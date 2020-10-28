DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Contract publity AG: International video game developer Gunzilla Games becomes new long-term tenant in the Westend Carree Frankfurt 28.10.2020 / 12:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

publity AG: International video game developer Gunzilla Games becomes new long-term tenant in the Westend Carree Frankfurt

Frankfurt am Main, 28.10.2020 - publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) has achieved a letting success at the Westend Carree property in Frankfurt, which it manages as asset manager and which is bundled in the portfolio of the subsidiary PREOS Real Estate AG (in future: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG, "PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850). The internationally active video game developer Gunzilla Games will move into the approximately 450 square meter office space as a long-term tenant at the beginning of 2021.

The premises are characterized above all by a high level of IT infrastructure and are ideally equipped to enable the video game developer to successfully enter the German market.

The occupancy rate of the 30,550 square meter property, which has been in the portfolio of publity subsidiary PREOS since January 2020, has thus been further increased despite the corona pandemic.



Press contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations:

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus

Phone: +49 69 905505-52

e-mail: publity@edicto.de



About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specializing in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the purchase, the development to the sale of the real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of more than five billion euros. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry as well as in the workout departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions quickly with a highly efficient process and with proven partners. In some cases, publity participates as a co-investor in joint venture transactions and acquires real estate for its own portfolio. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale segment of the Deutsche Börse.

