

 

 

334,634

 

Inventories, net

 

244,815

 

 

231,333

 

Other current assets

 

39,211

 

 

29,172

 

Current assets of discontinued operations

 

 

 

375,135

 

Total current assets

 

1,006,755

 

 

1,377,754

 

Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation

 

347,668

 

 

345,918

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

57,380

 

 

62,251

 

Goodwill

 

1,247,432

 

 

1,243,669

 

Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization

 

294,592

 

 

339,505

 

Deferred income taxes

 

29,845

 

 

25,216

 

Other long-lived assets

 

52,410

 

 

12,446

 

 

 

$

3,036,082

 

 

$

3,406,759

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

211,269

 

 

$

268,466

 

Accrued liabilities

 

246,513

 

 

283,799

 

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

 

 

 

170,279

 

Total current liabilities

 

457,782

 

 

722,544

 

Long-term debt

 

1,500,716

 

 

1,439,484

 

Postretirement benefits

 

130,581

 

 

136,227

 

Deferred income taxes

 

48,896

 

 

48,725

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

49,209

 

 

55,652

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

50,311

 

 

38,308

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

503

 

 

503

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

818,661

 

 

811,955

 

Retained earnings

 

446,198

 

 

518,004

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(137,458)

 

 

(63,418)

 

Treasury stock

 

(335,508)

 

 

(307,197)

 

Total Belden stockholders’ equity

 

792,396

 

 

959,847

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

6,191

 

 

5,972

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

798,587

 

 

965,819

 

 

 

$

3,036,082

 

 

$

3,406,759

 

BELDEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 27,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(62,019)

 

 

$

(229,547)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Asset impairment of discontinued operations

 

113,007

 

 

342,146

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

80,620

 

 

108,328

 

Share-based compensation

 

13,650

 

 

12,115

 

Gain on disposal of business

 

(2,743)

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of currency exchange rate changes, acquired businesses and disposals:

 

 

 

 

Receivables

 

35,645

 

 

6,002

 

Inventories

 

(9,327)

 

 

32,261

 

Accounts payable

 

(69,579)

 

 

(78,346)

 

Accrued liabilities

 

(11,646)

 

 

(70,368)

 

Income taxes

 

(30,416)

 

 

(19,650)

 

Other assets

 

1,860

 

 

(9,088)

 

Other liabilities

 

(20,363)

 

 

(4,336)

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

38,689

 

 

89,517

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(56,809)

 

 

(74,068)

 

Cash used to acquire businesses, net of cash acquired

 

590

 

 

(50,951)

 

Proceeds from disposal of tangible assets

 

3,090

 

 

19

 

Proceeds from disposal of business, net of cash sold

 

50,051

 

 

 

Net cash used for investing activities

 

(3,078)

 

 

(125,000)

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Borrowings on revolver

 

190,000

 

 

 

Payments under borrowing arrangements

 

(190,000)

 

 

 

Payments under share repurchase program

 

(35,000)

 

 

(50,000)

 

Payment of earnout consideration

 

(29,300)

 

 

 

Cash dividends paid

 

(6,800)

 

 

(32,153)

 

Withholding tax payments for share-based payment awards

 

(1,331)

 

 

(2,063)

 

Other

 

(154)

 

 

(232)

 

Net cash used for financing activities

 

(72,585)

 

 

(84,448)

 

Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

2,586

 

 

(3,937)

 

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

(34,388)

 

 

(123,868)

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

425,885

 

 

420,610

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

391,497

 

 

$

296,742

 

For all periods presented, the Consolidated Cash Flow Statement includes the results of the Grass Valley disposal group up to the disposal date, July 2, 2020.

 

BELDEN INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, we provide non-GAAP operating results adjusted for certain items, including: asset impairments; accelerated depreciation expense due to plant consolidation activities; purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions, such as the adjustment of acquired inventory and deferred revenue to fair value and transaction costs; severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs; gains (losses) recognized on the disposal of businesses and tangible assets; amortization of intangible assets; gains (losses) on debt extinguishment; certain revenues and gains (losses) from patent settlements; discontinued operations; and other costs. We adjust for the items listed above in all periods presented, unless the impact is clearly immaterial to our financial statements. When we calculate the tax effect of the adjustments, we include all current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the adjusted measure of pre-tax profitability.

We utilize the adjusted results to review our ongoing operations without the effect of these adjustments and for comparison to budgeted operating results. We believe the adjusted results are useful to investors because they help them compare our results to previous periods and provide important insights into underlying trends in the business and how management oversees our business operations on a day-to-day basis. As an example, we adjust for the purchase accounting effect of recording deferred revenue at fair value in order to reflect the revenues that would have otherwise been recorded by acquired businesses had they remained as independent entities. We believe this presentation is useful in evaluating the underlying performance of acquired companies. Similarly, we adjust for other acquisition-related expenses, such as amortization of intangibles and other impacts of fair value adjustments because they generally are not related to the acquired business' core business performance. As an additional example, we exclude the costs of restructuring programs, which can occur from time to time for our current businesses and/or recently acquired businesses. We exclude the costs in calculating adjusted results to allow us and investors to evaluate the performance of the business based upon its expected ongoing operating structure. We believe the adjusted measures, accompanied by the disclosure of the costs of these programs, provides valuable insight.

Adjusted results should be considered only in conjunction with results reported according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 27,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

September 27,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

GAAP and adjusted revenues

 

$

475,839

 

 

$

533,098

 

 

$

1,364,176

 

 

$

1,581,590

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

 

$

167,592

 

 

$

198,805

 

 

$

488,033

 

 

$

590,733

 

Amortization of software development intangible assets

 

529

 

 

85

 

 

1,245

 

 

207

 

Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs

 

85

 

 

792

 

 

222

 

 

1,092

 

Purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions

 

 

 

(186)

 

 

125

 

 

532

 

Adjusted gross profit

 

$

168,206

 

 

$

199,496

 

 

$

489,625

 

 

$

592,564

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit margin

 

35.2

%

 

37.3

%

 

35.8

%

 

37.4

%

Adjusted gross profit margin

 

35.3

%

 

37.4

%

 

35.9

%

 

37.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

 

$

(85,037)

 

 

$

(98,245)

 

 

$

(275,129)

 

 

$

(298,654)

 

Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs

 

1,272

 

 

2,255

 

 

9,226

 

 

4,474

 

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

 

$

(83,765)

 

 

$

(95,990)

 

 

$

(265,903)

 

 

$

(294,180)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP and adjusted research and development expenses

 

$

(30,324)

 

 

$

(23,992)

 

 

$

(81,633)

 

 

$

(72,014)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Belden

 

$

16,996

 

 

$

(297,009)

 

 

$

(62,098)

 

 

$

(229,607)

 

Interest expense, net

 

15,607

 

 

14,002

 

 

43,188

 

 

41,951

 

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

6,231

 

 

335,046

 

 

103,395

 

 

336,908

 

Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax

 

(2,743)

 

 

 

 

(2,743)

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

631

 

 

6,053

 

 

3,223

 

 

16,179

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

85

 

 

(6)

 

 

79

 

 

60

 

Total non-operating adjustments

 

19,811

 

 

355,095

 

 

147,142

 

 

395,098

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

16,104

 

 

19,026

 

 

48,306

 

 

56,258

 

Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs

 

1,357

 

 

3,047

 

 

9,448

 

 

5,566

 

Amortization of software development intangible assets

 

529

 

 

85

 

 

1,245

 

 

207

 

Purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions

 

 

 

(186)

 

 

125

 

 

532

 

Total operating income adjustments

 

17,990

 

 

21,972

 

 

59,124

 

 

62,563

 

Depreciation expense

 

10,455

 

 

9,979

 

 

31,069

 

 

29,990

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

65,252

 

 

$

90,037

 

 

$

175,237

 

 

$

258,044

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss) margin

 

3.6

%

 

(55.7)

%

 

(4.6)

%

 

(14.5)

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

13.7

%

 

16.9

%

 

12.8

%

 

16.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Belden

 

$

16,996

 

 

$

(297,009)

 

 

$

(62,098)

 

 

$

(229,607)

 

Operating income adjustments from above

 

17,990

 

 

21,972

 

 

59,124

 

 

62,563

 

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

6,231

 

 

335,046

 

 

103,395

 

 

336,908

 

Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax

 

(2,743)

 

 

 

 

(2,743)

 

 

 

Tax effect of adjustments above

 

(6,292)

 

 

(5,625)

 

 

(14,687)

 

 

(14,743)

 

Adjusted net income attributable to Belden

 

$

32,182

 

 

$

54,384

 

 

$

82,991

 

 

$

155,121

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Belden

 

$

16,996

 

 

$

(297,009)

 

 

$

(62,098)

 

 

$

(229,607)

 

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

6,231

 

 

335,046

 

 

103,395

 

 

336,908

 

Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax

 

(2,743)

 

 

 

 

(2,743)

 

 

 

Less: Preferred stock dividends

 

 

 

971

 

 

 

 

18,437

 

GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to Belden common stockholders

 

$

20,484

 

 

$

37,066

 

 

$

38,554

 

 

$

88,864

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income attributable to Belden

 

$

32,182

 

 

$

54,384

 

 

$

82,991

 

 

$

155,121

 

Less: Preferred stock dividends

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18,437

 

Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Belden common stockholders

 

$

32,182

 

 

$

54,384

 

 

$

82,991

 

 

$

136,684

 

GAAP income from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders

 

$

0.46

 

 

$

0.83

 

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

2.15

 

Adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders

 

$

0.72

 

 

$

1.19

 

 

$

1.85

 

 

$

3.31

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted weighted average shares

 

44,709

 

 

44,610

 

 

44,968

 

 

41,299

 

Adjusted for assumed conversion of preferred stock into common stock

 

 

 

1,130

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted weighted average shares

 

44,709

 

 

45,740

 

 

44,968

 

 

41,299

 

BELDEN INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

 

We define free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash from operating activities adjusted for capital expenditures net of the proceeds from the disposal of tangible assets. We believe free cash flow provides useful information to investors regarding our ability to generate cash from business operations that is available for acquisitions and other investments, service of debt principal, dividends and share repurchases. We use free cash flow, as defined, as one financial measure to monitor and evaluate performance and liquidity. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only in conjunction with financial measures reported according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Our definition of free cash flow may differ from definitions used by other companies.

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 27,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

September 27,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands)

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

50,819

 

 

$

67,872

 

 

$

38,689

 

 

$

89,517

 

Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from the disposal of tangible assets

 

(15,075)

 

 

(23,299)

 

 

(53,719)

 

 

(74,049)

 

Non-GAAP free cash flow

 

$

35,744

 

 

$

44,573

 

 

$

(15,030)

 

 

$

15,468

 

BELDEN INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

2020 Earnings Guidance

 

 

Year Ended

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands)

GAAP income from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders

 

$0.99 - $1.14

 

$0.13 - $0.28

Amortization of intangible assets

 

1.08

 

0.26

Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs

 

0.40

 

0.24

Adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders

 

$2.47 - $2.62

 

$0.63 - $0.78

Our guidance for income from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders is based upon information currently available regarding events and conditions that will impact our future operating results. In particular, our results are subject to the factors listed under "Forward-Looking Statements" in this release. In addition, our actual results are likely to be impacted by other additional events for which information is not available, such as asset impairments, purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions, severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs, gains (losses) recognized on the disposal of tangible assets, gains (losses) on debt extinguishment, discontinued operations, and other gains (losses) related to events or conditions that are not yet known.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release and any statements made by us concerning the subject matter of this release may contain forward-looking statements, including our expectations for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 and the results of our restructuring program. Forward-looking statements also include any statements regarding future financial performance (including revenues, expenses, earnings, margins, cash flows, dividends, capital expenditures and financial condition), plans and objectives, and related assumptions. In some cases these statements are identifiable through the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “guide,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “target,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those suggested by any forward-looking statements for a number of reasons, including, without limitation: the lack of certainty as to the duration and magnitude of the impact of COVID-19 and the economic recovery from that impact; the results of the Company’s impairment analysis, which could reduce EPS, adjusted EPS, and various other financial metrics; the presence of substitute products in the marketplace; the inability of the Company to develop and introduce new products and competitive responses to our products; the increased prevalence of cloud computing; the inability to execute and realize the expected benefits from strategic initiatives (including revenue growth, cost control, and productivity improvement programs); the inability to achieve our strategic priorities in emerging markets; the inability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions in furtherance of the Company’s strategic plan; foreign and domestic political, economic and other uncertainties, including changes in currency exchange rates; changes in tax laws and variability in the Company’s quarterly and annual effective tax rates; the impact of a challenging global economy or a downturn in served markets; the impact of changes in global tariffs and trade agreements; difficulty in forecasting revenue due to the unpredictable timing of orders related to customer projects; the competitiveness of the global markets in which we operate; volatility in credit and foreign exchange markets; the cost and availability of raw materials including copper, plastic compounds, electronic components, and other materials; the inability to obtain components in sufficient quantities on commercially reasonable terms; disruptions in the Company’s information systems including due to cyber-attacks; perceived or actual product failures; risks related to the use of open source software; disruption of, or changes in, the Company’s key distribution channels; the inability to retain senior management and key employees; assertions that the Company violates the intellectual property of others and the ownership of intellectual property by competitors and others that prevents the use of that intellectual property by the Company; the impact of regulatory requirements and other legal compliance issues; the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets and the resulting impact on financial performance; disruptions and increased costs attendant to collective bargaining groups and other labor matters; and other factors.

For a more complete discussion of risk factors, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 11, 2020, as well as enhancements made to our risk factors throughout the year, including as disclosed in our first quarter 2020 Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 4, 2020. Although the content of this release represents our best judgment as of the date of this report based on information currently available and reasonable assumptions, we give no assurances that the expectations will prove to be accurate. Deviations from the expectations may be material. For these reasons, Belden cautions readers to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Belden disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.

